The Ring of Honor World Championship will be defended at AEW Full Gear. On the November 4 episode of AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho , the reigning champion, threw down the gauntlet for a four-way title match after both Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson emphasized that they wanted a shot at the gold earlier in the show. Jericho agreed to face both men, but given their status as Blackpool Combat Club stablemates, he added is Jericho Appreciation Society ally Sammy Guevara to the picture to level the playing field. He noted that he doesn’t think the members of the Blackpool Combat Club like each other, and he hoped they would destroy each other in the bout.

2 DAYS AGO