cw39.com

Woman killed in Saturday night Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead after she was hit by gunfire during a shooting in Houston Saturday evening. Preliminary information from the scene showed a group of people outside of Modern Food Store at the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek Drives just before 8:30 p.m. At some...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Stepson shot, killed by stepfather after argument in north Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say an argument about a dog escalated into a deadly shooting Saturday night between a stepfather and his stepson in north Houston. It happened a little after 10:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 600 block of Gale St. At the scene, investigators found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
themiamihurricane.com

UM students react: Takeoff fatally shot in Houston

The youngest member of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos, Kirsnik Khari Ball, artistically known as Takeoff, was fatally shot in Houston, Texas at only 28 years old. According to the Houston Police Department, Takeoff and his uncle Quavo, also a former member of Migos, were allegedly at a private party in Billiards & Bowling, a bowling alley located in downtown Houston, at the time of the incident.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?

HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone

HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Officer involved shooting reported in Fresno outside 7-Eleven, one man dead

HOUSTON - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Fresno. Reports say shots were fired at 11508 Hwy 6. in Fresno near a 7-Eleven convenience store. Missouri City Police Chief Mike Berezin confirmed that an officer was involved in the shooting where one man was shot. Officials say...
FRESNO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Apartment fire reported in SW Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters are working to put out a fire taking place on the southwest side of the city. According to the Houston Fire Department, crews were called to the 6150 block of the S. Loop E. on Saturday in regards to the flames. Firefighters say they are...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Lease

HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed Pedestrian

Officer Campbell of the Houston Police Department has been suspended.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. Houston Police Department Officer Jason Campbell was suspended after releasing an alleged drunk driver from a crash last April. According to Chron, Prateek Kumar was driving in Houston Heights on April 5, when he struck 35-year-old Ryan Lutz, who was walking his dog at the time. Kumar was driving a Chevy truck when he ran into Lutz.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston PD officer crashes patrol vehicle into suspected drunk driver on Katy Fwy

HOUSTON - Authorities have a woman suspected of driving while intoxicated behind bars after a police officer crashed their patrol vehicle into her car in west Houston. It happened a little before 3 a.m. when investigators say a Houston PD officer was going east on the main lanes of Katy Fwy and Wilcrest. That's when the officer came across a red sedan stopped in one of the lanes with no hazard lights on and rear-ended the vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
Power 93.7 WBLK

Takeoff Coroner Report Reveals New Details of His Death

UPDATE (Nov. 2):. The Harris County Medical Examiner in Houston has released an official report to XXL regarding Takeoff's shooting death. The report confirms the primary cause of death as "penetrating gunshot wound of head and torso into arm" outside of a business in Houston. The report also discloses that the medical examiner's office has not yet completed their report but Takeoff's body is ready for transport to a funeral home.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores

HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
HOUSTON, TX

