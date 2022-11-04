Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
New jails and justice centers coming along in Itasca, Carlton counties, with funding choice on the ballot
Construction began on the new justice center in Carlton County a couple of months ago. “Right now, they’re putting in the foundations. The weather has been incredibly helpful, and we’re a little ahead of schedule, which we’re happy about,” shared Carlton County Coordinator Dennis Genereau. And...
trfradio.com
Name Released in Fatal Mille Lacs County Accident
A name has been released in a fatal accident reported Thursday afternoon in Mille Lacs County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Daniel Wayne Campbell, 64, of Onamia died after the eastbound 1998 Chevrolet S10 Pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup driven by John Gerald Strecker, 74, also of Onamia.
lptv.org
Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd Opens Its 6th Annual Kringle Market
Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd is holding its sixth annual Kringle Market. The market features unique arts and crafts from 100 artist members for the holiday season. With Christmas just 51 days away, Crossing Arts Alliance gave its members the first peek and chance at shopping their Kringle Market on Friday. The market displays everything from pottery, woodworking, blown glass, soft sculptures, ornaments, journals, and a very wide selection of artwork.
Missing 23-year-old found dead, Minnesota man arrested
The body of a 23-year-old man who was reported missing this past week is believed to have been discovered, with authorities under the impression that he was murdered. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that the body of Bryce Brogle, 23, has been found. He was reported missing Oct. 28, two days after the reporting party said he left a home in Center Township and had gone to a storage unit that was being rented by another man in Crow Wing County.
