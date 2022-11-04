The Princess of Wales was warmly welcomed by sports fans on Saturday as she attended England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea.Kate Middleton was all smiles as she made her way onto the pitch this afternoon ahead of the game, dressed in a red full-length coat by Alexander McQueen.Photographs showed the royal carrying a large umbrella as she shook hands with players from both teams at Wigan’s DW Stadium. It marks her first appearance at a match since she took over as the royal patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL) from the Duke of...

1 DAY AGO