Albuquerque, NM

Brit
2d ago

I'm sorry but what you need to address is the drugs and mentally illness that causes them to be homeless, help needs to be given to the homeless that wants to work and have a warm place and food and live life free of drugs and alcohol then one's that still choose to do those things needs to be placed somewhere else and off our streets our kids can't even be kids or walk around without drug crap everywhere and ones that are ruled mentally unstable need to be put in mental hospital and evaluated if they are even stable enough to take care of them sleves we need them off the streets period homes for the mental need to be created period where they are not a harmful to themselves and other end have no way of getting drugs and put on the right medication to help them be at least stable

KRQE News 13

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Cannabis sales flying high in NM

New Mexico broke another record for monthly sales of adult-use cannabis in October, when the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta brought thousands of travelers to the state. Recreational sales stood at more than $25 million in October – a first since sales began in April, and the fourth straight month...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Traffic congestion on Central to cease soon

Government warns of ‘failure to appear in court’ …. The Federal Court in New Mexico said it has received reports of another scam. This one involves claims on witness testimony. Numbers fall short of 2018 voting turnout; 1 day …. Experts are taking a look at this year's...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Over 820,000 people attended the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Despite some days of bad weather, this year’s cavalcade of hundreds of hot air balloons in New Mexico’s high desert drew nearly 830,000 people. Organizers of the nine-day Albuquerque. International Balloon Fiesta, which celebrated its 50th year, released attendance figures Friday. An estimated...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
labroots.com

Meet The Roadrunner: Your Newest Neighbor

If you grew up outside of New Mexico, it’s likely that you never saw a roadrunner outside of your television screen. The roadrunner or Geococcyx californianus is a significant part of New Mexican culture, appearing as school mascots, coffee cup logos, and bumper stickers. The mighty roadrunner even graced the world’s television screens in cartoon form on the beloved show Looney Tunes where it was known for consistently outwitting a hungry coyote. Roadrunners represent home for anyone who grew up in the Land of Enchantment amd it's considered a sign of good luck to have one cross your path. Roadrunners are an abundant sight throughout the dry southwestern state and have called the area home for millennia.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Local fundraiser spotlights Black owned businesses in New Mexico

Black owned businesses in New Mexico were saluted, during an inaugural fundraiser concert event, Saturday evening in Albuquerque. Sponsored by the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, one of the state's oldest Black businesses - Powdrell's Barbecue was recognized for its success in New Mexico. Nina Farrow was also honored for her contributions, in running a woman owned business.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

New Mexico General Election Unofficial Results

Bernalillo County –Clerk Linda Stover announces that the reporting of unofficial results for the 2022 General Election will be held at the Voting Machine Warehouse. The Voting Machine Warehouse is located at 2400 Broadway SE and is situated inside a secure Bernalillo County complex. Media representatives are invited to text 505-250-0904 upon arrival and will be escorted to the designated area.
BERNALILLO, NM
ksfr.org

State, Albuquerque city leaders cut ribbon on affordable housing

The ribbon has been cut at The Commons in Martineztown to celebrate the renovation of 96 affordable housing units that will help benefit seniors, those with disabilities and families in Albuquerque. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, House Majority Floor Leader Javier Martinez and Albuquerque City Council President...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’

*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Chop shop arrest, Charges for killing friend, Storm exits, President Biden visits, River of Lights tickets

Friday’s Top Stories November 3: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10 New Mexico legal resources available through state website Nets […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe seeks changes to some of the city’s deadliest intersections

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe has one of the highest pedestrian death rates in New Mexico. Now, one organization is teaming up with the city to help protect pedestrians by considering changes to the deadliest intersections. According to Erick Anue from the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Complete...
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

City bills $1,000 for Biden’s visit, DNC pays tab

President Joe Biden won’t be receiving any bills from the city of Albuquerque following his recent visit. A city spokeswoman said the municipal government did pursue payment for Biden’s use of the Ted M. Gallegos Community Center on Thursday afternoon: the standard $1,000 rental fee. But the Democratic National Committee already had covered the tab, city spokeswoman Ava Montoya said in a statement to the Journal before Biden had even finished his two-stop hop into Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

