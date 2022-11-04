BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As storms move through the area tonight, the tornado threat is gradually going down. 12 am Saturday Update: The Tornado Watch has been allowed to expire for Montgomery and San Jacinto counties. The entire Brazos Valley is now free of the Tornado Watch. The rain that lingers behind the front will be sub-severe in nature. We may see a few flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder, but the severe threat has come to an end.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO