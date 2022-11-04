Read full article on original website
'Annie' tour will feature Nebraska natives, focus on local pet adoptions
Harrison Drake and Carly Ann Moore are from Lincoln and are part of the cast of Annie. The production is working with the Nebraska Humane Society to increase pet adoptions.
WOWT
Creighton University medical student saves life mid-flight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Creighton University medical student is being called a hero after saving a passenger’s life mid-flight. The 16-hour flight was going from Chicago to New Delhi, India, when a woman lost consciousness. The flight attendant called out for help and Paramvijay Dhalla jumped into action....
Blue Sky Patio & Pickleball is the first of its kind in the Omaha metro
3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson visits Blue Sky Patio & Pickleball to learn more about the world's fastest-growing sport, and all that Blue Sky has to offer.
klkntv.com
Jump in suspensions at Lincoln Public Schools blamed on COVID-19 in new review
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools’ newly released School Resource Officer Program Review reveals a rise in suspensions that’s believed to be linked to COVID-19. There were about 5,500 suspensions last year, compared to around 4,400 the year before the pandemic. Data also show that students...
ourchanginglives.com
America’s Love Affair With Racing – Museum Of American Speed
America’s love affair with racing likely began when the second car was assembled. Can you imagine being the first person to own an automobile? We picture the first drivers traversing the landscape, wondering how their driving skills stacked up to others. When we discovered that Lincoln, Nebraska is home to the Museum of American Speed, we knew a visit was in the cards. With 150,000 square feet of displays, we knew that we were going to be here for a while. Unbeknownst to us, this place goes far beyond displaying a bunch of fast cars.
Daily Nebraskan
Youngest city council member ready for next step in Nebraska Legislature
Middle school social worker, mental health therapist and Lincoln City Council member James Michael Bowers is running for a spot on the Nebraska Legislature in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Bowers said his time working as a social worker and seeing the flaws in the child welfare system is what...
klkntv.com
Nebraska organizations fill 40 backpacks for foster kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For children in the foster care system, change happens at the snap of a finger. Many have to leave their homes in the middle of the night to seek safety. And in that rush, many personal items are left behind or shoved into a garbage...
Environmental Trust board hears more criticism of ‘subjective’ and ‘frustrating’ grant rejections
LINCOLN — Another day, another round of criticism about the grant decisions made this year by the Nebraska Environmental Trust. Of the 87 grant applications the Trust received this year, 40 were deemed ineligible for grants, including several applications that had won approval in past years. That prompted more than a dozen complaints in live […] The post Environmental Trust board hears more criticism of ‘subjective’ and ‘frustrating’ grant rejections appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
klkntv.com
Meet Ella, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ella is a 3- or 4-month-old long-haired Chihuahua mix looking for lots of love and cuddles. She’s around 5 pounds but will grow to about 15 pounds. If you’re thinking about adopting her, head to Capital Humane Society and meet her. If you’re...
klkntv.com
Contagious virus has Beatrice Humane Society hitting pause on cat adoptions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Beatrice Humane Society says it’s temporarily stopping intakes and adoptions of all cats and kittens due to a contagious virus. According to the shelter, some of the animals recently tested positive. Dogs in the shelter’s care are not affected by the virus.
klkntv.com
Facebook friendship turns sour as woman robs Lincoln man of nearly $4,600
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Facebook friendship ended almost as quickly as it began late Thursday evening. Around 9 p.m., a man called Lincoln Police and said he had been robbed at his apartment near 33rd and O Streets. The man said he had arranged a meeting with a...
doniphanherald.com
UNL study confirms irrigation's impact on humidity, yields possible link to rain
Increased rain in Illinois and Indiana. Less rain in some Nebraska communities. Muggier weather. Changes in winds. Intense irrigation in Nebraska is having a complex effect on the weather, researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln say. “Some of the impacts are very discernible, you can feel it on a day-to-day...
klkntv.com
Lyft to lay off 13 percent of its staff; that’s nearly 700 workers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lyft said it will lay off 13% of its staff, that’s nearly 700 employees. In a memo to Staffers Thursday, Lyft’s co-founders said the layoffs will impact every part of the company. They said they’re facing a probable recession next year and rideshare...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re in the market for something to do this weekend in Lincoln, here are a few ideas from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Forty-eight teams, four days of competition and six champions, which can only mean one thing; high school state volleyball is in Lincoln. The first round of matches begins on Wednesday and the competition will continue through Saturday. This event is at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Devaney Sports Center and Lincoln North Star High School.
WOWT
Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
klkntv.com
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
klkntv.com
Tips to get your car ready for another Nebraska winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Every year, more than a thousand people are killed in vehicle crashes during winter weather conditions, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. And nearly another 100,000 drivers are injured in crashes from snowy conditions. While you can’t control the weather, you can prepare your...
klkntv.com
$77,500 diamond ring stolen from Costco food court, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Louis Vuitton wallet with a 4-carat diamond ring inside was stolen Wednesday from the Costco food court, the Lincoln Police Department said. A 39-year-old woman had been eating in the food court when she set her Louis Vuitton wallet next to her. Police say...
1011now.com
Man claims wallet with thousands in cash stolen while meeting date in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following an incident where a man meeting a woman for a date had his wallet stolen, which contained thousands of dollars in cash. Thursday night, around 9 p.m. LPD officers were dispatched to 32nd and O Streets. Police said a...
