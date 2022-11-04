Read full article on original website
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015
The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
Astros defeat Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Sporting News
Mattress Mack's World Series bet, explained: How much money did Jim McIngvale win on the Astros?
When the Astros took the field for Game 6 of the World Series, they were greeted by a familiar face. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is a mogul, philanthropist and Houston sports super fan. He's also a betting man. And the Space City resident was slated to throw the ceremonial first pitch Saturday night.
King George! George Strait meets with Astros players before Game 6
HOUSTON — Being back at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series is more than just a home-field advantage. There are perks like having Texas legends on hand for the pre-game ceremonies. Country music legend George Strait visited Minute Maid Park ahead of the potentially-series clinching...
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston
A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
Losing Yuli Gurriel is a Huge Blow to Houston Astros in World Series
The Houston Astros have taken Yuli Gurriel off their postseason roster for the World Series, after the first baseman sustained a knee injury in game five of the World Series. The Astros will need somebody to step up in his place in order to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies and win their second World Series title in franchise history.
Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series
Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series
For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
Sporting News
How the Astros' Dusty Baker celebrated his first World Series title as a manager
Sometimes, the nice guy finishes first. The Astros captured the 2022 World Series in enthralling fashion Saturday night. Yordan Alvarez tore up Phillies starter Zack Wheeler's gem with a towering three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 6. When the final out fell into right fielder Kyle Tucker's...
Six Astros Declared Free Agents
Michael Brantley, Jason Castro, Aledmys Díaz, Yuli Gurriel, Rafael Montero and Christian Vázquez are now free agents.
Astros' offseason involves Baker contract, free agents
HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston Astros may have won their second World Series in six years and been a consistent presence in the playoffs, but there are a lot of questions the team will need to address in the offseason. Manager Dusty Baker and general manager James...
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
Astros to host World Series Champions Party for fans Sunday
Now that the Houston Astros have leveled up, it's time to get down and celebrate our 2022 World Series Champions!
Chas McCormick's father has been "overwhelmed" during Phillies-Astros World Series
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- One of the pivotal plays from Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night was made by a Houston Astros player who's from West Chester, Pennsylvania. Outfielder Chas McCormick made an acrobatic catch in the bottom of the ninth inning to prevent the Philadelphia Phillies from potentially winning the game."I was stunned. I was like, is this really happening?" Robert McCormick, Chas McCormick's father, recalled. "Meanwhile, I'm starting to cry and just [feel] overwhelmed." Chas McCormick and his three brothers all played baseball at nearby Henderson High School, while Chas went on to play college ball...
ESPN
'He has the pulse of it': How Rob Thomson has kept his cool during World Series run
PHILADELPHIA -- The baseball gods wasted no time in giving Philadelphia Phillies boss Rob Thomson his first big managerial moment in the Fall Classic. Five months after taking over from the fired Joe Girardi, Thomson had already navigated the Phillies' underwhelming end to the regular season and three challenging rounds of the postseason, including a three-game wild-card series that no manager had ever faced. Now, in Game 1 against the heavily favored Houston Astros, Thomson had a quick decision to make.
PHOTOS: George Strait Gets VIP Tour Before Houston Astros World Series Game
The Houston Astros made time for George Strait before the start of Saturday’s World Series game. Because when the king of country music is in the dugout, you roll out the red carpet. Check that, bright orange and blue. The Astros honored Strait, a Texan, by asking him to...
ESPN
LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit
LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
ESPN
NBA Glance
Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Houston at Orlando, 7:15 p.m. Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Indiana, 7:45 p.m. Phoenix at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. Portland at Miami, 8:30 p.m. Toronto at Chicago, 8:45 p.m. Boston at Memphis, 9 p.m. New York at...
