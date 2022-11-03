ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What channel is Chargers vs. Falcons on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 9 game

In an NFL season full of surprises, Atlanta sitting first place in the NFC South almost halfway into the year has to be one of the biggest. Against all odds, the Falcons' 4-4 record has them on top of their division — one game clear of the Buccaneers and Saints. It hasn't always been pretty, but Arthur Smith and his team have been able to grind out some wins with a run-focused offensive scheme. They'll look to stay there as they welcome Justin Herbert and the Chargers to town this weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
Fantasy QB Rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at quarterback in fantasy football

We’re entering the double-digit weeks of the fantasy football season, and whether you're sitting atop your league standings or fighting to remain in the playoff hunt, making the right decision on who to start at fantasy's highest-scoring position is a must. Our Week 10 fantasy QB rankings can help you with your tough start 'em, sit 'em calls at this crucial juncture.
Do the Cowboys play today? NFL schedule for Dallas' next game after Week 9 bye

Given the turmoil the Cowboys endured early on, it's fair to characterize Dallas' first eight games as a major success. The Cowboys seemed to be in serious trouble after losing Dak Prescott in Week 1 on the heels of Tyron Smith's long-term injury, but they've since won six of their last seven games. The defense has been tremendous, and Prescott's return has helped spark the offense.
DALLAS, TX
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Bucks vs. Timberwolves Friday NBA game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an unstoppable force all season, but he's about to face one of the biggest frontcourts the NBA has to offer. When the Bucks take on the Timberwolves on Friday, Antetoknoumpo will go head-to-head with Minnesota's twin towers, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Antetokounmpo has seemingly been...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Geno Smith, Caleb Huntley, Garrett Wilson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Fantasy football owners are missing players from the Giants, Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, and Broncos this week, knocking out no fewer than one starting QB, seven starting RBs, six starting WRs, and four starting TEs. In other words, sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will be at a premium this week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 9 fantasy lineup decisions.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift more RBs impacting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Heading into Sunday's Week 9 action, fantasy football owners are watching the latest injury updates for several key running backs (Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift, Damien Harris, and Kyren Williams). In a week with six byes, all of those RBs could be involved in start 'em, sit 'em question questions and require more attention than usual.
Al Michaels' call of Eagles-Texans game delights, confuses 'Thursday Night Football' viewers

"Thursday Night Football" is inching closer and closer to being called the "Al Michaels Experience." Thursday's game between the Eagles and Texans — like many "TNF" matchups before it — didn't provide the most entertaining game. But Amazon's new play-by-play announcer more than made up for it with an almost-carefree approach to calling the game, one that delighted and confused NFL fans in equal measure.
HOUSTON, TX
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Titans-Chiefs NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments includes riding Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry

In what should be one of the better games of the NFL's Week 9 slate, Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs (5-2) host Derrick Henry and the scrappy Titans (5-2). The victor will prevail as the sole occupant of the No. 2 seed in the AFC, at least for the time being. Sportsbooks love Kansas City in this one — listing Andy Reid's squad as nearly 13-point favorites — and we aren't touching that spread with a ten-foot pole. We will, however, be constructing a FanDuel single-game lineup, which we will discuss today.
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 9 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is reaching its halfway point in Week 9. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's a good time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 10

Week 10 of the college football season will have reverberations throughout the remainder of the 2022 season. No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 2 Tennessee in the latest "Game of the Century," one that severely hurt the Vols' chances of making the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff. Elsewhere, the...
GEORGIA STATE

