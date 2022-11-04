ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
CNBC

Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
Reuters

BoE must sell emergency bond purchases in 'timely' way - Hauser

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England must sell in "a timely and orderly" way the 19.3 billion pounds ($21.7 billion) of government bonds which it bought in its recent emergency operation to support the market, a senior BoE official said on Friday.
Reuters

European shares rise as China reopening hopes lift luxury, mining stocks

Nov 4 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday as China-sensitive luxury stocks and miners jumped on hopes that the world's second-largest economy will ease COVID-19 curbs. The STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 1.1% by 0932 GMT. The European basic resources index (.SXPP) surged 4.6% to a seven-week high and was set for its biggest weekly gain in more than three months.
CNBC

Why Apple raised the price of the iPhone, but not in the U.S. and China

The Apple series 14 iPhone came with a price increase for many international buyers as the tech company deals with the impact of a strong U.S. dollar and currency headwinds. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company faced nearly 600 basis points of currency headwinds last quarter, in a quarter in which it would have had double-digit revenue growth if it wasn't for the strong dollar.
CNBC

China posts 6-month high Covid count as it sticks with strategy

China recorded 4,420 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Saturday, the National Health Commission said, the most since May 6 and compared up from 3,659 new local cases a day earlier. While case numbers are extremely low by global standards, China has stuck with a zero-Covid approach nearly three years...
CNBC

Goldman Sachs says China is still 'months away' from reopening

"The actual reopening is still months away as elderly vaccination rates remain low and case fatality rates appear high among those unvaccinated based on Hong Kong official data," Goldman Sachs said in a note. The firm estimates that a full reopening could bring a 20% rally in the Chinese equity...
CNBC

The tech layoff headlines are leaving out a lot about recession risk and the economy

The layoffs that have made the headlines recently, from Stripe to Twitter, are concentrated in sectors of the economy most-sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and autos, and where companies "over-hired," predominantly in technology. Several demographic factors, from baby boomer retirements to a declining working age population and persistently...
CNBC

Afraid to cruise? Not at all, say fans who are causing 'an explosion of bookings'

Outbreaks, port refusals, travelers stuck onboard. Cruise ships dominated the news in early 2020 for all the wrong reasons. Some people predicted the industry would never recover. But cruising fans say: That's ancient history. "Given a choice, we would be living on the cruise ship for the remainder of our...
CNBC

The best travel rewards credit cards for beginners

There's never a bad time to get started with earning and redeeming points and miles for free (or nearly free) travel. If you tend to spend most of your money on flights, hotels, car rentals, dining, groceries or gas anyway, you might as well be rewarded for your efforts and can actually use those expenses to rack up rewards that'll help cover a future trip.
CNBC

The K-pop ETF hasn't been doing well, but its creator says Korean content is at an 'inflection point'

The creator behind the new exchange-traded fund aimed at converting global fans of Korean content into investors is optimistic on K-pop's outlook. "Content consumption, especially digital, is relatively resilient across recessionary and inflationary environments and longer-term," Jangwon Lee, chief executive of CT Investments and Contents Technologies, said in an interview with CNBC.

