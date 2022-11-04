Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Week 11: Football Friday Night on 9
ORLANDO, Fla. — The playoffs are just one week away as we head into week 11 of high school football. Check out all the highlights from week 11, including our McCoy Federal Credit Union game of the week featuring undefeated Edgewater High School and Boone High School. You can...
EDMTunes
EDC Orlando’s Downtown Takeover
Returning to Orlando’s historic Tinker Field November 11-13, 2022, Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Orlando is a colorful celebration packed with sunshine and positive energy. The festival will host plenty of superstar performers along with up-and-coming acts. Beyond the highly-anticipated sunset performances with Kaskade Redux, Dom Dolla, Above & Beyond and more, EDC Orlando will also champion talented producers including Alison Wonderland, Rezz, Chris Lake, Martin Garrix, Pauline Herr, Wax Motif, Charlotte de Witte, Tiësto, and more. However, it doesn’t just end there. Insomiac is bringing all your favorite talent and labels to the city’s nightclubs in a Downtown Takeover. Various pre and after parties feature Afrojack, Camelphat, Claptone, James Hype, Slander, Vintage Culture and more are slated to happen in the action packed weekend. Check them out below!
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: How Florida prosecutors used forensic science in Tommie Lee Andrews' case
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s the kind of science that’s generated spectacular headlines in recent years: DNA solves cold case murder, DNA proves wrong man convicted and jailed, DNA proves family is related to royalty or one of our founding fathers. And certainly, DNA is routine in...
Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits
An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Sanford, FL
Sandford, Florida, lies close to fabulous visitor attractions. Sandford is known for its historic downtown area and abundant spectacular food and drink venues, and some of the best restaurants in Sanford. Sandford, Florida, is where award-winning culinary experts and chefs have moved to and fallen in love with the array...
mynews13.com
City of Ocoee remembers election day massacre
OCOEE, Fla. — This week marks 102 years since a simple act of voting led to the Ocoee Massacre. In 1920, July Perry was shot and later lynched in Ocoee after attempting to cast a ballot. What followed was a massacre leaving dozens more dead while others fled the area.
click orlando
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote
ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
orlandoweekly.com
All of the fast food chains that have come to Orlando in 2022
Orlando is no longer a morass of endless chain restaurants. The culinary scene has exploded in the last decade and change with many heavy-hitters preparing complicated and well-plated dishes for a growing contingent of foodies. (Whether or not the snoots in the James Beard Foundation notice is another matter.) Still,...
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine vs. Palatka: One of area’s oldest rivalries reignites in Game of the Week
PALATKA, Fla. – Two teams go head-to-head in Putnam County for their last game of the regular season for this week’s Football Friday on 4 when Palatka High School takes on St. Augustine in one of the area’s oldest rivalries. Palatka High School is ready to end...
How Much Is Val Demings Worth?
Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
WESH
Convicted killer confesses to murder in Daytona Beach woman's 1991 disappearance
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 has obtained new documents in the cold case homicide of a Daytona Beach woman back in 1991. Michael Townson is being held without bond in Volusia County. He's already in the Florida state prison system serving life for the murder of a Brevard County woman.
click orlando
On-site D-SNAP locations coming to Oviedo Mall, Volusia Ocean Center this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Children and Families announced in-person Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) locations will open for the weekend at Oviedo Mall and the Volusia Ocean Center. The Oviedo Mall site will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Friday, Nov. 4,...
New York Fugitive Busted After Vacationing Fed Spots Him at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World calls itself the “most magical place on Earth,” but one visiting fugitive must’ve felt cursed when his trip to the resort ended in a stroke of mind-blowing bad luck last month.Quashon Burton, 31, from New York had been on the run from the law since November 2021. United States Postal Inspection Service officers tried to arrest him over an alleged identity theft scheme used to steal around $150,000 of federal COVID loans, but he wasn’t at his Brooklyn home. Burton’s mother informed the officers that her son “would not be self-surrendering,” federal court documents say.Federal postal inspector...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County to distribute sandbags Monday ahead of storm
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the storm approaching the Florida coast later in the week, Flagler County officials are preparing early by opening two sandbag distribution locations. The storm is expected to bring elevated winds and higher tides and surf. Officials predict that the Intracoastal Waterway will see...
WESH
Port Orange woman says she almost lost everything after hiring moving company
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Moving is stressful, and expensive, and necessary. Movers should make it easier, right?. For one Port Orange grandmother, it became a moving nightmare. It's hard to remember all of the little things in a big move. But at 80 years old, Irene Kelly had so many precious little things.
wogx.com
Sanford 'Octoberfest' becomes 'Novemberfest' as flooding from Ian finally recedes
As people filled their cups with imported German beer, downtown Sanford is also filled with a sense of normalcy. Sanford's Octoberfest was supposed to be on October 14, on the still-flooded Seminole Boulevard. Moving just a block up the street, organizers are relieved to pull it off.
NEW: On-site D-SNAP location in Seminole County open all weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families announced a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location will be open for Seminole County until Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents who pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP...
iheart.com
Florida Man Allegedly Gunned Down 4 People As Children Hid Under Blankets
A Florida man is accused of opening fire in a home as young children hid under blankets. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that Shavell Jordan Jones, 23, got into an argument with his girlfriend and began to remove his belongings from the home early Friday (November 4) morning. They...
click orlando
Former Oviedo teacher sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Oviedo teacher who tried to solicit a 15-year-old for sex online will spend the next 10 years in federal prison. Dennis Lee Line, 53, was sentenced by a federal judge on Wednesday after he was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 11.
flaglerlive.com
Porsche-Driving Man Gets Impatient With Road-Crew Worker–and Drives Into Him
Donald Steimle of San Marco Court in Palm Coast lives in a house he bought for nearly $700,000. He and his wife also own a house in Ocala they bought for nearly $400,000 since. He drives a 2021 Porsche Cayenne, the kind of car that can cost from $67,000 to well over $100,000.
