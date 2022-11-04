Read full article on original website
AdventHealth Orlando: Common signs of joint issues
Over one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed each year. Do you know the signs that you should see an orthopedic specialist? Dr. Jeff Petrie joined Good Day Orlando to answer this question, and provide more information. Visit TransformingOrtho.com for additional resources.
Sister of man accused of killing four family members expresses shock, disbelief
People living on Myers Drive say they woke up to the sound of helicopters and sirens around 4 a.m. Friday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Shavell Jones killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl.
'I felt like he was trying to engage me': Political canvasser says he was harassed while handing out flyers
WINDERMERE, Fla. - A man walking door-to-door passing out political flyers in one Florida community says he was harassed by a resident. John Columbus says he was passing out political flyers in Windermere for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist when a man in the neighborhood began to verbally harass him. In a video taken by Columbus, you hear a verbal exchange and see a man trying to stop Columbus as he tries to get past the resident to get to his car and leave.
DeSantis, Crist host campaign events in Central Florida on Saturday as Election Day nears
ORLANDO, Fla. - The countdown to the Florida midterm elections is winding down and candidates are making the final push for votes with only days left. Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop on his campaign trail in Brevard County on Friday. He visited with voters at the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne. DeSantis took the time to touch on key issues, like the state's response to COVID, Hurricane Ian, immigration and pointing a finger at Democrats for inflation.
Gov. DeSantis kicks off 13-county tour in final stretch to Election Day
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday made a stop at the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne to greet hundreds. The stop is part of a tour that will cover 13 counties in roughly four days.
