Pitt News
Midterm Election Guide: Who’s on the ballot in Allegheny County?
As residents of a key battleground state, Pennsylvania voters could determine Tuesday which party holds the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. All eyes are on Pennsylvania as the midterm elections approach, and here’s who and what’s on the ballot in Allegheny County. U.S. Senate.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman
Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
Pitt News
Opinion | Please vote on Tuesday
If you’ve been on Pitt’s Oakland campus, you’ll likely remember the groups encouraging students to register to vote by dancing, yelling and getting rowdy at times. I have an explicit memory of sitting in my American Literature class on the first floor of the Cathedral, listening to two organizers yell at each other to see just how loud they can get.
explore venango
How Disputes Over Vote Certification Could Play Out in Pennsylvania Counties After 2022 Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, a nearly three-week process to finalize and certify results will begin, a period in which candidates could lodge objections to certain votes and spark protracted legal fights that would draw out a normally routine process. (Pictured above:...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban
It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank
According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true...
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
Yes, human trafficking is an issue in Pennsylvania | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When you think of human trafficking, you might think of popular movies like "Taken," or headlines of dozens of people being found hidden in a home. However human trafficking doesn't always involve chains and cages, and is often happening within our own communities. THE QUESTION. Is...
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
Suit seeks to have Pennsylvania mail-in votes lacking dates counted (UPDATE)
Several Pennsylvania groups represented by the American Civil Liberties Union have filed suit in federal court seeking to have votes from mail-in or absentee ballots counted even if they lack proper dates on their return envelopes. The suit filed Friday night in western Pennsylvania by state chapters of the NAACP,...
abc27.com
Three candidates face off in race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
(WHTM) — The race is on in the Midstate for the 10th Congressional District. The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties. Republican incumbent Scott Perry is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrat and Harrisburg city councilwoman Shamaine Daniels, and a third candidate is looking for votes as well.
What time do the polls open on election day in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the Midterm election grows closer, Pennsylvanians may be wondering when they can begin voting on election day, which lands on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Pennsylvania, the polls officially open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. What else do you need to know before you cast your vote […]
Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%. Fifty-six percent […]
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Celebrates $22.5M in Conservation Funding for Farmers
Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and conservation partners visited a no-till, rotational grazing farm Monday in Lancaster County to highlight the $22.5 million in state conservation funding provided since the 2019 creation of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill. The 28-acre host farm received a Conservation Excellence Grant, part of the Pennsylvania...
Tenth of Pennsylvanians to Vote Oz for Senate, Shapiro for Governor: Poll
Voter ticket splits for the midterm election might lead to varied partisan results in the battleground state.
John Fetterman makes brief Lehigh Valley appearance to pump up canvassers, stump for Wild
Making a very brief Lehigh Valley appearance Thursday in a tight U.S. Senate race, John Fetterman stressed the importance of every single vote. “I won my very first election 17 years ago by one single vote,” the Democrat told a few dozen canvassers and supporters in the parking lot outside the Teamsters Local 773 in Whitehall Township. The current lieutenant governor was referencing his narrow 2005 victory in the race for mayor of the western Pennsylvania borough of Braddock.
proclaimerscv.com
How Voter Registrations are Switching by Democrats to ‘The Grand Old Party’ (GOP), in Pennsylvania!
The registered voter numbers in Pennsylvania are increasing and going up, and democrats are having a benefit and advantage. But on the other hand, republicans are collecting votes and obtaining democrats in their favour. Now the voting is in process and the next election is on Tuesday. Based on the department of the state, 8.87 million votes are already registered by the people and commonwealth, by the end of Monday. Around 4 million voters have registered themselves as democrats.
