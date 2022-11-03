In an NFL season full of surprises, Atlanta sitting first place in the NFC South almost halfway into the year has to be one of the biggest. Against all odds, the Falcons' 4-4 record has them on top of their division — one game clear of the Buccaneers and Saints. It hasn't always been pretty, but Arthur Smith and his team have been able to grind out some wins with a run-focused offensive scheme. They'll look to stay there as they welcome Justin Herbert and the Chargers to town this weekend.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO