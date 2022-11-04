ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Production Credits: Lil Yachty, Boi-1da, Metro Boomin & More

Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin, Boi-1da & more have credits on Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss.”. Following the success of singles like “Jimmy Cooks” and “Knife Talk,” among other records, Drake and 21 Savage came through with their new joint project, Her Loss this morning. The two rappers kept the features to a minimum with Travis Scott serving as the sole guest appearance.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rising R&B Star Rileyy Lanez Shines On “Can’t Deny” Single

At just 21 years old, Bronx native Rileyy Lanez has already begun crafting an impressive resume for herself, from working with 50 Cent and NLE Choppa on the extended version of “Part of the Game” to preparing for the arrival of her upcoming Bittersweet EP. Along with the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Carter Breaks Down Into Tears On Stage After Aaron Carter’s Death

Nick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys’ performance in London on Sunday. Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before. Carter had been performing his portion of...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ryan Reynolds Teases Nick Cannon Over His 11th Baby Announcement

The “Wild ‘N Out” star confirmed earlier this week that he and Alyssa Scott are having another child nearly a year after the death of their first son, Zen. Nick Cannon’s ever-expanding family continues to be a hot topic in the media following the California native’s announcement that he’s got yet another baby on the way – this one with Alyssa Scott, with whom he continues to grieve the loss of their first child together, Zen, late in 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Rolling Ray Apologizes To Yung Miami Over Rude Comments

Rolling Ray took shots at Miami’s deceased baby father. Years ago, internet personality Rolling Ray got into a verbal dispute with rapper Saucy Santana. The two feuded on social media for quite a while and even brought other people into the mix. One-half of the City Girls, Yung Miami...
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Trolls Madonna Over Post Lip-Syncing To Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar’s “Vent”

50 Cent called out “grandma” Madonna on Instagram over one of her recent posts. 50 Cent called out Madonna for being “on bullshit” in a post on Instagram, Saturday. 50 referred to the “Like a Virgin” singer as a “grandma” in response to a post of her lip-syncing to Kendrick Lamar’s contribution to Baby Keem’s song, “Vent.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Asian Doll’s Mugshot Released

Asian Doll will spend the next 45 days in jail. Earlier this week, Dallas rapper Asian Doll was detained. At the time, she did not reveal the reason for her arrest. Instead, she apologized to her fans for having to miss upcoming shows. “Sorry Alabama and dc I won’t be making it I’ve been detained. I’ll make it up to y’all love y’all stay safe,” she shared on Instagram.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

21 Savage Says He Could Beat Anyone In 2016 XXL Freshman Class In Verzuz

The Atlanta rapper wants the track-for-track smoke with Lil Uzi Vert, Denzel Curry, Kodak Black, and more. 21 Savage has boldly stated that he would beat anyone from his 2016 XXL Freshman Class in a Verzuz battle. Specifically in a recent conversation on the social media platform Clubhouse, the Atlanta rapper responded to a few specific names form that bunch. He’s probably feeling himself due to the widespread success of his recently released Drake collab album, Her Loss.
hotnewhiphop.com

Burna Boy Turns Up The Heat On Our “R&B Season” Playlist

Remixes from Ciara and John Legend were also on our radar this weekend. Yesterday (November 5), we unleashed our Fire Emoji playlist weekly update on you, complete with new music from Drake, 21 Savage, Vado, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Boldy James, and more. Now that Sunday has rolled around, it’s time to show you what’s happening on our R&B Season round-up.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Responds To Drake’s Diss On “Circo Loco”

Drake suggests he only linked with Ye for the Larry Hoover Benefit concert because of J. Prince. Drake is unloading clips today. After releasing his dance-centric album, Honestly, Nevermind over the summer, he’s back with some bars for everyone on his new joint project with 21 Savage. This morning,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kid Cudi Will Release One More Album

The psychedelic pioneer will also be honored with the Groundbreaker Award at the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Kid Cudi shared on Twitter that he will release one more album as part of his record deal. He also said that he doesn’t know what will happen after. This adds to rumors that Kid Cudi will retire from music and instead pursue other creative endeavors. Entergalactic, his Netflix show, was just released and accompanied by a soundtrack which is basically a new Cudi album.
hotnewhiphop.com

Slim 400 Posthumous Album “Hol’Upppp 4Eva” Released

The death of Slim 400 in December of 2021 was a huge loss for the West Coast rap scene. Remembrances of the dynamic rapper continue to pour in nearly a year later, and his absence is still felt by those who were close to him. With Hol’Upppp 4Eva, Slim 400...
hotnewhiphop.com

Boldy James & Futurewave Drop Off 10-Track “Mr. Ten08” Album

Boldy James’ creativity truly knows no bounds. Within just the past 12 months, the 40-year-old Atlanta-born artist has shared projects with names like The Alchemist (Super Tecmo Bo), Real Bad Man (Killing Nothing), and most recently, Nicolas Craven (Fair Exchange No Robbery). For his latest release, the “Fake Flowers”...
hotnewhiphop.com

D.R.A.M Claps Back After Drake Disses Him On “Her Loss”

D.R.A.M. speaks out after Drake throws shade at him on “BackOutsideBoyz.”. Drake is feeling particularly bold on Her Loss. As fans have unpacked a slew of records off of Her Loss that contained shots at everyone from Serena Williams’ husband to Kanye West, the rapper subtly threw shade at D.R.A.M. over their previous feud. On “BackOutsideBoyz,” Drake reminisces over his short-lived feud with the artist who now goes by Shelley.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rican Da Menace Shares Confident New Single, “I Admit It”

The rise of female rappers continues as Baltimore-born diva Rican Da Menace makes her HNHH debut. This Friday (November 4), she shared her latest single, “I Admit It,” on which she isn’t afraid to let her bold confidence shine through. “I hate to say that I’m that...
hotnewhiphop.com

Steve Lacy Performs “Bad Habit” & “Helmet” On “Saturday Night Live”

Steve Lacy performed a pair of “Gemini Rights” tracks on “SNL.”. Steve Lacy took to Saturday Night Live, over the weekend, to perform his tracks, “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” as the musical guest for the episode. The songs are both featured on Lacy’s latest studio album, Gemini Rights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy