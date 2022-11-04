ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Dunes, SD

Sioux City Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $729,750

Welcome Home to 2655 Albatross - a rare one indeed- complete Mid-Oct `22. Amazing new floor plan, WKM, LLC built, with walk-out LL w\ future finish of 1257 sq ft. Enjoy the amazing views of Whispering Creek golf course from the covered concrete deck and LL patio. 2132 ranch, 3 main floor bedrooms, 2 bath and heated 3 stall garage and WOW the garage doors are so cool. Your first step into this front entry and you are stunned by the wall of windows, hardwood floors, wood beamed tray ceiling and contemporary design elements and gorgeous built-ins alongside the 74" electric fireplace. This open concept is total function and luxury all in one. There is a covered concrete deck right off the dining area which is fabulous for entertaining or enjoying that quiet cup of morning coffee. Primary suite features large walk-in closet & the luxurious bath has dbl vanity, tile walk-in shower and soaking tub. And did I mention layout? So convenient and well designed. You have got to see this one...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following

SIOUX CITY -- Jake and Lexa Hawkins took up baking as a hobby during the pandemic. They subsequently parlayed their hobby into a home-based bakery, and are now looking to move the business out of their home and into a commercial facility. Crumb. (the name of the business is stylized...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Fire damages Le Mars residence, two occupants at home at time

LE MARS, Iowa -- An unattended candle in a basement bedroom caused a fire that damaged a Le Mars home Wednesday. Two occupants at home when the fire started evacuated safely after smoke detectors activated, and firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the flames. Le Mars Fire-Rescue was...
LE MARS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Andy Robak

Andy Robak of Sioux City will celebrate his 93rd birthday with a western Caribbean cruise in January. Cards may be sent to 4000 Teton Trace, Apt. G2, Sioux City, IA 51104. Andy was born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Glen Lyon, Pa. He served six years in the Air Force during the Korean War and worked 40 years for IBM and Kodak as a customer engineer.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hawarden hospital seeks OK to expand and renovate

HAWARDEN—Hawarden Regional Healthcare CEO Jayson Pullman gave an update at the Oct. 26 Hawarden City Council meeting on the $11.2 million hospital renovation and expansion project. Afterward, the city council approved setting its Nov. 23 meeting as the date for a public hearing to consider allowing the hospital the...
HAWARDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Thrifting goes online for Orange City side hustle

ORANGE CITY—You can often find Danielle Zuidema of Orange City loading thrifted items into the back of her car for delivery across the region — an end table, a vintage lamp, perhaps a set of dishes from the 1950s. “I love the act of going on the hunt...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Council to discuss new sewer treatment agreements

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council is expected to discuss new 25-year sewer treatment agreements with the city, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff on Monday. After five deferrals, the council voted unanimously in November 2019 to terminate the existing agreements the city had with its three sister cities.
SIOUX CITY, IA
hubcityradio.com

Build Dakota roadshow made stops in Southeast South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The “Build Dakota” roadshow has been making stops at high schools around the region, talking to seniors about the scholarships available to the state’s technical colleges. Legend Thorson is a graduate of Lake Area Tech in Watertown and was talking to students at Yankton High...
YANKTON, SD
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SUN 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Lot 279 plans for expansion following federal funding

NORFOLK, NEB. -- Following its announcement of a federal grant Wednesday, Lot 279 is talking about how its news funds will be used. Lot 279 was one of two Nebraska producers who received federal grants as part of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP). Lot 279 is receiving $688,011 in federal funding as part of the program. The Northeast Nebraska-based company said in a press release Wednesday, it intends to build a federal inspection portion cutting and further processing facility. The facility would cater to at least three family-owned cattle producers. Speaking on Thursday was co-owner Blake Albers, who owns Lot 279 with his wife. Albers says providing a feature like this would help these family-owned brands scale up and overcome hurdles Lot 279 faced when it first began as a butcher shop.
NORFOLK, NE
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

From the Archives

Married The Wrong Man: A Sioux City woman is in quite a serious predicament—she is not married to the man she thought she was. Emma B. Larson married Julus Karash when she believed she was marrying F. J. Schultz, and she lived with him for some time before discovering the mistake. Karash and F.J. Shultz are distant relatives, and Karash impersonated Schultz with the purpose of ingratiating himself into Emma Schultz’s favor and marrying her. During their time together, Karash obtained $300 from Emma Schultz and, according to her, spent it all at the gambling tables. Upon learning the truth, Larson threatened Karash with legal process, after which he left and has never returned. Larson asks the court to declare the marriage and null and void and that she be permitted to resume her maiden name of Emma B. Larson.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Bulletin Board

*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Driver arrested following pursuit in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A driver is facing several charges following a weekend pursuit that began in Lincoln County. Authorities say a Lincoln County deputy attempted to stop a pickup that was called in as a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. The sheriff’s department says the driver...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD

