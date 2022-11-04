ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

longbeachstate.com

Women’s Soccer to Play for The Big West Championship on Sunday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Long Beach State Women's Soccer is set to play for The Big West Championship and NCAA Tournament birth on Sunday afternoon as they take on UC Irvine in a postseason edition of the Black and Blue Rivalry. This will be the fourth time the two programs have faced off with the trophy on the line and first since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Long Beach State Falls in Straight Sets at Hawaii

HONOLULU – — Long Beach State saw its nine-match winning streak come to an end at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center as Hawaii defeated the Beach in straight sets [24-26, 18-25, 18-25] on Friday night. The Beach (15-7, 10-4 Big West) posted 12.0 total team blocks,...
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

SCCS opens up playoffs with 40-12 beatdown on SLOC

Santa Clarita Christian football (7-3) notched its first playoff win since the program’s rebirth with a 40-12 win over San Luis Obispo Classical (2-5) on Saturday at Hart. SCCS was dynamic through the air, in the ground game while the defense was all over the Grizzlies on nearly every play.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
beerandbrewing.com

The Ancient Owl Offers Sagely Craft Wisdom to California’s Central Coast

From our Love Handles files on beer bars we love, this indoor-outdoor beer garden in downtown Atascadero, California, offers a hop-forward selection that mines the best of the Golden State. What it is: Ancient Owl is a clever, low-profile, outdoor-focused beer garden and bar (with a small bottle shop) smack...
ATASCADERO, CA
travelawaits.com

10 Picturesque Pismo Beach Airbnb Rentals On The Water

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. North and south, Hollywood and Silicon Valley, California means different things to different people. All of them are true, thanks to the state’s impressive size. Central California, often overlooked compared to its neighbors on both sides, offers a taste of both kinds of California. Pismo Beach, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, really is the best of both worlds.
PISMO BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Storm system expected to bring widespread rain, strong winds, and mountain storm to SoCal

A storm system is set to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to parts of Southern California as early as Monday. Rain is expected to develop over Santa Barbara County by 6:15 a.m. and will move into Los Angeles County by 6:30 p.m., as well as into portions of the Inland Empire and Orange County. The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday evening to early Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop down to as low as 3,500-feet across the major mountain passes, causing a potential hazard for drivers in those areas. The storm system is expected to move out...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theburlingameb.org

Burlingame Avenue is beginning to look like Los Angeles

Los Angeles or Burlingame Avenue? The beloved landmark downtown no longer feels familiar to returning visitors, as it has become overrun by bougie cafes, beauty salons, and trendy clothing– imitating the LA culture. Gone is Powell’s, the old-fashioned corner candy shop with a self-serve jelly bean bar in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
esterobaynews.com

Moving Forward: Doug & Jen Little SLOCal Estate Auctions

If you look around your home, you will probably notice gently used belongings that will never be used again. Maybe you’ve decided to downsize, found your next home, but dread the packing you’ll have to do before the move. Maybe you’ve lost a loved one, and it’s simply too hard—too new—to deal with what you know you need to do. Or maybe you’re a collector and have maxed out your storage and need to clean out before you find new treasurers.
MORRO BAY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Morro Bay’s mayor accused of conflict of interest over donation

Amid negotiations over a controversial project, Morro Bay Mayor John Headding garnered a $2,000 donation from one of the parties, an action that prompted critics to accuse the mayor of having a conflict of interest. Incumbent Mayor Headding is facing one challenger, Carla Wixom, the owner of Carla’s Country Kitchen....
MORRO BAY, CA

