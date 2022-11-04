Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
The Road Less Travelled-Enjoying Awesome Fall Colors at Hunts Pond NY State ForestDan PfeiferNew Berlin, NY
Katie Iles: Skaneateles native became doctor, remembered for positive energy, kindness, drive
Katie Iles, 1991-2022: Skaneateles native became doctor, remembered for positive energy, kindness, drive. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Bright and talented from the start, Kathleen “Katie” Iles was always ahead of the pack....
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
Professor Sasha Turner Gives Annual Douglas K. Reading Lecture
The Colgate University History Department held its annual Douglas K. Reading Lecture on Monday, Oct. 24. This year’s guest lecturer was Professor Sasha Turner, an associate professor of History at Johns Hopkins University. Turner is the author of the award-winning book “Contested Bodies: Pregnancy, Childrearing and Slavery in Jamaica,” which focuses on enslaved women and childbirth in Jamaica.
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: November 4-6
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — November is officially here so why not fill up the weekend with things to do! The events below are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with more information. […]
Fire Chief Quits Full Time Job to Serve His Community
There is commitment, and then there is over 40 years of faithful dedication. Jan has been a long-time member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. His daughter Danielle said he has been a volunteer for as long as she can remember, and he was never afraid to sacrifice his personal time, or sleep for that matter, to help the community.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band takes third in national competition
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band elbowed its way toward the top of the sport’s heavyweights on Saturday night. The Northstars took third place in group IV at the US Bands Open Class National Championships at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Coming off its win at the New York State Field Band Conference show last weekend, Cicero-North Syracuse posted a mark of 94.0.
Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?
Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
NYS Music
The Dust Devil Band and CNY Musicians To Hold All-Star Benefit at Unity Hall in Barneveld
Unity Hall in Barneveld will host blues-rock Blueprints, roots and country-based The Dust Devil Band, and blues/psychedelic folk-rock Brian Mulkerne Band, plus special guests, at the CNY All-Star Benefit Concert on Sunday, November 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. The concert at the Oneida County venue is to support Nicole Deveny Gaines-Parker, who is battling cancer.
Harold Brown Jr., NY assemblyman, Onondaga County legislator, dead at 90
Harold “Hal” Brown Jr., a former New York state assemblyman and Onondaga County legislator, has died at the age of 90. Brown served more than two decades in elected office — first as a county legislator from 1979 to 1988 and then as an assemblyman from 1989 to 2002.
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week
It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
Baldwinsville school board to meet again, with another executive session scheduled
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville Central School District’s Board of Education has scheduled an executive session to start at 5:30 p.m. Monday. That would be their third time meeting behind closed doors to discuss a personnel matter since Superintendent Jason Thomson was charged with driving drunk. The board...
SUNY Cortland renames football and lacrosse field after $1 million gift
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SUNY Cortland’s sports complex which hosts its football and lacrosse fields will be renamed as part of a historic million-dollar gift. The gift came from Chris Grady ’79 in honor of his father. The Stadiums red field will be renamed as the James J. Grady ’50, M ’61 Field at SUNY […]
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
cityofutica.com
$45 Million Cornhill Revitalization Projects Announced
City of Utica, Community Foundation, Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corporation, People First Commit to Long-term Strategy. The City of Utica, the Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer Counties, the Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corporation (MUNPC), and People First today announced a multimillion-dollar, multi-site investment to revitalize Cornhill and connect it to other neighborhoods and a resurging Downtown Utica.
nystateofpolitics.com
Oneida County wary of being overshadowed by Syracuse in new congressional district
For decades, Oneida County has been the anchor of one of upstate New York’s congressional seats. And regardless of its boundaries over years of redistricting, its representatives — from Sherwood Boehlert to Claudia Tenney — have hailed from the Mohawk Valley. That has now changed. The new...
WKTV
Three SUNY Morrisville students arrested following investigation of elementary school burglaries
Morrisville, N.Y. -- Several burglaries at the Morrisville Elementary School are being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. On three separate dates, multiple individuals entered the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School, located at 55 Eaton Street, after business hours and stole property. The burglaries occurred on Oct. 28...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fifteen graduate from Oswego County Regional Police Academy
OSWEGO — Honor, respect, integrity and professionalism. To some, those are just words. But for the 15 new graduates of the Oswego County Regional Police Academy, those words a lot more.
Couple wed at Butterfly Gardens
Robin Rachel DeVine and Jason David Rose of Liverpool were married Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Butterfly Gardens in Liverpool. Kurt Herzog officiated the ceremony. The couple were attended by […]
Democratic NYC lawmaker backs Zeldin over Hochul, defying party: 'We don't feel safe'
New York City Councilman Robert Holden, a Democrat representing Middle Village and Glendale, endorsed Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee M. Zeldin.
