Having grown up doing a lot of bird, deer, rabbit and squirrel hunting, that is often where my thoughts and memories wander in November. I still recall a lesson I learned when I was about 12. I was quail hunting with my father on the family farm near Artesia. A meadowlark flew up in front of me and I shot it. My father said that’s not a quail and informed me that no game was ever to be shot unless it was for food, and I was to take the bird, clean it, cook it and eat it. I never again killed any game that I was not planning to have for dinner.

