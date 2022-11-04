ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

thecolgatemaroonnews.com

Professor Sasha Turner Gives Annual Douglas K. Reading Lecture

The Colgate University History Department held its annual Douglas K. Reading Lecture on Monday, Oct. 24. This year’s guest lecturer was Professor Sasha Turner, an associate professor of History at Johns Hopkins University. Turner is the author of the award-winning book “Contested Bodies: Pregnancy, Childrearing and Slavery in Jamaica,” which focuses on enslaved women and childbirth in Jamaica.
HAMILTON, NY
Big Frog 104

Fire Chief Quits Full Time Job to Serve His Community

There is commitment, and then there is over 40 years of faithful dedication. Jan has been a long-time member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. His daughter Danielle said he has been a volunteer for as long as she can remember, and he was never afraid to sacrifice his personal time, or sleep for that matter, to help the community.
NORWICH, NY
Syracuse.com

Cicero-North Syracuse marching band takes third in national competition

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band elbowed its way toward the top of the sport’s heavyweights on Saturday night. The Northstars took third place in group IV at the US Bands Open Class National Championships at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Coming off its win at the New York State Field Band Conference show last weekend, Cicero-North Syracuse posted a mark of 94.0.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?

Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
UTICA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
cityofutica.com

$45 Million Cornhill Revitalization Projects Announced

City of Utica, Community Foundation, Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corporation, People First Commit to Long-term Strategy. The City of Utica, the Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer Counties, the Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corporation (MUNPC), and People First today announced a multimillion-dollar, multi-site investment to revitalize Cornhill and connect it to other neighborhoods and a resurging Downtown Utica.
UTICA, NY

