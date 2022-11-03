What channel is Eagles vs. Texans on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 9

In what should be one of the better games of the NFL's Week 9 slate, Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs (5-2) host Derrick Henry and the scrappy Titans (5-2). The victor will prevail as the sole occupant of the No. 2 seed in the AFC, at least for the time being. Sportsbooks love Kansas City in this one — listing Andy Reid's squad as nearly 13-point favorites — and we aren't touching that spread with a ten-foot pole. We will, however, be constructing a FanDuel single-game lineup, which we will discuss today.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO