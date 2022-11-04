Read full article on original website
suburbanonesports.com
2022 Sterling Limousine Players of the Week (Week 10)
Sterling Limousine and Transportation Services of Wrightstown is proud to recognize the Players of the Week. Players are chosen based on the nomination of SOL coaches and football contributors. STERLING LIMOUSINE AND TRANSPORTATION. OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK. Dylan McKenzie, Springfield Township – The senior running back put his name...
papreplive.com
Souderton shuts out Central Bucks South in District 1-6A first round
FRANCONIA >> Souderton’s offense produced a first-quarter touchdown and a field goal late in the third. But with a defense that bent but never allowed Central Bucks South to break through, it was enough for the Indians to advance in the District 1-6A football playoffs. The visiting No. 10...
suburbanonesports.com
SOL Girls' Volleyball District Wrap (11-3-22)
Photos provided courtesy of Jon Sklut. Visit the photo gallery for a complete gallery of the game: https://solsports.zenfolio.com/f505933850. PW struggled early to rebound from the loss to Garnet Valley in the Tuesday's district semifinal. “We have to give it to Lower Merion for coming in ready to play,” PW coach...
suburbanonesports.com
Neshaminy Edges CB East to Capture District 1 4A Crown
Neshaminy edged CB East in an all-SOL District 1 4A final on Saturday at Spring-Ford High School. Andrew Robinson recaps all the action. Photos provided courtesy of Neshaminy School District. District 1 4A final. No. 5 Neshaminy 3, No. 14 Central Bucks East 2. There was still time left. It...
easternpafootball.com
Chester Makes History With First Playoff Win, 18-15, Over Marple Newtown
CHESTER, PA — Before the Chester coaches entered the locker room at halftime, the Clippers’ senior leaders stood up. They weren’t about to let the chaos that had just ensued follow them into the two most crucial quarters of their young football lives in Saturday’s PIAA District 1 Class 5A playoff game against Marple Newtown.
suburbanonesports.com
2022 PIAA State Cross Country Championships
Hatboro-Horsham senior Brian DiCola broke the course record by just over a second to win the 2022 PIAA 3A State cross country championship with a time of 15:24.20. In the Class 3A boys’ team standings, North Penn finished fourth and Council Rock North was 15th. In the Class 2A...
suburbanonesports.com
SOL Football District Wrap (11-5-22)
Springfield Township saw its season come to an end in Saturday’s District 1 4A semifinal. In 6A action Friday, CB West defeated neighboring rival CB East for the second time in two weeks to advance to the district quarterfinals. Below is an expanded wrap. Photos of CB West/CB East courtesy of Tracy Valko. Visit the photo gallery: https://solsports.zenfolio.com/f745224687.
papreplive.com
Perkiomen Valley football storms past Owen J. Roberts in District 1-6A first round
GRATERFORD >> Two offensive plays, two touchdowns … and Perkiomen Valley was on its way to a win over Owen J. Roberts Friday night in the opening round of the District 1 Class 6A playoffs. And unlike the first time the two teams met this season when the Vikings had to hang on for a win, this time there was no suspense as Perkiomen Valley came away with a 56-19 decision at Thomas J. Keenan Stadium.
suburbanonesports.com
SOL Field Hockey District Wrap (11-4-22)
Souderton earned the seventh and final state berth with a win over Garnet Valley. CB West fell to Methacton in the fifth place game. #6 SOUDERTON 3, #8 GARNET VALLEY 2 (OT) Sixty-plus minutes of field hockey came down to one play – a 1v1 between Ava Jones and a Garnet Valley goalie who’d already taken a goal away from the Indians with a diving save at the left post earlier in the game. The sophomore dodged the goalie and calmly lifted the ball into the cage, setting off a jubilant celebration.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners
Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
Deep-Rooted Ire over Main Line Property — and Its Historic Trees — Indicates All Is Still Not Well at Oakwell
Oakwell Estate in Villanova.Image via Monica Herndon at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A Main Line estate — Oakwell — continues to be central to a dispute between its former owner and the Lower Merion School District. The exact fate of the 10-acre property and its century-old trees remains unclear, as Frank Kummer and Oona Goodin-Smith chronicled in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
lowergwynedd.org
Electronics Recycling Event-North Penn High School
Lower Gwynedd is one of the oldest townships in Montgomery County. Founded in 1698 by William Penn, today it is a beautiful and flourishing community rooted in tradition and culture. We pride ourselves on the natural balance between historic preservation and modern living. Located only minutes from the city of...
With Wawa Looking to Expand in Bucks County, One Township Has Decided the Fate of a Proposed Location
While Wawa has been expanding in the Bucks County area, one township recently made a decision on a proposed location in their area. Damon C. Williams wrote about the Wawa’s fate in the Bucks County Courier Times. Newtown Township recently stopped the development of a long-talked about Wawa location,...
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street
PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Oz Voters, Fetterman Voters: This Montgomery County Post-Election Effort Is Something to Agree on
Campaign lawn signs like these are to be recycled rather than included in regular trash pickup services. Wed., Nov. 9, (the day after Election Day 2022), will surely dawn seeing some Montgomery County politicos who are elated … and others, not so much. The one thing that can unite all factions of voters, however, is a bipartisan effort to be environmentally responsible with those ubiquitous campaign lawn signs, now that ballots have been cast.
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
Owner of site that Oz picked for election night party organized buses to Jan. 6 rally
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has scheduled his election night party at an upscale Bucks County fitness club whose owner organized three buses to travel to the Jan. 6, 2021 rally through a political action committee (PAC). Oz’s party is set to be held at the Newtown Athletic...
Multiple people injured in car crash on Rt. 70 near Cherry Hill
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Multiple people were injured in a car crash on Route 70 in Cherry Hill. At last check, two cars were involved in the crash. CBS3 saw car parts scattered across the road and damage to the vehicles.There is no word yet on the number of people injured or their conditions.
