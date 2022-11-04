ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

fox35orlando.com

DeSantis, Crist host campaign events in Central Florida on Saturday as Election Day nears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The countdown to the Florida midterm elections is winding down and candidates are making the final push for votes with only days left. Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop on his campaign trail in Brevard County on Friday. He visited with voters at the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne. DeSantis took the time to touch on key issues, like the state's response to COVID, Hurricane Ian, immigration and pointing a finger at Democrats for inflation.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote

ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
ORLANDO, FL
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

City of Ocoee remembers election day massacre

OCOEE, Fla. — This week marks 102 years since a simple act of voting led to the Ocoee Massacre. In 1920, July Perry was shot and later lynched in Ocoee after attempting to cast a ballot. What followed was a massacre leaving dozens more dead while others fled the area.
OCOEE, FL
News4Jax.com

Flagler County to distribute sandbags Monday ahead of storm

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the storm approaching the Florida coast later in the week, Flagler County officials are preparing early by opening two sandbag distribution locations. The storm is expected to bring elevated winds and higher tides and surf. Officials predict that the Intracoastal Waterway will see...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Nearing Storm Keeps Officials Guessing About Path, But Damaging Impacts to Shore Likely Regardless

It is more likely that a “blob” of a storm that has been stirring in the southwest Atlantic for the last few days may become named storm–Nicole or Owen, depending on what another one farther out does–and its impacts on Florida won’t be significant until the middle of the week. It remains disorganized, its path hard to predict, even as its damaging effects on dunes and beaches remain at the top of local concerns, said Flagler Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord Sunday afternoon.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach to collect hazardous household waste, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. On Nov. 5, Daytona Beach residents will have the opportunity to drop off hazardous waste from their households. Daytona Beach is hosting the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday at the Public Works facility, which...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears

A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida,  and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Brevard County braces for possible storm impacts

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County coast is bracing for the possibility of a strong storm just a few weeks after being lashed by Hurricane Ian. The county has already experienced a week of heavy surf and rip tide warnings, and that’s just about to be dialed up.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

