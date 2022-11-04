Read full article on original website
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
cw39.com
Woman killed in Saturday night Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead after she was hit by gunfire during a shooting in Houston Saturday evening. Preliminary information from the scene showed a group of people outside of Modern Food Store at the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek Drives just before 8:30 p.m. At some...
fox26houston.com
Stepson shot, killed by stepfather after argument in north Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say an argument about a dog escalated into a deadly shooting Saturday night between a stepfather and his stepson in north Houston. It happened a little after 10:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 600 block of Gale St. At the scene, investigators found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
themiamihurricane.com
UM students react: Takeoff fatally shot in Houston
The youngest member of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos, Kirsnik Khari Ball, artistically known as Takeoff, was fatally shot in Houston, Texas at only 28 years old. According to the Houston Police Department, Takeoff and his uncle Quavo, also a former member of Migos, were allegedly at a private party in Billiards & Bowling, a bowling alley located in downtown Houston, at the time of the incident.
HPD: Baby dead after mother's boyfriend accidentally runs over her in NW Houston
HOUSTON — A 1-year-old is dead after she was accidentally run over Saturday in the driveway of a northwest Houston home. This happened on Oak Shadows Drive near Bertellis Lane. Houston police said the mother's boyfriend was backing out of the driveway of the home when he accidentally ran...
fox26houston.com
How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?
HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone
HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
1-year-old dead after accidentally being run over in northwest Houston, HPD says
According to HPD, the mother's boyfriend is accused of accidentally running over the child. As of Saturday, no charges have been filed.
Astros fan hit in the head by falling bullet during celebratory gunfire while watching game
The victim was said to be with his family watching Game 6 of the World Series when he said it felt like a hammer had hit him in the back of the head, HPD said.
fox26houston.com
Officer involved shooting reported in Fresno outside 7-Eleven, one man dead
HOUSTON - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Fresno. Reports say shots were fired at 11508 Hwy 6. in Fresno near a 7-Eleven convenience store. Missouri City Police Chief Mike Berezin confirmed that an officer was involved in the shooting where one man was shot. Officials say...
HPD: 2 women, 2 small children and a baby hit by car that flipped onto sidewalk after crash
HOUSTON — Two adults and three small children were taken to area hospitals Friday morning after they were hit by a car in southwest Houston. The victims were standing on the corner of Beechnut near La Roche Lane when an out-of-control car flipped onto the sidewalk and hit them.
Police in Texas seek help locating murder suspect who might be in Atlanta
Atlanta police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect in a September homicide in Houston who is believed to be hiding in Atlanta.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a pedestrian accident occurred in Houston on Wednesday. The crash happened at 8300 Telephone Road at around 6:55 a.m. According to the Crimes Division Sergeant L.Ross, a man was struck by a black.
Authorities search for 31-year-old woman who went missing on Halloween in west Houston
Hollie Bloemer was last driving a 2017 silver Jeep Cherokee with the Texas license plate NVK3119.
Click2Houston.com
Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin to anchor ‘KPRC 2 News at 5′
HOUSTON – Houston’s top-rated weekday evening news team at 6 and 10 p.m. will now also deliver Houston-area news at 5 p.m. Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin will begin anchoring KPRC 2 News at 5 starting Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. KPRC 2 News at 6 and 10 are...
Click2Houston.com
Apartment fire reported in SW Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – Houston firefighters are working to put out a fire taking place on the southwest side of the city. According to the Houston Fire Department, crews were called to the 6150 block of the S. Loop E. on Saturday in regards to the flames. Firefighters say they are...
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed Pedestrian
Officer Campbell of the Houston Police Department has been suspended.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. Houston Police Department Officer Jason Campbell was suspended after releasing an alleged drunk driver from a crash last April. According to Chron, Prateek Kumar was driving in Houston Heights on April 5, when he struck 35-year-old Ryan Lutz, who was walking his dog at the time. Kumar was driving a Chevy truck when he ran into Lutz.
Houston police looking for aggravated assault suspect accused of hitting victim in head with bat
Police said the suspect hit the victim with a bat after they both stepped out of their vehicles in the middle of an intersection. HPD released a photo of the suspect's vehicle.
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer crashes patrol vehicle into suspected drunk driver on Katy Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities have a woman suspected of driving while intoxicated behind bars after a police officer crashed their patrol vehicle into her car in west Houston. It happened a little before 3 a.m. when investigators say a Houston PD officer was going east on the main lanes of Katy Fwy and Wilcrest. That's when the officer came across a red sedan stopped in one of the lanes with no hazard lights on and rear-ended the vehicle.
Takeoff Coroner Report Reveals New Details of His Death
UPDATE (Nov. 2):. The Harris County Medical Examiner in Houston has released an official report to XXL regarding Takeoff's shooting death. The report confirms the primary cause of death as "penetrating gunshot wound of head and torso into arm" outside of a business in Houston. The report also discloses that the medical examiner's office has not yet completed their report but Takeoff's body is ready for transport to a funeral home.
Click2Houston.com
Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores
HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
