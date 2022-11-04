Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestlers Who Passed Away In The Ring
Professional wrestling is not a sport for the faint of heart. Much like other combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts, pro wrestlers legitimately risk their lives on a nightly basis to entertain the masses. As a result, even the strongest athletes and most proficient wrestlers are prone to accidents, which can oftentimes have fatal consequences.
PWMania
Katsuyori Shibata With Mike Tyson Backstage At AEW Rampage (Photo), Chris Jericho Cruise Update
– Boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson joined the commentary team for the call of the opening match on this week’s AEW Rampage on TNT program. After the match, which saw Orange Cassidy retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship in an excellent bout with Katsuyori Shibata, the Japanese legend took a photo with the boxing legend backstage at the show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night. Check out the picture below courtesy of Katsuyori Shibata’s official Twitter feed.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho To Defend ROH Title In Four-Way At AEW Full Gear
A massive four-way title match has been announced for AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view coming up on November 19 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. On Friday's edition of "Rampage", Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson were asked by Lexy Nair about the chaotic brawl that ensued between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club on this past Wednesday's "Dynamite." Both men pleaded their case as to why they would be good candidates to be Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho's next title challenger. Later in the show, Jericho was asked if he would be interested in taking part in a match with either of the two men.
itrwrestling.com
Royal Rumble 2023 On Track To Make WWE History
With Crown Jewel in the history books, there is only one more WWE premium live event before the Royal Rumble, that being Survivor Series: WarGames. ‘The Match Beyond’ is slated for its main roster debut on Saturday, November 26. With no PLE scheduled for December and Day 1 reportedly cancelled, it marks the longest gap between major WWE cards for some time.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Developmental Wrestler Kyle Rasmussen Arrested
Kyle Rasmussen, who wrestled as Conrad Tanner in WWE's developmental Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) in 2010, was arrested and indicted in Michigan for attempting to strangle the driver of a moving pickup truck. According to Detroit's Local 4 News, Rasmussen was in the back seat of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado...
wrestletalk.com
Recent AEW Signings Had Contact With WWE
The Kingdom, the team of Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, alongside Maria Kanellis, are now officially All Elite. The trio made their AEW debut on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage in Toronto, confronting ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. Prior to the group’s arrival in the company, there...
wrestlinginc.com
NOAH Reportedly Restricted On How To Advertise WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura
Pro Wrestling NOAH will play host to Shinsuke Nakamura as he battles the Great Muta, but it will be with some limitations. Nakamura will face the wrestling legend on January 1, 2023 at Budokan Hall in Japan, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the art of promotion won't totally have free reign.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On AEW's Plans To Do House Shows
AEW has only ever produced one house show since the company's launch — with it coming on April 9, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida, featuring a battle royal, a Duval Street Fight, and the TNT Championship defended in the main event. Other than this one non-televised event, AEW has stuck to its weekly television shows — "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" — its pay-per-views, and its YouTube programming — "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation."
Yardbarker
ROH World Championship Announced For AEW Full Gear
The Ring of Honor World Championship will be defended at AEW Full Gear. On the November 4 episode of AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho , the reigning champion, threw down the gauntlet for a four-way title match after both Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson emphasized that they wanted a shot at the gold earlier in the show. Jericho agreed to face both men, but given their status as Blackpool Combat Club stablemates, he added is Jericho Appreciation Society ally Sammy Guevara to the picture to level the playing field. He noted that he doesn’t think the members of the Blackpool Combat Club like each other, and he hoped they would destroy each other in the bout.
AEW Announces Bracket For World Championship Eliminator Tournament On 11/4 AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling has announced the full bracket for the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Ethan Page and Dante Martin have been confirmed for the bracket. On the November 4 episode of AEW Rampage, Ricky Starks entered himself in the tournament. The former FTW Champion stated that people have been asking question and hoping to see him on TV, and he had an answer in the form of competing in the tournament.
ringsidenews.com
Belief That Bryan Danielson Is ‘Under-Serviced’ In AEW
Bryan Danielson is a true veteran in the pro wrestling business, as he has competed all over the world in his long career. Bryan’s technical skills continue to impress fans and pro wrestlers alike. He has been in AEW for over a year now but it seems not everyone is a fan of his booking in AEW.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Interested In Working With Jake Paul Again After Crown Jewel Appearance
Jake Paul impressed a lot of important people with his appearance at this week’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. Paul made his presence felt during the main event which saw his brother Logan challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Pwinsider reports that while Jake is not under contract and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ricky Starks Had Been Off AEW Television Reportedly Due To Something “Not Related To Wrestling”
AEW announced last night that rising company star Ricky Starks would be making his return on this evening’s Rampage, where the former FTW champion will be addressing the AEW fan base. The Absolute One had previously been off of television for roughly five weeks, with his last match being...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Comments On Colt Cabana Returning To AEW TV
Matt Hardy was a big fan of Colt Cabana's return to AEW programming this week. On "AEW Dynamite," Cabana revealed himself as the former ROH champion mystery opponent challenging "The Ocho" Chris Jericho for the Ring Of Honor World Championship. Speaking on the latest episode of "Extreme Life" podcast, Hardy expressed his happiness seeing Cabana again. "I was excited for it. It was great."
wrestlinginc.com
Dakota Kai And IYO SKY Aren't Used To This Aspect Of WWE Life Yet
Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, known as Damage CTRL, came together to form a group that has been heavily featured by WWE on "Raw" and "SmackDown" since their SummerSlam debut as a unit. The three women have all found success separately – with Bayley finding it on the main roster.
wrestleview.com
Former ROH World Champion reportedly signs with AEW
According to F4WOnline, Bandido has signed the AEW contract he was offered by Tony Khan. He was initially offered a contract by Khan following his debut for AEW on the Wednesday, September 28 episode of Dynamite where he challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. There were prior reports...
wrestlinginc.com
Orange Cassidy Took Out His Pandemic Frustration On This AEW Star
Orange Cassidy has been a key cog of AEW, from it's early days, through the COVID-19 pandemic when AEW ran shows exclusively at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Fla., till now when Cassidy is the AEW All-Atlantic Champion. As someone who thrives on feeding off the energy of fans, Cassidy seems like the type of performer who wouldn't have loved performing in front of empty seats during the height of the pandemic.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Hypes 'Dream Match' For Tonight's AEW Rampage
Tony Khan is taking to Twitter to hype up tonight's "dream match" on "AEW Rampage." "Katsuyori Shibata overcame dire obstacles to return to the ring," Khan tweeted. "Tonight Shibata will debut in AEW in a dream match!" How we got here seems to have come together rather quickly, at least...
wrestlinginc.com
Upcoming Thunder Rosa Appearance Confirmed By AEW
Thunder Rosa is currently off television, and has been since late August due to a back injury, but AEW has confirmed an upcoming appearance for her this Sunday, as she will be part of a meet and greet alongside The Lucha Bros in Dallas, Texas. AEW revealed the news on...
wrestlinginc.com
Bodhi Hayward Reportedly Had Heat Before WWE Release
Earlier this week, it was revealed five wrestlers from "WWE NXT" had been released, including Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng. The release that got the most attention, however, was that of Bodhi Hayward. The now former "NXT" star had been a fixture on TV as a member of Chase U, and his release surprised many people — including, it seems, Hayward himself.
Comments / 0