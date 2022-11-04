Read full article on original website
Drake Goes Viral For His “Zesty” Lyrics On “Rich Flex” From “Her Loss” Album
Fans knew that a joint project between Drake and 21 Savage would cause a serious stir amongst the hip-hop community, but likely not in this way. Particularly, the opening song on Her Loss, “Rich Flex,” has the Canadian rapper going viral for his “zesty” delivery of some lyrics.
Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Production Credits: Lil Yachty, Boi-1da, Metro Boomin & More
Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin, Boi-1da & more have credits on Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss.”. Following the success of singles like “Jimmy Cooks” and “Knife Talk,” among other records, Drake and 21 Savage came through with their new joint project, Her Loss this morning. The two rappers kept the features to a minimum with Travis Scott serving as the sole guest appearance.
Rising R&B Star Rileyy Lanez Shines On “Can’t Deny” Single
At just 21 years old, Bronx native Rileyy Lanez has already begun crafting an impressive resume for herself, from working with 50 Cent and NLE Choppa on the extended version of “Part of the Game” to preparing for the arrival of her upcoming Bittersweet EP. Along with the...
Nick Carter Breaks Down Into Tears On Stage After Aaron Carter’s Death
Nick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys’ performance in London on Sunday. Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before. Carter had been performing his portion of...
Ryan Reynolds Teases Nick Cannon Over His 11th Baby Announcement
The “Wild ‘N Out” star confirmed earlier this week that he and Alyssa Scott are having another child nearly a year after the death of their first son, Zen. Nick Cannon’s ever-expanding family continues to be a hot topic in the media following the California native’s announcement that he’s got yet another baby on the way – this one with Alyssa Scott, with whom he continues to grieve the loss of their first child together, Zen, late in 2021.
Rolling Ray Apologizes To Yung Miami Over Rude Comments
Rolling Ray took shots at Miami’s deceased baby father. Years ago, internet personality Rolling Ray got into a verbal dispute with rapper Saucy Santana. The two feuded on social media for quite a while and even brought other people into the mix. One-half of the City Girls, Yung Miami...
50 Cent Trolls Madonna Over Post Lip-Syncing To Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar’s “Vent”
50 Cent called out “grandma” Madonna on Instagram over one of her recent posts. 50 Cent called out Madonna for being “on bullshit” in a post on Instagram, Saturday. 50 referred to the “Like a Virgin” singer as a “grandma” in response to a post of her lip-syncing to Kendrick Lamar’s contribution to Baby Keem’s song, “Vent.”
Asian Doll’s Mugshot Released
Asian Doll will spend the next 45 days in jail. Earlier this week, Dallas rapper Asian Doll was detained. At the time, she did not reveal the reason for her arrest. Instead, she apologized to her fans for having to miss upcoming shows. “Sorry Alabama and dc I won’t be making it I’ve been detained. I’ll make it up to y’all love y’all stay safe,” she shared on Instagram.
Safaree’s Childhood Friend Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison After Robbing $180K In Jewels From Rapper
The “Love and Hip Hop” star was set up by his former pal Shawn Harewood and wound up losing a large amount of jewerly. Safaree Samuels has some serious cause for celebration this weekend. Four years after he was maliciously robbed of his jewelry in the parking lot...
21 Savage Says He Could Beat Anyone In 2016 XXL Freshman Class In Verzuz
The Atlanta rapper wants the track-for-track smoke with Lil Uzi Vert, Denzel Curry, Kodak Black, and more. 21 Savage has boldly stated that he would beat anyone from his 2016 XXL Freshman Class in a Verzuz battle. Specifically in a recent conversation on the social media platform Clubhouse, the Atlanta rapper responded to a few specific names form that bunch. He’s probably feeling himself due to the widespread success of his recently released Drake collab album, Her Loss.
Burna Boy Turns Up The Heat On Our “R&B Season” Playlist
Remixes from Ciara and John Legend were also on our radar this weekend. Yesterday (November 5), we unleashed our Fire Emoji playlist weekly update on you, complete with new music from Drake, 21 Savage, Vado, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Boldy James, and more. Now that Sunday has rolled around, it’s time to show you what’s happening on our R&B Season round-up.
Kanye West Responds To Drake’s Diss On “Circo Loco”
Drake suggests he only linked with Ye for the Larry Hoover Benefit concert because of J. Prince. Drake is unloading clips today. After releasing his dance-centric album, Honestly, Nevermind over the summer, he’s back with some bars for everyone on his new joint project with 21 Savage. This morning,...
3Breezy Has His “Heart On Display” On New Mixtape Feat. Toosii & Yatta Bandz
Making his HotNewHipHop debut with a new mixtape this weekend is New Jersey-based lyricist 3Breezy, who dropped off 14 songs on his Heart On Display mixtape. Two of the songs include features from Toosii (“Gangsta Wit It [Pt. 2]”) and Yatta Bandz (“2Far Gone”). “This album...
Kid Cudi Will Release One More Album
The psychedelic pioneer will also be honored with the Groundbreaker Award at the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Kid Cudi shared on Twitter that he will release one more album as part of his record deal. He also said that he doesn’t know what will happen after. This adds to rumors that Kid Cudi will retire from music and instead pursue other creative endeavors. Entergalactic, his Netflix show, was just released and accompanied by a soundtrack which is basically a new Cudi album.
Rasheed Chappell’s “Manna From Heaven” Single Has Arrived Ahead Of New Album
The year is quickly coming to a close, but not before more hip-hop stars share incredible new albums with their fans to wrap up 2022. Yet another artist to announce a full-length project on the way in the coming weeks is New Jersey’s Rasheed Chappell, who broke the big news alongside the arrival of his “Manna From Heaven” single.
Slim 400 Posthumous Album “Hol’Upppp 4Eva” Released
The death of Slim 400 in December of 2021 was a huge loss for the West Coast rap scene. Remembrances of the dynamic rapper continue to pour in nearly a year later, and his absence is still felt by those who were close to him. With Hol’Upppp 4Eva, Slim 400...
Boldy James & Futurewave Drop Off 10-Track “Mr. Ten08” Album
Boldy James’ creativity truly knows no bounds. Within just the past 12 months, the 40-year-old Atlanta-born artist has shared projects with names like The Alchemist (Super Tecmo Bo), Real Bad Man (Killing Nothing), and most recently, Nicolas Craven (Fair Exchange No Robbery). For his latest release, the “Fake Flowers”...
D.R.A.M Claps Back After Drake Disses Him On “Her Loss”
D.R.A.M. speaks out after Drake throws shade at him on “BackOutsideBoyz.”. Drake is feeling particularly bold on Her Loss. As fans have unpacked a slew of records off of Her Loss that contained shots at everyone from Serena Williams’ husband to Kanye West, the rapper subtly threw shade at D.R.A.M. over their previous feud. On “BackOutsideBoyz,” Drake reminisces over his short-lived feud with the artist who now goes by Shelley.
Rican Da Menace Shares Confident New Single, “I Admit It”
The rise of female rappers continues as Baltimore-born diva Rican Da Menace makes her HNHH debut. This Friday (November 4), she shared her latest single, “I Admit It,” on which she isn’t afraid to let her bold confidence shine through. “I hate to say that I’m that...
Steve Lacy Performs “Bad Habit” & “Helmet” On “Saturday Night Live”
Steve Lacy performed a pair of “Gemini Rights” tracks on “SNL.”. Steve Lacy took to Saturday Night Live, over the weekend, to perform his tracks, “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” as the musical guest for the episode. The songs are both featured on Lacy’s latest studio album, Gemini Rights.
