Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
EMCC beats Mississippi Gulf Coast on the road in MACCC semifinal
PERKINSTON — East Mississippi is heading back to the state championship game. Behind a big third quarter along with a stiff rushing attack, the No. 14-ranked Lions got past No. 12-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast 38-27 in the semifinal round of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference at George Sekul Field on Saturday night.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville girls basketball defeats Meridian
STARKVILLE — Starkville girls basketball won its home opener against Meridian on Friday night, 66-58. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) were led by Zariyah Edwards and Je’Niecia Hill, each of whom scored 20 points or more in the win. Edwards led the team with 21 points. Starkville will host...
Commercial Dispatch
Noxubee County blows out Amanda Elzy to advance to second round of MHSAA Class 3A playoffs
MACON — Noxubee County looked to make a statement from the jump during Friday’s MHSAA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Amanda Elzy. A fumble on the kickoff recovered by the Tigers helped do just that as they were able to force turnovers on the first two offensive possessions of the game on the Panthers.
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia rallies to beat New Albany in Class 4A playoff opener
CALEDONIA — After it was over, just before the Caledonia High School huddle broke with a cheer, Ethan Ramirez crouched and spun the football on the 45-yard line. The junior had just wrapped up one heck of a performance for the Cavaliers in Friday’s MHSAA Class 4A playoff opener against New Albany. He made big plays on the defensive line. He set up his team’s first touchdown with a big gain on the ground, then scored the next one himself. He even broke through the New Albany line and blocked an important field goal.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State to honor deceased OL Sam Westmoreland with number painted on field
Mississippi State on Saturday will host Auburn, the Bulldogs’ first game since coming out of the bye week. It’s also the Bulldogs’ 1st game at Davis Wade Stadium since the death of freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland. Westmoreland was found dead in a Starkville church on Oct. 19. Since then, the team has played at Kentucky and Alabama and have worn helmet decals with his initials and jersey number, 78.
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldogs hang on: Mississippi State outlasts Auburn in overtime
STARKVILLE — Before the start of overtime Saturday night against Auburn, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers walked up to a defensive teammate with a promise. “Just hold them to three, and we’ll win the game,” Rogers pledged. Like it almost always did, Mississippi State’s defense had its...
Commercial Dispatch
Matchups: Who has the edge between Mississippi State, Auburn?
Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) hosts Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. Here’s who has the edge at each position between the Bulldogs and the Tigers. Quarterback. Auburn redshirt freshman Robby Ashford is completing 52.6 percent of his passes and has thrown...
Commercial Dispatch
‘It’s still Auburn’: Mississippi State not taking struggling Tigers lightly
STARKVILLE — The Auburn football team has been in disarray for the better part of a year. The Tigers are 3-5 this season and 1-4 in Southeastern Conference play. They fired head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday. They’ve lost four games in a row. Mississippi State knows none...
CBS Sports
Mississippi State vs. Auburn updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Auburn Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday. The Bulldogs are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State hires executive search firm to find next athletic director
Mississippi State has hired an executive search firm in hopes of finding its next athletic director, the school announced Friday morning. President Mark Keenum will follow protocol from his prior two athletic director searches at MSU and will move quickly “to find the right individual with the right skill set and the right temperament our Bulldog family expects and deserves at Mississippi State,” per a news release.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: Black Bears and a Yellow-Eyed Dog
Having grown up doing a lot of bird, deer, rabbit and squirrel hunting, that is often where my thoughts and memories wander in November. I still recall a lesson I learned when I was about 12. I was quail hunting with my father on the family farm near Artesia. A meadowlark flew up in front of me and I shot it. My father said that’s not a quail and informed me that no game was ever to be shot unless it was for food, and I was to take the bird, clean it, cook it and eat it. I never again killed any game that I was not planning to have for dinner.
SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend
Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Go-getter’: John Cohen’s fellow coaches, former players describe ‘boiling intensity underneath’ which led AD to Auburn
Ron Polk has been in and out of meetings quite a bit the past few days. That’s because Polk, Mississippi State’s special assistant to the athletic director, currently has no athletic director to assist. Mississippi State athletics announced it’d begin a search for its next director of athletics...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What interim HC Cadillac Williams said following Auburn's loss to Mississippi State
Cadillac Williams was this close to capturing his first win as a head coach. Auburn led with under a minute remaining, but ended up falling in overtime to Mississippi State, 39-33. He spoke postgame about how he felt about his team’s effort. He seemed most impressed by the fact...
WATCH: LSU takes down Alabama on daring 2-point play; Brian Kelly responds
Brian Kelly made one of the calls of the college football season and in the process earned the statement win of his young tenure at LSU. Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels rolled out to the right and found Mason Taylor in the corner of the end zone to defeat Alabama, 32-31, in overtime on Saturday. ...
Commercial Dispatch
How to watch, prediction, more for Mississippi State football game vs. Auburn
Mississippi State returns from its bye week to host Auburn on Saturday night. Here’s more information on the contest at Davis Wade Stadium. Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) at Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 SEC) Where: Davis Wade Stadium (60,133), Starkville. TV: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, ESPN2. Series: Auburn leads, 65-28-2. Coaches...
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
Commercial Dispatch
WCBI’s Self named Columbus Christmas Parade Grand Marshal
Main Street Columbus and Presenting Sponsor, Edward Jones Investments Josh Read, recently announced the 2022 Columbus Christmas Parade. With the parade announcement also came the announcement of the Grand Marshal, WCBI’s Aundrea Self. “We are extremely thrilled to announce that Aundrea Self, WCBI-TV Anchor and Host of Mid-Morning with...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 11-6-22
A rose to the management and staff of the Mississippi Horse Park of Starkville, which will be honored on the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas on Dec. 1. The NFR is the Super Bowl of rodeo, which brings the top-rated rodeo performers from across the county to crown world and national champions. In addition to the competition, the NFR also honors rodeos and venues that host Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Mississippi Horse Park will be honored after being selected as the best venue for footing (surface) in the region, which covers 70 rodeo events in nine Southeastern states. It’s quite an honor and well-deserved. Congratulations!
Look: Video Of Mike Leach's Sideline Blowup Goes Viral
Mississippi State escaped Auburn on Saturday, but Mike Leach wasn't happy with his team's performance. The Bulldogs head coach was so mad with his players on Saturday night, he pulled quite the sideline stunt. Leach folded up all of the chairs on the sideline so his players couldn't sit down.
Comments / 0