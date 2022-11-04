Read full article on original website
Auger-Aliassime honest after Rune defeat ends run: "He kind of exposed weaknesses in my game"
Felix Auger-Aliassime's 16-match winning streak ended with Holger Rune beating the Canadian in straight sets in Paris. It's been an incredible 30 days for Auger who won 3 trophies in three consecutive weeks and almost made it to another final in Paris. Rune attacked Auger consistently and exposed some of the weaknesses in his game which is how Felix described the match as well.
Carlos Alcaraz, Turin at risk: "It's tough." And he quotes Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz injured in Paris-Bercy quarterfinal: "The Atp Finals in Turin? It's tough." Carlos Alcaraz in the press conference after withdrawing from the quarterfinal of the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000 against Holger Rune admitted that he does not know if he will be there in Turin for the Atp Finals in 10 days.
Holger Rune shocks Novak Djokovic to win Paris Masters title
Novak Djokovic missed out on a seventh Paris Masters title following a shock defeat to unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune in Sunday’s final.Djokovic, the 21-time Grand Slam winner, appeared on course for glory after racing to the opening set in just 36 minutes.But Rune immediately bounced back by breaking the Serbian, 35, early on in the second to take the showpiece to a decider.The 19-year-old then recovered from an early break in the third set before breaking Djokovic’s serve in the 11th game and fending off six break points, to take his maiden Masters title 3-6 6-3 7-5 in...
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
Swiatek joins Henin, Venus Williams, Graf and Navratilova with interesting stat after latest win
Iga Swiatek's 2022 season has been a glorious one in many ways as she achieved several milestones indicating how dominant she was. Swiatek established herself as the best player in the world following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty in January. She took over the Tour winning several Premier WTA 1000 events including two grand slam events. She won over 30 matches in a row and now she added another brilliant milestone to her career.
Lleyton Hewitt's son making progress towards emulating his father, wins first junior ITF title at age 13
By winning his first ITF juniors title, 13-year-old Cruz Hewitt, son of Australian tennis great Lleyton Hewitt, is beginning to create his own waves in the sport. Cruz was a charming toddler who used to wow the audience in Melbourne Park every summer with his shockingly bright blonde curls a few years ago, but now, the son of the Australian Legend is growing up fast.
Alexander Zverev back on court and confirms he should still return to competitive tennis in 2022
Alexander Zverev fans were given a boost on Friday after their man posted a video of him back on the tennis court. The German hasn't played since his horror ankle injury in a bruising French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal in June and there were fears he had suffered an injury setback.
Fritz set for ATP Finals after Alcaraz injury, Hurkacz and Rune currently alternates
After the announcement of Carlos Alcaraz being out of the ATP Finals due to injury, Taylor Fritz will make his debut in Turin. Fritz becomes the fifth American player to play the end of year finals since 2010, the most different players of any country. This includes Andy Roddick, Mardy...
"His physicality is that of Novak and maybe even a step above" - Mats Wilander believes Felix Auger-Aliassime could push Djokovic in every department
Felix Auger-Aliassime has enjoyed an explosive second half of the tennis season following consecutive titles at the Firenze Open, European Open and Swiss Indoors. He also beat Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup in September, and the pair could face each other in the final of the Paris Masters, with Auger-Aliassime beating Frances Tiafoe in Friday's quarter-final to progress to the last four. Djokovic is on the other side of the draw.
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of season with muscle tear
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after suffering an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the US Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.
Tennis-Alcaraz to miss ATP Finals and Davis Cup with abdominal injury
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Carlos Alcaraz will miss the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals after picking up an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters, the world number one said on Saturday.
Zverev finally returns to training, is set to play in Dubai at World Tennis League
Alexander Zverev is back in training as he will make his return to tennis in December taking part in the World Tennis League. Zverev did not play since badly injuring his ankle against Nadal during the Roland Garros. He attempted a comeback before the Davis Cup matches in September but pain in his ankle forced him to abandon his plans with a December return date as the next goal.
Connors believes Nadal becoming a father has come at the right time: "He can enjoy his new baby and get through the next couple of months"
Jimmy Connors thinks that the fatherhood of Rafael Nadal has come at the right time so he can spend some time with him before focusing on the season. Rafael Nadal's son was born just as the tennis season is about to end and Jimmy Connors thinks it's a great thing for him. It will allow him to spend some time with him before he makes his way to Australia for the 2023 season:
"I was not myself and a long year and getting sick hit me hard" - Pegula gutted not give fans more in WTA Finals exit
Jessica Pegula went winless at the WTA Finals just like her compatriot Coco Gauff and it's left her visibly disappointed by it. Overall it's been a very positive year for Pegula because she established herself as the 3rd best player in the world with her consistent performances. Those consistent performances were missing from this year's WTA Finals as Pegula was unable to win one single match playing very poorly in all of them.
Novak Djokovic downs Lorenzo Musetti in Paris
Novak Djokovic played his best match this week in Paris to smash Lorenzo Musetti fairly easily in straight sets 6-0 6-3. Musetti has given Djokovic some trouble in the past albeit their match earlier was won by Djokovic in straight sets 6-3 6-3. This match was even more impressive than that one as Djokovic smashed Musetti rather easily taking apart his game.
Kasatkina gutted after crashing out of WTA Finals: "Of course now I hate everything"
Daria Kasatkina lost a very close match to Caroline Garcia failing to move to the WTA Finals semi-finals and it's left her devastated. Kasatkina had plenty of chances to win this match but she was unable to play her best when she needed to. Garcia was the player that risked more and she was ultimately rewarded for that in the final set tiebreak. Speaking after the match, Kasatkina was devastated:
"I'm just really glad to overcome this challenge" - Djokovic after beating Tsitsipas
Novak Djokovic faced a very inspired effort from Stefanos Tsitsipas and he was able to outlast the Greek 6-2 3-6 7-6(4). It was a very good match where Djokovic opened really well taking the first set easily. Tsitsipas countered in the second set as Djokovic dropped his serve twice in that one. The final one went to the tiebreak with Djokovic turning a 3-4 deficit into a 7-4 finish.
