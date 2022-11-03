ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

What channel is Eagles vs. Texans on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 9

By Joe Rivera
 3 days ago
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Rams vs. Buccaneers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 9 game

A rematch of one of the NFC Divisional Round matchups from last season, as the defending Super Bowl champion Rams travel to Florida to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It's been a long time since Los Angeles was successfully holding off an historic Brady comeback attempt in January. Entering Week 9, both teams are under .500 and are not currently in a playoff position, something that was not expected of either entering the 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

As the NFL season sprints toward Week 10, fantasy football wins take on more importance and finding solid starting running backs becomes increasingly difficult. Between four teams on bye (Patriots, Bengals, Ravens, Jets) and a handful of key injuries, including Aaron Jones, our Week 10 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues are thinner than usual.
ng-sportingnews.com

Do the Cowboys play today? NFL schedule for Dallas' next game after Week 9 bye

Given the turmoil the Cowboys endured early on, it's fair to characterize Dallas' first eight games as a major success. The Cowboys seemed to be in serious trouble after losing Dak Prescott in Week 1 on the heels of Tyron Smith's long-term injury, but they've since won six of their last seven games. The defense has been tremendous, and Prescott's return has helped spark the offense.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 10

The Top 25 saw arguably its biggest shakeup of the season on Saturday, with several ranked teams falling — including three in top-10 matchups. The biggest game on paper was the "Game of the Century" between No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Tennessee in Athens. The Bulldogs methodically ended any chance the Volunteers had of winning, however, stymying Hendon Hooker and Co. in a grind-it-out 27-13 victory.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 10 on ESPN

For the third time this season, "College GameDay" has chosen Tennessee to be a part of its featured matchup of the week. This was the most obvious choice of the year, particularly in the week that saw the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, as the top-ranked Volunteers head to take on No. 3 Georgia in a massive game not only for the SEC, but also the CFP.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

Al Michaels' call of Eagles-Texans game delights, confuses 'Thursday Night Football' viewers

"Thursday Night Football" is inching closer and closer to being called the "Al Michaels Experience." Thursday's game between the Eagles and Texans — like many "TNF" matchups before it — didn't provide the most entertaining game. But Amazon's new play-by-play announcer more than made up for it with an almost-carefree approach to calling the game, one that delighted and confused NFL fans in equal measure.
HOUSTON, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Geno Smith, Caleb Huntley, Garrett Wilson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Fantasy football owners are missing players from the Giants, Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, and Broncos this week, knocking out no fewer than one starting QB, seven starting RBs, six starting WRs, and four starting TEs. In other words, sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will be at a premium this week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 9 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 9 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is reaching its halfway point in Week 9. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's a good time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now.
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Titans-Chiefs NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments includes riding Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry

In what should be one of the better games of the NFL's Week 9 slate, Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs (5-2) host Derrick Henry and the scrappy Titans (5-2). The victor will prevail as the sole occupant of the No. 2 seed in the AFC, at least for the time being. Sportsbooks love Kansas City in this one — listing Andy Reid's squad as nearly 13-point favorites — and we aren't touching that spread with a ten-foot pole. We will, however, be constructing a FanDuel single-game lineup, which we will discuss today.
NASHVILLE, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every Week 10 top 25 game

A huge weekend of college football will play out in Week 10. At least, it will in the Southeastern Conference. The SEC claims the two biggest games this week, headlined by the undefeated, top-three matchup between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. The Volunteers will continue their drive for their first undefeated season since 1998 with a road win against the Bulldogs, who have not lost in this rivalry since 2016.
ALABAMA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

