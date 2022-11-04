ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015

The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston

A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series

For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
Chas McCormick's father has been "overwhelmed" during Phillies-Astros World Series

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- One of the pivotal plays from Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night was made by a Houston Astros player who's from West Chester, Pennsylvania.  Outfielder Chas McCormick made an acrobatic catch in the bottom of the ninth inning to prevent the Philadelphia Phillies from potentially winning the game."I was stunned. I was like, is this really happening?" Robert McCormick, Chas McCormick's father, recalled. "Meanwhile, I'm starting to cry and just [feel] overwhelmed." Chas McCormick and his three brothers all played baseball at nearby Henderson High School, while Chas went on to play college ball...
'He has the pulse of it': How Rob Thomson has kept his cool during World Series run

PHILADELPHIA -- The baseball gods wasted no time in giving Philadelphia Phillies boss Rob Thomson his first big managerial moment in the Fall Classic. Five months after taking over from the fired Joe Girardi, Thomson had already navigated the Phillies' underwhelming end to the regular season and three challenging rounds of the postseason, including a three-game wild-card series that no manager had ever faced. Now, in Game 1 against the heavily favored Houston Astros, Thomson had a quick decision to make.
LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit

LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
NBA Glance

Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Houston at Orlando, 7:15 p.m. Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Indiana, 7:45 p.m. Phoenix at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. Portland at Miami, 8:30 p.m. Toronto at Chicago, 8:45 p.m. Boston at Memphis, 9 p.m. New York at...
