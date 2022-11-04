Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Free Air Time: Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District candidate Dick Ausman
As we head closer to Election Day, WDIO News is giving candidates in state-wide races a chance to speak directly to our viewers. Our goal is to help you make an informed decision on Election Day. WDIO reached out to candidates in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. We’ve offered up to...
WDIO-TV
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
WDIO-TV
2022 Minnesota firearm deer hunting season begins
Saturday marked the beginning of firearm deer hunting season in Minnesota. And according to Chalstrom’s owner, John Chalstrom, it’s going to be a busy one. The hunting goods store received their first deer for processing at about 10:00am Saturday morning. Speaking on the opening weekend John says, “From...
WDIO-TV
MN Governor Walz and Senator Klobuchar visit Duluth
Governor Walz’s campaign trail brought him to the Duluth on November 2nd with his running mate Peggy Flanagan and Senator Amy Klobuchar. They visited to the Duluth Fire Department, a group that has endorsed the incumbent governor. They discussed issues like equipment, staffing, and taking care of fire fighters...
WDIO-TV
Gov. Tony Evers visits UWS ahead of Midterms
In the final days before Midterms, Gov. Tony Evers made a stop at UWS to address folks about the issues in his campaign in what is a very close race. He says he want to remind people of their accomplishments and highlight the difference between himself and his Republican challenger Tim Michaels, but Evers says hi main cause is getting everyone out to vote.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Cool and active weekend weather
A cold front that swept the region overnight has paved the way for a breezy Friday with much cooler conditions. After a stretch of unseasonable 60s, highs are knocked back near average today in low to mid-40s. Saturday features a weather system that will move across Wisconsin from the south...
WDIO-TV
Official: Man who made synagogue threat has been identified
Federal agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but do not think he was planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was questioned by law enforcement...
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Fire weather possible today
Today will begin cloudy with precipitation chances in the early morning hours. Areas north of Highway-2 will see snow while the rest of the Northland will have mostly rain as the precipitation type. By midday, the clouds will gradually clear, and dry weather will prevail. Highs today will range from the upper thirties towards International Falls to 50 degrees near Ashland. This afternoon will have strong westerly winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
WDIO-TV
Emergency repairs complete, North Shore Scenic Drive reopens
Excessive erosion along Highway 61 forced a road closure for several weeks in front of New Scenic Café. In an update from St. Louis County Friday, emergency repairs are complete and the North Shore Scenic Drive is now open. Crews have been working to stabilize the road for the...
Comments / 0