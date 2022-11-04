Read full article on original website
Related
FAQ: What's at stake at the COP27 global climate negotiations
World leaders are meeting in Egypt for the next two weeks to talk about reining in climate change and paying for its deadly effects. Here's what you need to know.
World leaders gather to talk climate amid many distractions
More than 100 world leaders are about to discuss a worsening problem that scientists' call Earth's biggest challenge, yet observers say it will be hard to make progress given all the other things happening in the world
Comments / 0