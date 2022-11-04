ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, MS

Commercial Dispatch

EMCC beats Mississippi Gulf Coast on the road in MACCC semifinal

PERKINSTON — East Mississippi is heading back to the state championship game. Behind a big third quarter along with a stiff rushing attack, the No. 14-ranked Lions got past No. 12-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast 38-27 in the semifinal round of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference at George Sekul Field on Saturday night.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: Starkville girls basketball defeats Meridian

STARKVILLE — Starkville girls basketball won its home opener against Meridian on Friday night, 66-58. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) were led by Zariyah Edwards and Je’Niecia Hill, each of whom scored 20 points or more in the win. Edwards led the team with 21 points. Starkville will host...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Caledonia rallies to beat New Albany in Class 4A playoff opener

CALEDONIA — After it was over, just before the Caledonia High School huddle broke with a cheer, Ethan Ramirez crouched and spun the football on the 45-yard line. The junior had just wrapped up one heck of a performance for the Cavaliers in Friday’s MHSAA Class 4A playoff opener against New Albany. He made big plays on the defensive line. He set up his team’s first touchdown with a big gain on the ground, then scored the next one himself. He even broke through the New Albany line and blocked an important field goal.
CALEDONIA, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State to honor deceased OL Sam Westmoreland with number painted on field

Mississippi State on Saturday will host Auburn, the Bulldogs’ first game since coming out of the bye week. It’s also the Bulldogs’ 1st game at Davis Wade Stadium since the death of freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland. Westmoreland was found dead in a Starkville church on Oct. 19. Since then, the team has played at Kentucky and Alabama and have worn helmet decals with his initials and jersey number, 78.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Bulldogs hang on: Mississippi State outlasts Auburn in overtime

STARKVILLE — Before the start of overtime Saturday night against Auburn, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers walked up to a defensive teammate with a promise. “Just hold them to three, and we’ll win the game,” Rogers pledged. Like it almost always did, Mississippi State’s defense had its...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Matchups: Who has the edge between Mississippi State, Auburn?

Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) hosts Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. Here’s who has the edge at each position between the Bulldogs and the Tigers. Quarterback. Auburn redshirt freshman Robby Ashford is completing 52.6 percent of his passes and has thrown...
AUBURN, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State hires executive search firm to find next athletic director

Mississippi State has hired an executive search firm in hopes of finding its next athletic director, the school announced Friday morning. President Mark Keenum will follow protocol from his prior two athletic director searches at MSU and will move quickly “to find the right individual with the right skill set and the right temperament our Bulldog family expects and deserves at Mississippi State,” per a news release.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: Black Bears and a Yellow-Eyed Dog

Having grown up doing a lot of bird, deer, rabbit and squirrel hunting, that is often where my thoughts and memories wander in November. I still recall a lesson I learned when I was about 12. I was quail hunting with my father on the family farm near Artesia. A meadowlark flew up in front of me and I shot it. My father said that’s not a quail and informed me that no game was ever to be shot unless it was for food, and I was to take the bird, clean it, cook it and eat it. I never again killed any game that I was not planning to have for dinner.
COLUMBUS, MS
The Spun

SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend

Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
AUBURN, AL
Commercial Dispatch

How to watch, prediction, more for Mississippi State football game vs. Auburn

Mississippi State returns from its bye week to host Auburn on Saturday night. Here’s more information on the contest at Davis Wade Stadium. Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) at Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 SEC) Where: Davis Wade Stadium (60,133), Starkville. TV: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, ESPN2. Series: Auburn leads, 65-28-2. Coaches...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

WCBI’s Self named Columbus Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

Main Street Columbus and Presenting Sponsor, Edward Jones Investments Josh Read, recently announced the 2022 Columbus Christmas Parade. With the parade announcement also came the announcement of the Grand Marshal, WCBI’s Aundrea Self. “We are extremely thrilled to announce that Aundrea Self, WCBI-TV Anchor and Host of Mid-Morning with...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 11-6-22

A rose to the management and staff of the Mississippi Horse Park of Starkville, which will be honored on the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas on Dec. 1. The NFR is the Super Bowl of rodeo, which brings the top-rated rodeo performers from across the county to crown world and national champions. In addition to the competition, the NFR also honors rodeos and venues that host Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Mississippi Horse Park will be honored after being selected as the best venue for footing (surface) in the region, which covers 70 rodeo events in nine Southeastern states. It’s quite an honor and well-deserved. Congratulations!
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Look: Video Of Mike Leach's Sideline Blowup Goes Viral

Mississippi State escaped Auburn on Saturday, but Mike Leach wasn't happy with his team's performance. The Bulldogs head coach was so mad with his players on Saturday night, he pulled quite the sideline stunt. Leach folded up all of the chairs on the sideline so his players couldn't sit down.
STARKVILLE, MS

