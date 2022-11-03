Read full article on original website
What channel is Chargers vs. Falcons on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 9 game
In an NFL season full of surprises, Atlanta sitting first place in the NFC South almost halfway into the year has to be one of the biggest. Against all odds, the Falcons' 4-4 record has them on top of their division — one game clear of the Buccaneers and Saints. It hasn't always been pretty, but Arthur Smith and his team have been able to grind out some wins with a run-focused offensive scheme. They'll look to stay there as they welcome Justin Herbert and the Chargers to town this weekend.
Fantasy QB Rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at quarterback in fantasy football
We’re entering the double-digit weeks of the fantasy football season, and whether you're sitting atop your league standings or fighting to remain in the playoff hunt, making the right decision on who to start at fantasy's highest-scoring position is a must. Our Week 10 fantasy QB rankings can help you with your tough start 'em, sit 'em calls at this crucial juncture.
Do the Cowboys play today? NFL schedule for Dallas' next game after Week 9 bye
Given the turmoil the Cowboys endured early on, it's fair to characterize Dallas' first eight games as a major success. The Cowboys seemed to be in serious trouble after losing Dak Prescott in Week 1 on the heels of Tyron Smith's long-term injury, but they've since won six of their last seven games. The defense has been tremendous, and Prescott's return has helped spark the offense.
What channel is Titans vs. Chiefs on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 9
Andy Reid can't seem to solve the Titans. The Titans have, seemingly, figured out the Chiefs during the regular season. Tennessee is riding a five-game regular season winning streak into their "Sunday Night Football" matchup, dating back to 2016. (The Chiefs, though, still have that 2019 AFC championship game in their pocket.)
Is Mark Andrews playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Saints Week 9 Monday Night Football
Mark Andrews is a top-tier fantasy tight ends, but he's been dealing with multiple injuries over the past few weeks and is listed as "doubtful" for Week 9's Monday night game in New Orleans. That opens the door for sleeper Isaiah Likely to go right from waiver wires to starting lineups.
Why Alabama, Cameron Latu retained possession on second-quarter fumble against LSU
LSU thought it had forced a momentum-swinging turnover. Tigers safety Sage Ryan stripped Alabama tight end Cameron Latu of the ball, and appeared to recover it. However, the officials ruled that because Latu touched the ball when he was out of bounds, the ball was ruled dead and could not be recovered by the defense.
Titans vs. Chiefs live score, updates, highlights from NFL 'Sunday Night Football' game
The Titans and Chiefs were the top two teams in the AFC standings last season, and they come into their Week 9 matchup this year as division leaders with hopes of a deep playoff run. Despite identical 5-2 records, the Chiefs are heavily favored in this game. QB Ryan Tannehill...
Why isn't Jonathan Taylor playing in Week 9? Nagging injury keeps Colts RB out vs. Patriots
Jonathan Taylor's disappointing season will take another dip on Sunday as the third-year running back misses yet another game with a nagging ankle injury that has kept him out from two previous games this year. Taylor did not participate in either of the Colts' practices on Wednesday or Thursday, casting...
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Bucks vs. Timberwolves Friday NBA game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an unstoppable force all season, but he's about to face one of the biggest frontcourts the NBA has to offer. When the Bucks take on the Timberwolves on Friday, Antetoknoumpo will go head-to-head with Minnesota's twin towers, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Antetokounmpo has seemingly been...
Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Geno Smith, Caleb Huntley, Garrett Wilson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Fantasy football owners are missing players from the Giants, Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, and Broncos this week, knocking out no fewer than one starting QB, seven starting RBs, six starting WRs, and four starting TEs. In other words, sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will be at a premium this week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 9 fantasy lineup decisions.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift more RBs impacting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Heading into Sunday's Week 9 action, fantasy football owners are watching the latest injury updates for several key running backs (Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift, Damien Harris, and Kyren Williams). In a week with six byes, all of those RBs could be involved in start 'em, sit 'em question questions and require more attention than usual.
Al Michaels' call of Eagles-Texans game delights, confuses 'Thursday Night Football' viewers
"Thursday Night Football" is inching closer and closer to being called the "Al Michaels Experience." Thursday's game between the Eagles and Texans — like many "TNF" matchups before it — didn't provide the most entertaining game. But Amazon's new play-by-play announcer more than made up for it with an almost-carefree approach to calling the game, one that delighted and confused NFL fans in equal measure.
FanDuel Picks Week 9: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
Even though we have six teams on a bye for Week 9, NFL DFS players still have an abundance of talented players to choose from on the main slate. Our Week 9 FanDuel lineup is centered around a contrarian Seahawks stack that works better for tournaments than cash games and features a couple of dependable RBs and high-volume pass-catchers.
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Titans-Chiefs NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments includes riding Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry
In what should be one of the better games of the NFL's Week 9 slate, Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs (5-2) host Derrick Henry and the scrappy Titans (5-2). The victor will prevail as the sole occupant of the No. 2 seed in the AFC, at least for the time being. Sportsbooks love Kansas City in this one — listing Andy Reid's squad as nearly 13-point favorites — and we aren't touching that spread with a ten-foot pole. We will, however, be constructing a FanDuel single-game lineup, which we will discuss today.
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 9 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is reaching its halfway point in Week 9. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's a good time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now.
Jets Add Running Back to Injury Report Before Facing Bills in Week 9
James Robinson could miss his second game with the Jets, dealing with a knee injury
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 10
Week 10 of the college football season will have reverberations throughout the remainder of the 2022 season. No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 2 Tennessee in the latest "Game of the Century," one that severely hurt the Vols' chances of making the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff. Elsewhere, the...
