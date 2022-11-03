ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 takeaways from Arizona Coyotes' loss to Dallas Stars as homestand ends on sour note

By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Arizona Coyotes struggled to challenge the Dallas Stars early on, and it would haunt them.

With four goals in the first period, the Stars held control of the game as the Coyotes (3-6-1) finished Thursday night at Mullett Arena with a 7-2 loss. Jason Robertson had a big night with two goals, while 13 different Stars players found the scoresheet.

“I would have loved to bounce back earlier in the game and in the first period, get something going and get a spark," Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said. "Someone to shift the momentum or something. That did not happen.”

It was a poor showing from the Coyotes offense that had previously kept up with its opponents during its homestand.

Shooting stars

The downfall for the Coyotes came quickly with the Stars getting two of the first three shots into the net.

Starting goaltender Connor Ingram had a shaky and brief start in net. Star right winger Denis Gurianov set the tone when he picked up a loose puck and buried the team’s second shot past Ingram at 1:27. It kept getting worse when rookie Wyatt Johnston picked up a turnover from Coyotes defenseman Dysin Mayo and stuffed the puck for a 2-0 lead.

"We didn't come to play the way that we needed to play and it cost us the game ultimately when they scored on the second shift and then boom, boom, boom, before you know it, it's 4-0," Coyotes right winger Lawson Crouse said. "As much as you want to do the right things at that point, it's hard to come back in this league when you're down four goals in the first."

Stars right winger Ty Dellandrea’s tip-in on Colin Miller’s shot from the point at 11:18 solidified a goaltending change after Ingram allowed three goals on 10 shots.

Still starstruck

Even with a new netminder, the goals kept coming in from the Stars.

Vejmelka was untouchable in Tuesday’s 3-1 win with 41 saves over the Florida Panthers. Thursday’s outing didn’t give him much of a chance to settle in after he assumed duties from Ingram following a hot start from the Stars.

Vejmelka's rough night continued when he let in his third goal of the night on his own turnover that Jamie Benn buried into the net 27 seconds into the third period. He finished with four goals allowed on 26 shots.

A glimmer of offense

Defenseman Juuso Valimaki broke the shutout from former Coyotes goaltender Scott Wedgewood at 5:07 in the third period when he scored off a sharp angle.

The boost carried over when Crouse outmuscled three Stars players and netted the puck to make it 6-2 at 9:06. Crouse tied his scoring record with a goal in the last three games.

The Coyotes will begin its 14-game road trip against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Reach the reporter at jenna.ortiz@arizonarepublic.com or 602-647-4122. Follow her on Twitter @jennarortiz .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3 takeaways from Arizona Coyotes' loss to Dallas Stars as homestand ends on sour note

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

