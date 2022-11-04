ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Week 11: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — The playoffs are just one week away as we head into week 11 of high school football. Check out all the highlights from week 11, including our McCoy Federal Credit Union game of the week featuring undefeated Edgewater High School and Boone High School. You can...
ORLANDO, FL
EDMTunes

EDC Orlando’s Downtown Takeover

Returning to Orlando’s historic Tinker Field November 11-13, 2022, Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Orlando is a colorful celebration packed with sunshine and positive energy. The festival will host plenty of superstar performers along with up-and-coming acts. Beyond the highly-anticipated sunset performances with Kaskade Redux, Dom Dolla, Above & Beyond and more, EDC Orlando will also champion talented producers including Alison Wonderland, Rezz, Chris Lake, Martin Garrix, Pauline Herr, Wax Motif, Charlotte de Witte, Tiësto, and more. However, it doesn’t just end there. Insomiac is bringing all your favorite talent and labels to the city’s nightclubs in a Downtown Takeover. Various pre and after parties feature Afrojack, Camelphat, Claptone, James Hype, Slander, Vintage Culture and more are slated to happen in the action packed weekend. Check them out below!
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits

An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
ORLANDO, FL
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Sanford, FL

Sandford, Florida, lies close to fabulous visitor attractions. Sandford is known for its historic downtown area and abundant spectacular food and drink venues, and some of the best restaurants in Sanford. Sandford, Florida, is where award-winning culinary experts and chefs have moved to and fallen in love with the array...
SANFORD, FL
mynews13.com

City of Ocoee remembers election day massacre

OCOEE, Fla. — This week marks 102 years since a simple act of voting led to the Ocoee Massacre. In 1920, July Perry was shot and later lynched in Ocoee after attempting to cast a ballot. What followed was a massacre leaving dozens more dead while others fled the area.
OCOEE, FL
click orlando

Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote

ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

All of the fast food chains that have come to Orlando in 2022

Orlando is no longer a morass of endless chain restaurants. The culinary scene has exploded in the last decade and change with many heavy-hitters preparing complicated and well-plated dishes for a growing contingent of foodies. (Whether or not the snoots in the James Beard Foundation notice is another matter.) Still,...
ORLANDO, FL
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
ORLANDO, FL
TheDailyBeast

New York Fugitive Busted After Vacationing Fed Spots Him at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World calls itself the “most magical place on Earth,” but one visiting fugitive must’ve felt cursed when his trip to the resort ended in a stroke of mind-blowing bad luck last month.Quashon Burton, 31, from New York had been on the run from the law since November 2021. United States Postal Inspection Service officers tried to arrest him over an alleged identity theft scheme used to steal around $150,000 of federal COVID loans, but he wasn’t at his Brooklyn home. Burton’s mother informed the officers that her son “would not be self-surrendering,” federal court documents say.Federal postal inspector...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flagler County to distribute sandbags Monday ahead of storm

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the storm approaching the Florida coast later in the week, Flagler County officials are preparing early by opening two sandbag distribution locations. The storm is expected to bring elevated winds and higher tides and surf. Officials predict that the Intracoastal Waterway will see...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

NEW: On-site D-SNAP location in Seminole County open all weekend

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families announced a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location will be open for Seminole County until Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents who pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP...
click orlando

Former Oviedo teacher sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Oviedo teacher who tried to solicit a 15-year-old for sex online will spend the next 10 years in federal prison. Dennis Lee Line, 53, was sentenced by a federal judge on Wednesday after he was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 11.
OVIEDO, FL

