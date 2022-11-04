ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pitt News

Opinion | Please vote on Tuesday

If you’ve been on Pitt’s Oakland campus, you’ll likely remember the groups encouraging students to register to vote by dancing, yelling and getting rowdy at times. I have an explicit memory of sitting in my American Literature class on the first floor of the Cathedral, listening to two organizers yell at each other to see just how loud they can get.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban

It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank

According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania

Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year

Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

What time do the polls open on election day in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the Midterm election grows closer, Pennsylvanians may be wondering when they can begin voting on election day, which lands on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Pennsylvania, the polls officially open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. What else do you need to know before you cast your vote […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%. Fifty-six percent […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Celebrates $22.5M in Conservation Funding for Farmers

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and conservation partners visited a no-till, rotational grazing farm Monday in Lancaster County to highlight the $22.5 million in state conservation funding provided since the 2019 creation of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill. The 28-acre host farm received a Conservation Excellence Grant, part of the Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

John Fetterman makes brief Lehigh Valley appearance to pump up canvassers, stump for Wild

Making a very brief Lehigh Valley appearance Thursday in a tight U.S. Senate race, John Fetterman stressed the importance of every single vote. “I won my very first election 17 years ago by one single vote,” the Democrat told a few dozen canvassers and supporters in the parking lot outside the Teamsters Local 773 in Whitehall Township. The current lieutenant governor was referencing his narrow 2005 victory in the race for mayor of the western Pennsylvania borough of Braddock.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

How Voter Registrations are Switching by Democrats to ‘The Grand Old Party’ (GOP), in Pennsylvania!

The registered voter numbers in Pennsylvania are increasing and going up, and democrats are having a benefit and advantage. But on the other hand, republicans are collecting votes and obtaining democrats in their favour. Now the voting is in process and the next election is on Tuesday. Based on the department of the state, 8.87 million votes are already registered by the people and commonwealth, by the end of Monday. Around 4 million voters have registered themselves as democrats.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy