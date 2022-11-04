I'm sorry but what you need to address is the drugs and mentally illness that causes them to be homeless, help needs to be given to the homeless that wants to work and have a warm place and food and live life free of drugs and alcohol then one's that still choose to do those things needs to be placed somewhere else and off our streets our kids can't even be kids or walk around without drug crap everywhere and ones that are ruled mentally unstable need to be put in mental hospital and evaluated if they are even stable enough to take care of them sleves we need them off the streets period homes for the mental need to be created period where they are not a harmful to themselves and other end have no way of getting drugs and put on the right medication to help them be at least stable
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Comments / 4