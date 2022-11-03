Read full article on original website
yalebulldogs.com
Bench Chips in 29, but Bulldogs Fall at Fordham 80-67 in Season Opener
NEW YORK – A veteran Fordham team with 466 games of experience in its starting lineup – believed to be the most among Division I schools – provided a tough test for the Yale women's basketball team Monday night in the season opener at Rose Hall Gymnasium. The Bulldogs, playing their first game with Dalila Eshe as the team's Joel E. Smilow, Class of 1954 Head Coach, countered with a 29-5 edge in bench scoring. They hung with the Rams for most of the game after allowing a 10-0 run early, but in the end Fordham held on for an 80-67 win.
yalebulldogs.com
Season Opens Monday Night at Fordham
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's basketball team opens the 2022-23 season Monday at Fordham (5:30 p.m., ESPN+, WFUV, Live Stats). The game starts a stretch of five games in 13 days for the Bulldogs, with four of those games on the road. It is part of a doubleheader, with the Fordham men hosting Dartmouth at 7:30 p.m.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Roll in Season Opener 96-41
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's basketball team took care of business in a big way in its season opener. Matt Knowling went 10-of-10 from the field and scored 20 points as the Bulldogs cruised to a 96-41 victory over Sarah Lawrence at the John J. Lee Amphitheater.
yalebulldogs.com
Multiple Top Five Finishes for Bulldogs at Garret Open
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – — The Yale women's fencing team had a strong start to the season at the Garret Penn State Open. The Bulldogs had top five finishes in all three weapons. In epee, Linda Liu tied for third place, while Christina Zozulya was 11th. In foil,...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Set for Monday’s Season Opener
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The last time the Yale men's basketball team played was in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March against Purdue in Milwaukee. The Bulldogs begin their quest to return to the post season in 2022-23 on Monday night when Sarah Lawrence visits Lee Amphitheater. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Drop Hard-Fought Match at Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J. -- For the first time since September 3, the Yale women's volleyball team was not victorious. The nation's second longest win streak was snapped at 17 matches as Yale dropped a hard-fought 3-1 decision at Princeton on Saturday evening. The scores of the match were 25-20, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-23. Audrey Leak had a team-high 17 kills and Maile Somera had a team-best 21 digs for the Bulldogs, who stand at 19-2 overall and 11-1 in Ivy League play. Yale and Princeton split the season series.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Erupt for 52 First-Half Points in Win over Brown
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Yale's offense has thrived against Brown in recent years. That was certainly the case again on Saturday at Yale Bowl, Class of 1954 Field. On this day, though, the Bulldogs' defense was equally dominant. That resulted in a memorable day. Yale amassed 558 yards of...
yalebulldogs.com
No. 25 Cornell Edges Yale 1-0 in Season Finale
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Yale field hockey team battled No. 25 Cornell nearly to a stalemate Saturday afternoon in the season finale at Dodson Field. Ultimately, a goal by Big Red forward Grace Leahy on a deflection at 41:20 proved to be the game's only goal, giving Cornell a 1-0 win.
yalebulldogs.com
Men's Hockey Falls to No. 15 Harvard
BOSTON, Mass. – The Yale men's hockey team fell to No. 15 Harvard, 4-0, at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 1-3-0 overall and 1-3-0 in the ECAC, while the Crimson improved to 4-0-0 overall and 4-0-0 in the conference. How It Happened. Harvard...
yalebulldogs.com
Kung, Zaslow Win in Singles at Dartmouth Invitational
HANOVER, N.H. – On day two of the Dartmouth Invitational, Yale women's tennis got victories from Chelsea Kung and Sophia Zaslow in singles. Kung cruised to a 6-3, 7-5 win over UMass's Danielle Hack. Zaslow needed an 11-9 super tiebreaker victory after splitting two sets to earn her victory.
yalebulldogs.com
Bargman, Ray Help No. 8 Bulldogs Blank No. 14 Princeton
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Two third period goals powered the No. 8 Yale women's hockey team to a 2-0 victory over No. 14 Princeton at Ingalls Rink. The win puts the Bulldogs at 4-0-0 on the season and 4-0-0 in ECAC play, while the Tigers fell to 1-3-0 overall and 1-3-0 in conference play.
