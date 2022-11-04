ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Cooks inactive against Eagles but expected to return Friday

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3GqT_0iyGSEM500

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith spent most of his postgame news conference after his team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles fielding questions about a player who wasn’t on the field.

Smith was peppered with questions about the status of veteran receiver Brandin Cooks after he was inactive two days he wasn’t traded following days of speculation that he would be dealt.

Cooks didn’t play in a 29-17 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night that left the lowly Texans (1-6-1) with just one win this season after he didn’t practice all week for what Smith called personal reasons.

“I told you last week he was excused for personal reasons,” Smith said. “Part of the personal reasons were some things that were going on. I made a coach’s decision and didn’t think that he was ready to play. If you don’t practice during the week, I don’t think you’re ready to play in the game.”

Smith said that he expected Cooks, who leads the team with 354 yards receiving, to be back with the team Friday.

“He’s going to be in the building (Friday),” Smith said. “He’ll be back on the team, ready to go.”

When further questioned about Cook’s status with the team and whether he would remain a captain, Smith got annoyed.

“You know what, guys, I think we’ve talked enough about that,” Smith said. “Brandin didn’t play, OK? If you want to talk about the game, we can do that. We have two captains each game. Today, (Laremy) Tunsil was our captain, and I thought he represented the team well.”

The drama with Cooks has just added to another miserable season for the Texans who, along with the Lions, are the only NFL teams with just one win.

It’s unclear how big of a role Cooks will play when he returns to the team, but one player said he wants him back.

“People forget that we’re human, and we have personal issues,” offensive lineman A.J. Cann said. “We’re holding it down for him, and we’ll be ready to welcome him back with open arms this week.”

The Texans were without their top two receivers with Cooks inactive and Nico Collins missing a second straight game with a groin injury. Davis Mills threw for 154 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions as he continues to struggle in his second NFL season.

A bright spot for the Texans continues to be the play of rookie Dameon Pierce, who ran for a career-high 139 yards to bounce back from a tough game last week, when he gained just 35 yards on 15 carries.

“He’s hard to stop,” Smith said. “I wouldn’t want to be a defensive back with him having a full head of steam, running downhill. He keeps his legs moving, running power. Offensive line, I thought we got some good push.”

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, 'Bama drops to No. 10

Georgia tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10. The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup on Saturday. Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State got the other first-place vote. Michigan moved up a spot to No. 3 and TCU jumped three spots to its highest ranking since late in the 2017 season. No. 5 Tennessee fell three spots after losing on the road to the defending national champions.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

No. 5 Clemson wins ACC Atlantic, back in title game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 5 Clemson has clinched the ACC Atlantic Division and will return to the league’s championship game on Dec. 3. The Tigers won the division for a sixth time in eight seasons when No. 22 Syracuse fell at Pittsburgh 19-9 earlier Saturday. That defeat leaves Clemson, 6-0 in ACC play, two games in front of the Orange, No. 20 Wake Forest and No. 21 North Carolina State in the division with two league games remaining. The Tigers have previously defeated Syracuse, the Demon Deacons and the Wolfpack this season. Clemson had reached the ACC championship game six straight seasons — winning them all — from 2015-2020 until falling short last season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Henry keeps rewriting Titans history in loss to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Derrick Henry was rumbling his way through the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense, and through the Titans’ history books, during a first half that went exactly the way Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel dreamed it would Sunday night. The second half was more like a nightmare. After he had run for nearly 100 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, the Chiefs sold out to stop him in the second, forcing Titans backup quarterback Malik Willis to try to beat them instead. And when he struggled to move Tennessee through the air, that gave Kansas City the opening it needed to tie the score late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs proceeded to win the coin toss in overtime, moved swiftly downfield with the help of a couple of crucial plays, and Harrison Butker’s go-ahead field goal proved to be the difference in a heart-stopping 20-17 victory.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Our Eagles grades by position after (nearly) half of the 2022 season

The Eagles are off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history and have been the NFL’s only undefeated team for a while now. Since the NFL added an extra game the exact halfway point of the 2022 season for the Eagles would come at halftime of the Washington game on Monday night.
FanSided

Theories for fixing the Eagles run defense in Jordan Davis’ absence

They’re 8-0, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing to improve upon. In fact, the opposite is true. There are questions surrounding this Philadelphia Eagles team, one being how they intend to replace Jordan Davis. Philly escaped Thursday Night Football with a win despite being tested, but one of the takeaways from that game is familiar, one involving their inability to stop the run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields' record rushing day

CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa held two thumbs up as he walked off the field following another big performance that helped propel the Dolphins to a win. The way Justin Fields was running for Chicago, Miami sure needed it. Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and Miami overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Fields to beat the Bears 35-32 on Sunday. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins (6-3) had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt’s return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the Cleveland guards’ latest two-man show while the Cavs improved to 8-1, extending their longest winning streak since a 13-game run in late 2017 during James’ final season with the team. James scored 27 points, but lost to his hometown Cavaliers for only the second time in 19 meetings during his 20-year NBA career. He took his only other loss in March 2011 while with Miami. “You’ve always got to have respect for greatness,” said Mitchell, who grew up a fan of James and the Cavs. “When the greatest are on the floor, you just go out there and try to find a way to compete and get a win. We came out there and were just trying to do what we’ve been doing, and fortunately it was against Bron, but that wasn’t a talking point or anything.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
564K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy