AirAsia X on Strong Footing, Capital A to Benefit as Economy Tightens, CEO Tony Fernandes Says

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
It's a ‘Wild West Out There': CEO Says Regulation Needed to Keep Firms in Line on Sustainability
The last few years have seen huge swathes of companies make net-zero commitments and other sustainability-related goals. While such commitments draw attention, actually achieving them is a huge task with significant financial and logistical hurdles. "Without regulation, everybody is doing their own thing and it's quite a wild, wild west...
The Tech Layoff Headlines Are Leaving Out a Lot About Recession Risk and the Economy
The layoffs that have made the headlines recently, from Stripe to Twitter, are concentrated in sectors of the economy most-sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and autos, and where companies "over-hired," predominantly in technology. Several demographic factors, from baby boomer retirements to a declining working age population and persistently...
‘The Old UK Growth Model Is Dead': What a Long-Term Weak Pound Means for Britain
LONDON — The British pound's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar has been on a rollercoaster ride in recent months. After a year of steady decline, it plunged to an all-time low beneath $1.10 after the U.K. government's infamous "mini budget" in late September. It then recovered to $1.16 after the country swapped its finance and prime ministers in late October; and sank to $1.11 after the Bank of England downplayed rate hike expectations and warned the U.K. had already begun its longest-ever recession on Nov. 3.
China's Exports Unexpectedly Shrink in October, Badly Missing Expectations for Growth
BEIJING — China's exports unexpectedly fell in October, with a drop in the value of goods sold to the U.S. and EU, according Chinese customs data released Monday. China's exports fell by 0.3% in October from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, missing Reuters expectations for a 4.3% increase.
There's a Major Shift Underway in Manufacturing for U.S. Companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Taxation Is a Blunt Instrument, IATA Chief Willie Walsh Says: ‘The Carrot Is Far More Effective Than the Stick'
"Quite honestly, all of the evidence that we have available shows that the carrot is far more effective than the stick," Willie Walsh tells CNBC. Despite being a crucial cog in the global economy, the environmental footprint of aviation is significant. Walsh strikes an optimistic tone about his sector's prospects...
This 40-Year-Old Cut His Hours From 100 to 35 a Week—and Grew His Business to Over $12 Million in Revenue
Barnaby Lashbrooke, 40, built his first business at 17. The Birmingham, England, native started a website hosting company that quickly grew to thousands of users, and with them, his need to put in more hours. "Sometimes I'd do 24, 36 hours straight," he says. This was the case even after he hired a small team.
Goldman Sachs Says China Is Still ‘Months Away' From Reopening
"The actual reopening is still months away as elderly vaccination rates remain low and case fatality rates appear high among those unvaccinated based on Hong Kong official data," Goldman Sachs said in a note. The firm estimates that a full reopening could bring a 20% rally in the Chinese equity...
Afraid to Cruise? Not at All, Say Fans Who Are Causing ‘an Explosion of Bookings'
Outbreaks, port refusals, travelers stuck onboard. Cruise ships dominated the news in early 2020 for all the wrong reasons. Some people predicted the industry would never recover. But cruising fans say: That's ancient history. "Given a choice, we would be living on the cruise ship for the remainder of our...
