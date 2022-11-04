Read full article on original website
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Florida State linebacker Tatum Bethune grew up a Miami fan. He is from just down the street of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. On Saturday evening, he experienced the rivalry between FSU and Miami. He shared his emotions on the evening, thoughts on the 45-3 victory, and also why he believes in this team.
Florida State beat down the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, leaving Hard Rock Stadium with a 45-3 victory. Below, the Tomahawk Nation staff tackles five questions from the game. Perry: Scoring a touchdown immediately after getting bailed out by a pass interference call. It was the correct call, but knowing that Miami fans were just screaming at the television after that series of events was a great tone-setter for the rest of the night.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State dismantled Miami, 45-3, on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Seminoles led from start-to-finish and dominated the action throughout. The three points allowed by FSU equaled the fewest allowed to an opponent in the past three seasons and was the fewest allowed to Miami since FSU shut the Hurricanes out in 1997. It was Miami’s worst loss in seven years (Clemson, 2015).
The Seminoles had a lot to be happy about after dominating the rival Hurricanes.
There was once a belief that Mario Cristobal saved the Oregon football program and that he'd do the same for his alma mater, Miami. However, it's fairly obvious now that Oregon did more for Cristobal than Cristobal did for Oregon. Cristobal and the Hurricanes trail their biggest rival, the Florida...
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, tight end Will Mallory, linebacker Corey Flagg and cornerback Te'Cory Couch react to the Hurricanes' 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday. Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC) failed to score a touchdown for the second straight game in their worst loss to...
