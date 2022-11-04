ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creighton University medical student saves life mid-flight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Creighton University medical student is being called a hero after saving a passenger’s life mid-flight. The 16-hour flight was going from Chicago to New Delhi, India, when a woman lost consciousness. The flight attendant called out for help and Paramvijay Dhalla jumped into action....
OMAHA, NE
ourchanginglives.com

America’s Love Affair With Racing – Museum Of American Speed

America’s love affair with racing likely began when the second car was assembled. Can you imagine being the first person to own an automobile? We picture the first drivers traversing the landscape, wondering how their driving skills stacked up to others. When we discovered that Lincoln, Nebraska is home to the Museum of American Speed, we knew a visit was in the cards. With 150,000 square feet of displays, we knew that we were going to be here for a while. Unbeknownst to us, this place goes far beyond displaying a bunch of fast cars.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Youngest city council member ready for next step in Nebraska Legislature

Middle school social worker, mental health therapist and Lincoln City Council member James Michael Bowers is running for a spot on the Nebraska Legislature in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Bowers said his time working as a social worker and seeing the flaws in the child welfare system is what...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska organizations fill 40 backpacks for foster kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For children in the foster care system, change happens at the snap of a finger. Many have to leave their homes in the middle of the night to seek safety. And in that rush, many personal items are left behind or shoved into a garbage...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Environmental Trust board hears more criticism of ‘subjective’ and ‘frustrating’ grant rejections

LINCOLN — Another day, another round of criticism about the grant decisions made this year by the Nebraska Environmental Trust. Of the 87 grant applications the Trust received this year, 40 were deemed ineligible for grants, including several applications that had won approval in past years. That prompted more than a dozen complaints in live […] The post Environmental Trust board hears more criticism of ‘subjective’ and ‘frustrating’ grant rejections appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Meet Ella, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ella is a 3- or 4-month-old long-haired Chihuahua mix looking for lots of love and cuddles. She’s around 5 pounds but will grow to about 15 pounds. If you’re thinking about adopting her, head to Capital Humane Society and meet her. If you’re...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lyft to lay off 13 percent of its staff; that’s nearly 700 workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lyft said it will lay off 13% of its staff, that’s nearly 700 employees. In a memo to Staffers Thursday, Lyft’s co-founders said the layoffs will impact every part of the company. They said they’re facing a probable recession next year and rideshare...
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re in the market for something to do this weekend in Lincoln, here are a few ideas from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Forty-eight teams, four days of competition and six champions, which can only mean one thing; high school state volleyball is in Lincoln. The first round of matches begins on Wednesday and the competition will continue through Saturday. This event is at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Devaney Sports Center and Lincoln North Star High School.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
BELLEVUE, NE
klkntv.com

Tips to get your car ready for another Nebraska winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Every year, more than a thousand people are killed in vehicle crashes during winter weather conditions, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. And nearly another 100,000 drivers are injured in crashes from snowy conditions. While you can’t control the weather, you can prepare your...
