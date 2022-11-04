ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winhall, VT

WMUR.com

Vermont officials investigating bear attack; victim, dog OK

WINHALL, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife say game wardens are investigating a bear attack in Winhall. Wardens say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the attack Wednesday evening and discharged from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. Wardens say the attack occurred after...
WINHALL, VT
VTDigger

Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws

A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
BURLINGTON, VT
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Woman Arrested in Grandmother's Murder

NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— A 26-year-old city woman has been arrested in the murder of grandmother. Police arrested Kelsie Cote on Friday evening in the death of 74-year-old Doris Cote of Church Street. Authorities had initially described the incident as an "unattended death" but had declined to provide further information....
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WCAX

14-year-old cited for drugs following Brattleboro HS overdoses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 14-year-old is under arrest after being accused of selling regulated drugs. Police say it comes following reports that multiple students at Brattleboro Union High School overdosed. The juvenile was cited into family court. Two Brattleboro students suffered medical emergencies back in September after taking drugs...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for unlawful mischief in Pittsford

PITTSFORD — A 30-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Pittsford early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police say that Johnathan Shaw, of Pittsford, made entry into a home despite repeated orders to leave. Following an...
PITTSFORD, VT
WNYT

Waterford fire leaves one hospitalized

An overnight fire has left one hospitalized. Waterford firefighters were dispatched to a two-family house fire on Third St. in Waterford at around 3 in the morning. According to officials, a resident was trapped inside on the 2nd floor. Waterford Fire Chief Don Baldwin tells us that person was rescued...
WATERFORD, NY
WNYT

Afternoon house fire erupts in Watervliet

A fire broke out at a home on in Watervliet this afternoon. According to the Watervliet Fire Department, it happened near the intersection of 13th St. and 3rd Ave. The road has since reopened. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no other injuries have been reported...
WATERVLIET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train

HYDE PARK – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a southbound Amtrak train at about 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, a railroad spokeswoman said. Amtrak train 238 was traveling from Albany to New York City when an individual was trespassing on the track and came in contact with the train south of Rhinebeck, the official told Mid-Hudson News.
RHINEBECK, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man caught stealing alcohol in Pownal

POWNAL — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Pownal last month. On October 9, police say that three people stopped their vehicle in front of Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine at around 6:40 p.m. Police...
POWNAL, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Crews respond to house fire in Waterford

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews were on scene at a house fire overnight on Sunday. Waterford Fire Chief, Donald Baldwin, said the house is extremely damaged on the roof and second floor. Fire crews managed to maintain the fire to the house, which is located on the corner of 3rd and South Streets. Damage […]
WATERFORD, NY

