The psychedelic pioneer will also be honored with the Groundbreaker Award at the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Kid Cudi shared on Twitter that he will release one more album as part of his record deal. He also said that he doesn’t know what will happen after. This adds to rumors that Kid Cudi will retire from music and instead pursue other creative endeavors. Entergalactic, his Netflix show, was just released and accompanied by a soundtrack which is basically a new Cudi album.

12 HOURS AGO