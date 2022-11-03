ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ng-sportingnews.com

What time is the World Series tonight? TV schedule, channel to watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 6

The Astros return to Houston one game away from winning their second World Series in six years. The trip to Philadelphia initially looked like it could spell trouble for the Astros. The Phillies' bats roared to life in Game 3 and Houston went quiet in a 7-0 shutout defeat. But momentum took a drastic turn. Cristian Javier and the Houston bullpen pitched a combined no-hitter in Game 4 to even the series, and Justin Verlander picked up his first World Series victory as the Astros took Game 5 3-2 to collect their first lead of the series.
HOUSTON, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Do the Cowboys play today? NFL schedule for Dallas' next game after Week 9 bye

Given the turmoil the Cowboys endured early on, it's fair to characterize Dallas' first eight games as a major success. The Cowboys seemed to be in serious trouble after losing Dak Prescott in Week 1 on the heels of Tyron Smith's long-term injury, but they've since won six of their last seven games. The defense has been tremendous, and Prescott's return has helped spark the offense.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy WR Rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football

By now, you probably have a good feel of who you’re penciling in at wide receiver every week, but bye weeks and injuries can throw a wrench into those plans. If that's the case, let our Week 10 fantasy WR rankings for standard leagues help you decide who to start in this crucial week leading into the fantasy playoffs.
ng-sportingnews.com

How to watch Celtics vs. Knicks: Start time, TV channel and live stream for 2022 Saturday NBA game

The Celtics and Knicks will meet in New York on Saturday night for an early-season Atlantic Division matchup. Boston kicked off the 2022-23 season with three straight wins, but the Celtics then dropped three of their next five games, including two overtime losses to the Cavaliers. While the team's performance hasn't been consistent overall, Jayson Tatum (30.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists per game) and Jaylen Brown (24.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game) have been terrific.
BOSTON, MA
ng-sportingnews.com

Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 10 on ESPN

For the third time this season, "College GameDay" has chosen Tennessee to be a part of its featured matchup of the week. This was the most obvious choice of the year, particularly in the week that saw the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, as the top-ranked Volunteers head to take on No. 3 Georgia in a massive game not only for the SEC, but also the CFP.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 10

The Top 25 saw arguably its biggest shakeup of the season on Saturday, with several ranked teams falling — including three in top-10 matchups. The biggest game on paper was the "Game of the Century" between No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Tennessee in Athens. The Bulldogs methodically ended any chance the Volunteers had of winning, however, stymying Hendon Hooker and Co. in a grind-it-out 27-13 victory.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Al Michaels' call of Eagles-Texans game delights, confuses 'Thursday Night Football' viewers

"Thursday Night Football" is inching closer and closer to being called the "Al Michaels Experience." Thursday's game between the Eagles and Texans — like many "TNF" matchups before it — didn't provide the most entertaining game. But Amazon's new play-by-play announcer more than made up for it with an almost-carefree approach to calling the game, one that delighted and confused NFL fans in equal measure.
HOUSTON, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 9 Titans-Chiefs showdown includes Derrick Henry, Patrick Mahomes & a surprise Captain

One of the highlights of Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, the 5-2 Chiefs host the 5-2 Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football. The winner of this AFC clash will take sole possession of the No. 2 seed in the conference behind Super Bowl favorite Buffalo. Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs are whopping -12.5 favorites over Derrick Henry and the Titans, offering little to no standard betting value. Thus, we will be constructing a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this contest, and winning our money through the all-familiar world of DFS.
NASHVILLE, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 9 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is reaching its halfway point in Week 9. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's a good time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now.
ng-sportingnews.com

College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every Week 10 top 25 game

A huge weekend of college football will play out in Week 10. At least, it will in the Southeastern Conference. The SEC claims the two biggest games this week, headlined by the undefeated, top-three matchup between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. The Volunteers will continue their drive for their first undefeated season since 1998 with a road win against the Bulldogs, who have not lost in this rivalry since 2016.
ALABAMA STATE

