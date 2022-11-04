Read full article on original website
After months of a slumping economy, layoffs are finally starting to hit finance firms
TGIF! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Don't forget to turn your clocks back on Saturday night. If you have a young child you're trying to keep on a sleep schedule, Godspeed. Today we've got stories on how the top hedge funds performed in October, one investment bank staying...
The Fed could let the slowdown last up to 3 years to bring inflation down, top Morgan Stanley economist says
The Federal Reserve could let an economic slowdown last three years, according to Morgan Stanley's top economist. The US central bank appears to be shifting to more gradual interest rate hikes as it tries to tame inflation. "They're willing to let a slowdown happen over a long period of time,"...
Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
'The Fed has to do the dirty work' and induce a US recession that's deeper than Europe's as the economy is clearly overheating, BofA says
The Federal Reserve has to do the "dirty work" of bringing labor demand down to match supply, Bank of America analysts said. As a result, the US will face a deeper recession than Europe, where the labor market is already much weaker. BofA sees the Fed hiking the benchmark rate...
Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
BoE must sell emergency bond purchases in 'timely' way - Hauser
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England must sell in "a timely and orderly" way the 19.3 billion pounds ($21.7 billion) of government bonds which it bought in its recent emergency operation to support the market, a senior BoE official said on Friday.
European shares rise as China reopening hopes lift luxury, mining stocks
Nov 4 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday as China-sensitive luxury stocks and miners jumped on hopes that the world's second-largest economy will ease COVID-19 curbs. The STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 1.1% by 0932 GMT. The European basic resources index (.SXPP) surged 4.6% to a seven-week high and was set for its biggest weekly gain in more than three months.
Cramer: Why tech can't find a bottom as other parts of the market show signs of life
Lots of companies got clocked last week. We saw weakness in a host of industries everything from media to gambling to cloud computing and software sales. The pain in the technology sector seems to know no bounds, as we mark one year ago this month since the. last closed at...
Why Apple raised the price of the iPhone, but not in the U.S. and China
The Apple series 14 iPhone came with a price increase for many international buyers as the tech company deals with the impact of a strong U.S. dollar and currency headwinds. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company faced nearly 600 basis points of currency headwinds last quarter, in a quarter in which it would have had double-digit revenue growth if it wasn't for the strong dollar.
China posts 6-month high Covid count as it sticks with strategy
China recorded 4,420 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Saturday, the National Health Commission said, the most since May 6 and compared up from 3,659 new local cases a day earlier. While case numbers are extremely low by global standards, China has stuck with a zero-Covid approach nearly three years...
Goldman Sachs says China is still 'months away' from reopening
"The actual reopening is still months away as elderly vaccination rates remain low and case fatality rates appear high among those unvaccinated based on Hong Kong official data," Goldman Sachs said in a note. The firm estimates that a full reopening could bring a 20% rally in the Chinese equity...
China's exports unexpectedly shrink in October, badly missing expectations for growth
BEIJING — China's exports unexpectedly fell in October, with a drop in the value of goods sold to the U.S. and EU, according Chinese customs data released Monday. China's exports fell by 0.3% in October from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, missing Reuters expectations for a 4.3% increase.
Taxation is a blunt instrument, IATA chief Willie Walsh says: 'The carrot is far more effective than the stick'
"Quite honestly, all of the evidence that we have available shows that the carrot is far more effective than the stick," Willie Walsh tells CNBC. Despite being a crucial cog in the global economy, the environmental footprint of aviation is significant. Walsh strikes an optimistic tone about his sector's prospects...
The tech layoff headlines are leaving out a lot about recession risk and the economy
The layoffs that have made the headlines recently, from Stripe to Twitter, are concentrated in sectors of the economy most-sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and autos, and where companies "over-hired," predominantly in technology. Several demographic factors, from baby boomer retirements to a declining working age population and persistently...
Dow futures slide 200 points as investors await midterm elections and inflation report
U.S. stock futures fell on Sunday as investors looked ahead to a week packed with the Congressional midterm elections, as well as the latest consumer inflation report. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 187 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.7% and 0.8% respectively. Apple...
Wells Fargo under pressure from CFPB to pay over $1 billion in fine- Bloomberg News
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo (WFC.N) is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into customer mistreatment, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Afraid to cruise? Not at all, say fans who are causing 'an explosion of bookings'
Outbreaks, port refusals, travelers stuck onboard. Cruise ships dominated the news in early 2020 for all the wrong reasons. Some people predicted the industry would never recover. But cruising fans say: That's ancient history. "Given a choice, we would be living on the cruise ship for the remainder of our...
The best travel rewards credit cards for beginners
There's never a bad time to get started with earning and redeeming points and miles for free (or nearly free) travel. If you tend to spend most of your money on flights, hotels, car rentals, dining, groceries or gas anyway, you might as well be rewarded for your efforts and can actually use those expenses to rack up rewards that'll help cover a future trip.
The K-pop ETF hasn't been doing well, but its creator says Korean content is at an 'inflection point'
The creator behind the new exchange-traded fund aimed at converting global fans of Korean content into investors is optimistic on K-pop's outlook. "Content consumption, especially digital, is relatively resilient across recessionary and inflationary environments and longer-term," Jangwon Lee, chief executive of CT Investments and Contents Technologies, said in an interview with CNBC.
What Amazon, Google and other top companies are paying in NYC
New York City's new pay transparency law went into effect on Nov. 1, which means that jobseekers — and anyone else who's curious — can find out how much money some of the top companies in the world are offering their employees. Under the law, businesses hiring in...
