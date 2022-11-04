ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath, OH

Volleyball: Lack of answers ends Sheridan's season

By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwihh_0iyGVyhC00

HEATH — Sheridan had the start it wanted on Thursday.

The Generals took an early lead in the first set and were in control on their way to a first-set victory, but the rest of the match against Union Local did not follow the same script.

Torre Kildow hammered 41 kills, as the Jets rallied for a 22-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-20 win in a Division II regional semifinal at Heath High School.

Union Local (25-1) will face New Lexington, a four-set winner over Coshocton, in the regional final at 2 p.m. Saturday.

"We struggled with our serve-receive and never got into a tempo," Sheridan coach Mandy Fox said. "We didn't play with confidence, and even when we made a run, we couldn't get over the hump. Give UL credit, they played great defense and were the better team tonight."

Union Local coach Kaye Sechrest applauded her group, which jumped out to leads early in the final three sets before fighting off several Sheridan rallies.

“We knew Torre would get hers, but we needed the others to step up, too,” she said. “All season these girls have showed poise, and they're the calmest group I’ve ever coached. They never say die."

The Generals raced out to a 7-3 lead in the opening set. They led by as many as seven, 18-11, but the Jets chipped away behind Kildow and timely defense. Trailing 24-19, an ace by Laken Vinskovich, a block and a kill from Kildow pulled them within 24-22, but a Jets' service error gave the first set to Sheridan.

The next three sets saw Union Local start strong. The Jets scored the first five points of the second set, but the Generals pulled within 9-8 behind kills from Jamisyn Stinson, Halle Warner and Alyssa Ward.

It continued to go back and forth before back-to-back kills by Kildow put UL up 16-13.

However, the Generals rattled off five straight behind kills from Stinson and Ava Heller and an ace by Reagan Davis for an 18-16 lead. Sheridan forged ahead 22-20 on a kill by Alexis Bradley, but an ace by Vinskovich sparked a 7-3 surge to end the set. Kildow had three kills in that stretch, including the set winner.

Union Local started the third set with a 6-2 edge, only to see Sheridan storm back with a 10-4 run behind five kills between Ward and Stinson. The Generals held leads of 17-12 and 18-14 before Kildow and company came back. She had a pair of kills and a Vinskovich ace tied it at 18, forcing a Sheridan timeout.

The Generals scored out of the timeout on a Payton Powell kill, but Ella Pietranton tied it with a kill and Kelly Gress made a timely block to put the Jets ahead for good, 20-19. Kildow followed with two more kills before Sheridan got within 24-23 on a kill by Stinson, but Kildow ended the set with a kill of her own to put the Jets up 2-1.

The fourth set saw the Jets keep Sheridan at bay. Trailing 8-3, the Generals scored three points in a row, including kills by Stinson and Powell, but Kildow and Alli Briggs hit back-to-back kills then a Kildow ace stretched the advantage to 11-6.

Union Local led by as many as six, 18-12, and withstood a late rally, as the Generals pulled within 23-20 on a Stinson kill, but Kildow finished the victory in fashion with a pair of kills.

Stinson finished with 23 kills, 17 digs and 14-of-15 serving, Ward added 15 kills and four digs, Alexis Bradley passed out 33 assists with nine digs and 15-of-15 serving and Powell totaled 21 assists and 20 digs to go with 16-of-17 serving and three aces to pace the Generals.

Gress finished with 57 assists, Olivia Wortman added eight kills, four in the final set, and Pietranton added seven kills, while Julie Broussard led the defensive effort with 23 digs and Kildow dug out 18 Sheridan hits. Emily Kellaway also made 10 digs with Gress chipping in eight and Vinskovich seven.

bhannahs@gannett.com; @brandonhannahs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

The Big Reds advance to round three of playoffs

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–Ohio high school football playoffs continue with round two.   Last week Bellaire beat the Northmor Golden Knights 54-27.  They host once again facing Worthington Christain. Worthington Christian is coached by former Steeler Jeff Hartings and former Bellaire quarterback Chad Magistro.  Ray Ray Pettigrew started things off for Bellaire and scored the […]
BELLAIRE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Big Red Shuts Out Hartley

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville advanced to the region 15 semifinal with a 31-0 win over Bishop Hartley. Now 10-2 Big Red win meet Columbus East next, the Tigers defeated Cambridge 40-39 in double-overtime.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern

Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Connecting With COSI: Touring Doc McStuffins with …. Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to wild Ohio State/Northwestern winds

A Big Ten matchup between the No.2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats appears to be greatly impacted by some insane gusts of winds on Saturday at Northwestern’s Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. A viral video emerged on social media before kickoff showing Ohio State kicker Noah...
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment After Win Over Northwestern

It wasn't the Saturday Ryan Day and Ohio State expected when traveling to 1-7 Northwestern in Week 10, but they were able to escape with a win. The Wildcats carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter and were able to hang around for most of the game. However, the Buckeyes were ultimately able to pull away and score a pair of second half touchdowns.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Daylight Saving Time: how early sun will set next week in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S. This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Happy 90th birthday, Don Melick

FREDERICKTOWN – Don Melick celebrated his 90th birthday on Friday. Most mornings, you will find Don at the Fredericktown Bellstore drinking coffee and swapping stories before he heads home to saw and cut wood with his trusty dog Blue. His long life he credits partly to some good advice from Dr. Drake when hospitalized for three months at Mercy Hospital at age six for pneumonia: "Don't you ever smoke!" – and partly to staying active. A trapping and hunting enthusiast who enjoyed "outsmarting the game warden" in his younger years, he's still an eagle-eyed shooter and enjoys sighting-in hunting rifles for the young fellows.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
sciotopost.com

$20,000 Ohio Bonus Cash prize sold in Lancaster

LANCASTER, OH – — Dominic Troiano of Lancaster is enjoying an autumn windfall after snagging a $20,000 prize playing the Ohio Lottery’s $10Ohio Bonus Cash scratch-off. https://www.ohiolottery.com/Games/ScratchOffs/10DollarGames/Ohio-Bonus-Cash. Dominic will receive approximately $14,400 after federal and state tax withholdings. He purchased his winning ticket from The Kroger Company...
LANCASTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boy dies after being pulled from pond in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive, just south of the Ohio State University […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ashlandsource.com

11 more Amish men fined for violating buggy law in Ashland

ASHLAND — Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were fined for violating Ohio's new buggy law over the past two weeks, with the vast majority pleading "no contest" and leaving their fines unpaid. Eli Swartzentruber, Emanuel Hostetler, Harvey Hostetler, Jacob Hershberger, Ezra Hershberger, Andy Miller, Andy Hershberger, Levi Hershberger, and Andy...
ASHLAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the person was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on New Albany-Condit Road in Plain Township at approximately 1:14 p.m. when they lost control. The vehicle went...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy