Davenport Assumption sweeps Sioux Center for Class 3A state volleyball title

By Bret Hayworth | Photos by Matthew Putney

CORALVILLE, Iowa — The two teams in the Iowa Class 3A high school volleyball championship contest each went into the match with 32 wins.

Davenport Assumption turned out to be the team to earn a 33rd win, and thereby got the honor of being the 2022 state champion. Assumption defeated Sioux Center 3-0 Thursday at Xtream Arena before a large group of energized fans.

Sioux Center, who had won 16 matches in a row, was highly competitive in two of the three sets but couldn’t pull off the win, falling 25-23, 25-16 and 25-21.

Neither team had ever won a state volleyball championship, and the Saints players, head coach Frank Flanagan and fans eagerly relished the first-time accomplishment.

Davenport Assumption played a top regular-season schedule, as evidenced by a loss to Class 5A Pleasant Valley, which seized the Class 5A title also on Thursday. That sort of experience in tough matches proved beneficial Thursday.

Sioux Center head coach Julie Oldenkamp saw her Warriors get off to an emphatic start in set one, going up 4-0 after two straight service aces by junior Emily Vos. From there, the set tightened, with neither team thereafter having more than a two point lead, amid a period with powerful serving by both squads. The set was tied at 20, 21 and 22, before Assumption pulled out a 25-23 win after a kill by returning all-stater senior Ava Schubert, who came into the championship leading her team with 314 kills.

In set two, Assumption led early, then Sioux Center was able to reach a tie at 8-8 and 13-13, but never led. An Assumption surge took a narrow lead of 14-13 to 22-14, then the set two win came at 25-16. At that point, hitting efficiency told the story, with the Knights having 32 kills and .303 efficiency, while the Warriors had 22 kills and were hitting only .178.

The third set was tight early, then the Saints pulled away to go up 15-8. However, the Warriors rebounded, and tied the set at 17-17 after several good plays by Reagan Jansen, their senior leader in kills who will play at Augustana (S.D.) University. Sioux Center tied it again at 18, but could never pull ahead, and dropped the set and match after a few late kills by Schubert.

It was the third of five championships played Thursday at Xtream Arena, and the first that resulted in a sweep. Sophomore setter Ellie Schubert led the Knights with 897 assists going into the championship, and she distributed the ball well in helping nab the championship victory.

Sioux Center was seeded No. 5, and had two victories over higher ranked teams to make the finals, knocking off West Liberty and top-seeded Des Moines Christian. Assumption, the No, 2 seed, ousted Osage and Mount Vernon.

The Warriors (32-4) won the Siouxland Conference title. Oldenkamp had previously won a state championship when coaching at Sioux City Bishop Heelan.