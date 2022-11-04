Effective: 2022-11-07 03:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-07 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Crosswinds along Minnesota Highway 61 will be particularly dangerous for high-profile vehicles.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO