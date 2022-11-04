Read full article on original website
longbeachstate.com
Women’s Soccer to Play for The Big West Championship on Sunday
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Long Beach State Women's Soccer is set to play for The Big West Championship and NCAA Tournament birth on Sunday afternoon as they take on UC Irvine in a postseason edition of the Black and Blue Rivalry. This will be the fourth time the two programs have faced off with the trophy on the line and first since 2016.
longbeachstate.com
Long Beach State Falls in Straight Sets at Hawaii
HONOLULU – — Long Beach State saw its nine-match winning streak come to an end at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center as Hawaii defeated the Beach in straight sets [24-26, 18-25, 18-25] on Friday night. The Beach (15-7, 10-4 Big West) posted 12.0 total team blocks,...
Update: JSerra defeats Santa Margarita without head coach Scott McKnight, injured in pregame collision
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Scott McKnight, a second-year head coach at Orange County football power JSerra-San Juan Capistrano, was carted off the field following a pregame "friendly fire" collision with one of his players. In a scene normally reserved for players during a game, McKnight was put ...
signalscv.com
SCCS opens up playoffs with 40-12 beatdown on SLOC
Santa Clarita Christian football (7-3) notched its first playoff win since the program’s rebirth with a 40-12 win over San Luis Obispo Classical (2-5) on Saturday at Hart. SCCS was dynamic through the air, in the ground game while the defense was all over the Grizzlies on nearly every play.
beerandbrewing.com
The Ancient Owl Offers Sagely Craft Wisdom to California’s Central Coast
From our Love Handles files on beer bars we love, this indoor-outdoor beer garden in downtown Atascadero, California, offers a hop-forward selection that mines the best of the Golden State. What it is: Ancient Owl is a clever, low-profile, outdoor-focused beer garden and bar (with a small bottle shop) smack...
Allan Hancock College lockdown lifted, police arrest nearby attempt-homicide suspect
Allan Hancock College police placed the college on a temporary lockdown Monday morning as officers searched for a nearby attempt-homicide suspect. The post Allan Hancock College lockdown lifted, police arrest nearby attempt-homicide suspect appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Arroyo Grande opens inclusive playground
The new playground will go beyond the minimum accessibility guidelines and is also the only playground in the nation to receive quadruple national demonstration site recognition.
travelawaits.com
10 Picturesque Pismo Beach Airbnb Rentals On The Water
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. North and south, Hollywood and Silicon Valley, California means different things to different people. All of them are true, thanks to the state’s impressive size. Central California, often overlooked compared to its neighbors on both sides, offers a taste of both kinds of California. Pismo Beach, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, really is the best of both worlds.
GV Wire
Cannabis, Corruption, and Adam Craig Hill’s Unfinished Poem in SLO
Adam Craig Hill left Rockaway, New Jersey, to become a famous writer in California. He wound up a polarizing and infamously fallible county supervisor in San Luis Obispo. Through it all, Hill’s big personality and addiction to shortcuts put him on an unpaved road to the Dead Poets Society.
Storm system expected to bring widespread rain, strong winds, and mountain storm to SoCal
A storm system is set to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to parts of Southern California as early as Monday. Rain is expected to develop over Santa Barbara County by 6:15 a.m. and will move into Los Angeles County by 6:30 p.m., as well as into portions of the Inland Empire and Orange County. The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday evening to early Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop down to as low as 3,500-feet across the major mountain passes, causing a potential hazard for drivers in those areas. The storm system is expected to move out...
Local winery named ‘American Winery of the Year’
Hope Family Wines honored at Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Star Awards. – Hope Family Wines this week announced that it has been named “American Winery of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s annual Wine Star Awards. Hope Family Wines is one of the pioneering heritage wineries that...
syvnews.com
Public comment sought on land use plans for four northern Santa Barbara County airports
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments intends to adopt a negative environmental declaration and a supporting initial study for the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plans for Santa Maria Public Airport, Lompoc Airport, Santa Ynez Airport and Vandenberg Space Force Base, along with Santa Barbara Airport. Members of the public can...
This Paso Robles winery is Wine Enthusiast’s 2022 American Winery of the Year
“Paso Robles is at the forefront of all that we do,” the family-owned label’s winemaker said.
kclu.org
Man dead following what's believed to be road range incident on Central Coast
A man is dead following what authorities believe was a road range incident on the Central Coast. At around 8 p.m. Friday, there was a confrontation involving two vehicles on Los Berros Road, in a rural area of Arroyo Grande. A man was shot. He later died at a hospital....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This iconic SLO County horse ranch is up for sale for first time in its 60-year history
For the first time in its 60-year history, an iconic Arroyo Grande ranch is going on the market. Varian Arabians Ranch, a 150-acre ranch nestled between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, is up for sale now for $3.75 million, according to seller California Nevada Outdoor Properties. Ranch manager Angela...
theburlingameb.org
Burlingame Avenue is beginning to look like Los Angeles
Los Angeles or Burlingame Avenue? The beloved landmark downtown no longer feels familiar to returning visitors, as it has become overrun by bougie cafes, beauty salons, and trendy clothing– imitating the LA culture. Gone is Powell’s, the old-fashioned corner candy shop with a self-serve jelly bean bar in the...
Race for Congressional District 47 in Orange County heats up
While District 47 is equally split between Republicans and Democrats, incumbent Katie Porter and business owner Scott Baugh each believe they have momentum on their side heading into Election Day.
esterobaynews.com
Moving Forward: Doug & Jen Little SLOCal Estate Auctions
If you look around your home, you will probably notice gently used belongings that will never be used again. Maybe you’ve decided to downsize, found your next home, but dread the packing you’ll have to do before the move. Maybe you’ve lost a loved one, and it’s simply too hard—too new—to deal with what you know you need to do. Or maybe you’re a collector and have maxed out your storage and need to clean out before you find new treasurers.
calcoastnews.com
Morro Bay’s mayor accused of conflict of interest over donation
Amid negotiations over a controversial project, Morro Bay Mayor John Headding garnered a $2,000 donation from one of the parties, an action that prompted critics to accuse the mayor of having a conflict of interest. Incumbent Mayor Headding is facing one challenger, Carla Wixom, the owner of Carla’s Country Kitchen....
SLO County could see up to 2 inches of rain in the coming days as wet weather moves in
Time to get out the umbrellas as we could see rain multiple days this week.
