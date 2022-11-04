Xavier ends Clear Creek Amana's 'Cinderella' run in Class 4A state volleyball championship

By Bret Hayworth | Photos by Matthew Putney

CORALVILLE – Cedar Rapids Xavier made good on the honor after receiving the No. 1 seed in the Iowa Class 4A volleyball state tournament, delivering a victory over the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers on Thursday with 3-1 win.

Xavier head coach Austin Filer is in his seventh year with the Saints, and he has taken a team to state in each of those years. The 2022 team (33-4) won the title in four sets, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23 and 25-12, then the Saints players spilled in a huddle of hugging and crying onto the court with vibrant pink and blue flooring.

In set four, the final two kills were provided by seniors Anika Ivester and Maci Kadlek, who put down the match point ball off a CC-A block.

The Class 4A match was played early Thursday afternoon as the second of five classification championships Thursday at Xtream Arena, after a major move away from the volleyball tournaments having been played in Cedar Rapids for 52 years.

CC-A head coach Jackie Clubb led the team to a program-record 34 wins this season, although the team fell one match short of the victory that would have resulted in a title. The team in Cinderella fashion had beaten the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the state tourney this week, but couldn’t knock off the No. 1 seed.

Clear Creek-Amana had gone into the tourney as the Class 3A No. 6 seed, but reached the finals after knocking off higher seeds in Marion and North Scott. Xavier had defeated Bishop Heelan and Western Dubuque.

In set one, Xavier was composed and ran out to quick substantial leads of 7-2 and 11-4. Clear Creek-Amana edged closer, pulling to within 19-16 after a kill by Clippers freshman Averie Lower, but then Xavier ran off six straight points to win the set 25-16. After one set, Kadlek of Xavier led all players with six kills, and Xavier had outhit CC-A in efficiency, with .310 compared to .171.

There was a big switch of momentum in the second set, as CC-A surged early to a 10-4 lead on a kill by senior Silvana Kabolo. After several long rally points, Xavier drew closer, including only being one point back at 21-20 and 23-22, but the Clippers hung on for a 25-22 set win when a Xavier final attack went into the net.

Set three saw the Clippers again fare better early, leading 15-12 and 16-13, before Xavier ran off five straight points to take a 21-16 lead. Xavier led 23-21, but shortly thereafter Bliss Beck put down her 11th kill for CC-A to tie the set at 23. However, Xavier quickly finished the set off with sophomore Libby Fandel kill and then an ace serve, to win 25-23 and stun the Clippers.

Xavier got off well in set four, with leads of 6-3 and then 11-5 after a Fandel kill. Beck delivered a kill to pull the Clippers within 17-8, but the Saints eventually doubled the score 24-12 and then seconds later ended the match.

In the match, Xavier outhit CC-A with .218 efficiency compared to .178. Kadlec had a game-high 22 kills and Fandel had 21, while senior setter Anna Shoger had 53 assists and senior libero Brooklyn Miller had 27 digs. Beck had 13 kills for the Clippers, while teammate junior Meg Berkland led all players with 30 digs.

Xavier finished second in the rugged Mississippi Valley-Mississippi Conference filled with many Class 5A teams. Xavier was led in kills for the season by Fandel with 296, while Miller had 304 digs going into the championship match.

Clear Creek-Amana won the WaMaC-West title, and the Clippers were aided by the return of junior Beck, a 6-2 middle hitter who was an all-stater last in 2021. Heading into the championship, Beck led the team with 133 blocks and 355 kills. CC-A setter Emily Henderson is a rarity, a freshman in the setter role for state tourney caliber squads.