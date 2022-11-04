Read full article on original website
Turnout increasing in some Central Florida counties as early voting set to end
ORLANDO, Fla. – Early voting is ending in Central Florida and Supervisor of Elections are reporting low turnouts thus far, but say they are hopeful more people are headed to the polls come election day. Chris Anderson, Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections said, “You have to get out and...
DeSantis, Crist host campaign events in Central Florida on Saturday as Election Day nears
ORLANDO, Fla. - The countdown to the Florida midterm elections is winding down and candidates are making the final push for votes with only days left. Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop on his campaign trail in Brevard County on Friday. He visited with voters at the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne. DeSantis took the time to touch on key issues, like the state's response to COVID, Hurricane Ian, immigration and pointing a finger at Democrats for inflation.
Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote
ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
How Much Is Val Demings Worth?
Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
City of Ocoee remembers election day massacre
OCOEE, Fla. — This week marks 102 years since a simple act of voting led to the Ocoee Massacre. In 1920, July Perry was shot and later lynched in Ocoee after attempting to cast a ballot. What followed was a massacre leaving dozens more dead while others fled the area.
Flagler County to distribute sandbags Monday ahead of storm
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the storm approaching the Florida coast later in the week, Flagler County officials are preparing early by opening two sandbag distribution locations. The storm is expected to bring elevated winds and higher tides and surf. Officials predict that the Intracoastal Waterway will see...
Election officials report voter intimidation at polling places in Volusia and Seminole counties
Central Florida elections officials say there’s a problem with election misinformation and voter intimidation. The supervisors of elections also want people to know that their vote is secure and that they should consider voting early. At a press conference Tuesday, Volusia County supervisor Lisa Lewis said it’s all well...
Daytona Beach Animal Shelter faces overcrowding; new guidelines in place
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Humane Society has announced that it will not be taking in dogs that have a history of biting or aggressive behavior. The nonprofit said that it will be euthanizing dogs that meet these parameters. Just this morning, it explained that it has been facing...
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how many voters are showing up in Central Florida
Midterm elections are set to take place on Nov. 8, though thousands of Florida residents have been coming out to vote early or mail in their ballots. Here’s how many have gotten out the vote in Central Florida as of Nov. 2. BREVARD COUNTY. In Brevard County, the total...
Nearing Storm Keeps Officials Guessing About Path, But Damaging Impacts to Shore Likely Regardless
It is more likely that a “blob” of a storm that has been stirring in the southwest Atlantic for the last few days may become named storm–Nicole or Owen, depending on what another one farther out does–and its impacts on Florida won’t be significant until the middle of the week. It remains disorganized, its path hard to predict, even as its damaging effects on dunes and beaches remain at the top of local concerns, said Flagler Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord Sunday afternoon.
Daytona Beach to collect hazardous household waste, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. On Nov. 5, Daytona Beach residents will have the opportunity to drop off hazardous waste from their households. Daytona Beach is hosting the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday at the Public Works facility, which...
Central Florida residents, visitors urged to stay off beaches ahead of storm
Hurricanes have been brewing in the Atlantic over the past week. Although Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin had no impact on Florida, a new disturbance is heating up in the Atlantic — and could possibly impact parts of Florida. With a chance of the storm hitting Florida, officials in...
On-site D-SNAP locations coming to Oviedo Mall, Volusia Ocean Center this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Children and Families announced in-person Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) locations will open for the weekend at Oviedo Mall and the Volusia Ocean Center. The Oviedo Mall site will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Friday, Nov. 4,...
Volusia County officials urge residents to stay off beaches ahead of potential tropical system
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials are urging residents stay off of the beaches the remainder of the weekend and throughout next week ahead of a potential tropical system. Officials warn that the developing late-season area in the Tropics could be a “significant coastal event with dangerous rip...
Port Orange officials telling residents of Volusia County retirement community no homes being condemned after Hurricane Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Residents of the Colony in the Wood retirement community in Port Orange are looking for answers after experiencing major flooding during Hurricane Ian. Residents of the Colony in the Wood retirement community are looking for answers after experiencing major flooding during Ian. On Wednesday, city...
Volusia County animal shelter overcrowded with surrendered pets
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. The Halifax Humane Society is hoping families will adopt pets from the shelter as they continue to battle overcrowding. A high number of animals have been coming in each month and the staff has been working to find homes for them. A...
Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears
A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida, and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
Health officials issue rabies alert in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is issuing a rabies alert that will last for 60 days near the Rosemont area. Alerts follow for those near the area code 32808 in response to a cat that tested positive for rabies. The center of...
Brevard County braces for possible storm impacts
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County coast is bracing for the possibility of a strong storm just a few weeks after being lashed by Hurricane Ian. The county has already experienced a week of heavy surf and rip tide warnings, and that’s just about to be dialed up.
