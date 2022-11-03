Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is the World Series tonight? TV schedule, channel to watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 6
The Astros return to Houston one game away from winning their second World Series in six years. The trip to Philadelphia initially looked like it could spell trouble for the Astros. The Phillies' bats roared to life in Game 3 and Houston went quiet in a 7-0 shutout defeat. But momentum took a drastic turn. Cristian Javier and the Houston bullpen pitched a combined no-hitter in Game 4 to even the series, and Justin Verlander picked up his first World Series victory as the Astros took Game 5 3-2 to collect their first lead of the series.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Titans vs. Chiefs on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 9
Andy Reid can't seem to solve the Titans. The Titans have, seemingly, figured out the Chiefs during the regular season. Tennessee is riding a five-game regular season winning streak into their "Sunday Night Football" matchup, dating back to 2016. (The Chiefs, though, still have that 2019 AFC championship game in their pocket.)
ng-sportingnews.com
Do the Cowboys play today? NFL schedule for Dallas' next game after Week 9 bye
Given the turmoil the Cowboys endured early on, it's fair to characterize Dallas' first eight games as a major success. The Cowboys seemed to be in serious trouble after losing Dak Prescott in Week 1 on the heels of Tyron Smith's long-term injury, but they've since won six of their last seven games. The defense has been tremendous, and Prescott's return has helped spark the offense.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy WR Rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football
By now, you probably have a good feel of who you’re penciling in at wide receiver every week, but bye weeks and injuries can throw a wrench into those plans. If that's the case, let our Week 10 fantasy WR rankings for standard leagues help you decide who to start in this crucial week leading into the fantasy playoffs.
ng-sportingnews.com
Are the Rams out of the NFC playoff picture? Four reasons for Los Angeles' Super Bowl hangover
The Rams looked like they were about to turn around their disappointing 2022 NFL season in Tampa on Sunday. But giving Tom Brady and the Buccaneers 44 seconds too many kept Los Angeles from getting to a 4-4 record. At 3-5, the reigning Super Bowl champions now have an uphill...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Mark Andrews playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Saints Week 9 Monday Night Football
Mark Andrews is a top-tier fantasy tight ends, but he's been dealing with multiple injuries over the past few weeks and is listed as "doubtful" for Week 9's Monday night game in New Orleans. That opens the door for sleeper Isaiah Likely to go right from waiver wires to starting lineups.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Celtics vs. Knicks: Start time, TV channel and live stream for 2022 Saturday NBA game
The Celtics and Knicks will meet in New York on Saturday night for an early-season Atlantic Division matchup. Boston kicked off the 2022-23 season with three straight wins, but the Celtics then dropped three of their next five games, including two overtime losses to the Cavaliers. While the team's performance hasn't been consistent overall, Jayson Tatum (30.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists per game) and Jaylen Brown (24.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game) have been terrific.
ng-sportingnews.com
Titans vs. Chiefs live score, updates, highlights from NFL 'Sunday Night Football' game
The Titans and Chiefs were the top two teams in the AFC standings last season, and they come into their Week 9 matchup this year as division leaders with hopes of a deep playoff run. Despite identical 5-2 records, the Chiefs are heavily favored in this game. QB Ryan Tannehill...
ng-sportingnews.com
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 10 on ESPN
For the third time this season, "College GameDay" has chosen Tennessee to be a part of its featured matchup of the week. This was the most obvious choice of the year, particularly in the week that saw the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, as the top-ranked Volunteers head to take on No. 3 Georgia in a massive game not only for the SEC, but also the CFP.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 10 underdogs with the best odds to win
Interesting situation here in Underdog Land, which is where your beloved Underdog Challengers dwell. The No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings – Tennessee – is more than a touchdown underdog this weekend. Curious, yes. Has that happened before? Glad you asked!. In 2014, Mississippi State...
ng-sportingnews.com
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins brings back 'You like that' after beating Commanders at FedEx Field
Kirk Cousins made sure his return to FedEx Field was a memorable one. The Vikings quarterback led his team to a last-second victory over the Commanders on Sunday, Minnesota's sixth win in a row. And he made sure to soak up every bit of the W, waving goodbye to Washington's...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 10
The Top 25 saw arguably its biggest shakeup of the season on Saturday, with several ranked teams falling — including three in top-10 matchups. The biggest game on paper was the "Game of the Century" between No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Tennessee in Athens. The Bulldogs methodically ended any chance the Volunteers had of winning, however, stymying Hendon Hooker and Co. in a grind-it-out 27-13 victory.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who won World Series MVP in 2022? How Jeremy Peña led Astros to a championship
Carlos Correa felt like the difference-maker for the Astros. When the 2012 first overall pick arrived in the majors in 2015, the team's fortunes seemed to change overnight. He soon was leading a standout group of up-and-coming stars to join Jose Altuve and the downtrodden Astros. In 2022, Correa was...
ng-sportingnews.com
Al Michaels' call of Eagles-Texans game delights, confuses 'Thursday Night Football' viewers
"Thursday Night Football" is inching closer and closer to being called the "Al Michaels Experience." Thursday's game between the Eagles and Texans — like many "TNF" matchups before it — didn't provide the most entertaining game. But Amazon's new play-by-play announcer more than made up for it with an almost-carefree approach to calling the game, one that delighted and confused NFL fans in equal measure.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 9 Titans-Chiefs showdown includes Derrick Henry, Patrick Mahomes & a surprise Captain
One of the highlights of Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, the 5-2 Chiefs host the 5-2 Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football. The winner of this AFC clash will take sole possession of the No. 2 seed in the conference behind Super Bowl favorite Buffalo. Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs are whopping -12.5 favorites over Derrick Henry and the Titans, offering little to no standard betting value. Thus, we will be constructing a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this contest, and winning our money through the all-familiar world of DFS.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 9 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is reaching its halfway point in Week 9. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's a good time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now.
ng-sportingnews.com
Did officials miss LSU block in the back on overtime score vs. Alabama?
LSU beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday, capping off a classic entry in the SEC West rivalry and giving former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly an emotional first win over Nick Saban and the Tide. Both teams overcame a slow start before trading body blows and counterpunches for most...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every Week 10 top 25 game
A huge weekend of college football will play out in Week 10. At least, it will in the Southeastern Conference. The SEC claims the two biggest games this week, headlined by the undefeated, top-three matchup between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. The Volunteers will continue their drive for their first undefeated season since 1998 with a road win against the Bulldogs, who have not lost in this rivalry since 2016.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football rankings: What Tennessee's loss to Georgia means for Ohio State, Alabama and more
And then there was one (fewer). Tennessee is no longer among the ranks of the unbeaten, falling 27-13 to Georgia in Sanford Stadium in a game that never felt particularly close. The Bulldogs smothered Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt and Co., limiting them to just one touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
ng-sportingnews.com
FanDuel Picks Week 9: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
Even though we have six teams on a bye for Week 9, NFL DFS players still have an abundance of talented players to choose from on the main slate. Our Week 9 FanDuel lineup is centered around a contrarian Seahawks stack that works better for tournaments than cash games and features a couple of dependable RBs and high-volume pass-catchers.
Comments / 0