‘Terrified’: Vermont woman attacked by bear saved by flashlight
WINHALL, Vt. — A Vermont woman was attacked by a bear after her dog chased a cub up a tree, angering the protective mother. Sarah Dietl, 43, of Winhall, needed 15 staples in her scalp and suffered from “a mangled” hand, cuts on her face and a gash in her side, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.
WMUR.com
Vermont officials investigating bear attack; victim, dog OK
WINHALL, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife say game wardens are investigating a bear attack in Winhall. Wardens say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the attack Wednesday evening and discharged from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. Wardens say the attack occurred after...
Adult-use recreational cannabis shop to open in Bennington, Vt.
BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS 10) – As the chances to open an adult use recreational cannabis store in New York by the end of 2022 seems to be going up in smoke, Vermonters are already enjoying the blossoming new industry. As the flowering new cannabis industry grows across the country and there are more delays in […]
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
North Adams woman accused of murdering her grandma
Law enforcement arrested Kelsie Cote, 26 of North Adams for the murder of her grandmother on November 4. Cote allegedly murdered her grandmother, Doris Cote, 74.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman arrested Friday after being accused of murdering her grandmother
A Massachusetts woman is being charged with the murder of her grandmother and trying to conceal evidence of her crime. According to ABC News 10, 26-year-old Kelsie Cote was arrested Friday for the murder of 74-year-old Doris Cote, her grandmother. On Tuesday, North Adams Police responded to a 911 call...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Woman Arrested in Grandmother's Murder
NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— A 26-year-old city woman has been arrested in the murder of grandmother. Police arrested Kelsie Cote on Friday evening in the death of 74-year-old Doris Cote of Church Street. Authorities had initially described the incident as an "unattended death" but had declined to provide further information....
WCAX
14-year-old cited for drugs following Brattleboro HS overdoses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 14-year-old is under arrest after being accused of selling regulated drugs. Police say it comes following reports that multiple students at Brattleboro Union High School overdosed. The juvenile was cited into family court. Two Brattleboro students suffered medical emergencies back in September after taking drugs...
amherstbulletin.com
Athol man gets 6-12 years for 2019 Leverett crash that killed Amherst man
GREENFIELD — An Athol man was sentenced to six to 12 years behind bars last week after changing his plea to charges stemming from a fatal crash he caused while driving 102 mph on Route 63 in Leverett three years ago. Gary Gregoire, 44, appeared in Franklin County Superior...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for unlawful mischief in Pittsford
PITTSFORD — A 30-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Pittsford early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police say that Johnathan Shaw, of Pittsford, made entry into a home despite repeated orders to leave. Following an...
Vermonter dies after car hits tree, falls 30 feet into ditch in the Berkshires
A Bennington County woman died in a Berkshire County car crash.
Greenfield man allegedly shoots at house
A Greenfield man is in county lockup after he allegedly shot towards a house with an illegal handgun, according to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
WNYT
Waterford fire leaves one hospitalized
An overnight fire has left one hospitalized. Waterford firefighters were dispatched to a two-family house fire on Third St. in Waterford at around 3 in the morning. According to officials, a resident was trapped inside on the 2nd floor. Waterford Fire Chief Don Baldwin tells us that person was rescued...
WNYT
Afternoon house fire erupts in Watervliet
A fire broke out at a home on in Watervliet this afternoon. According to the Watervliet Fire Department, it happened near the intersection of 13th St. and 3rd Ave. The road has since reopened. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no other injuries have been reported...
Drug-impaired driver receives sentence for Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man has been sentenced after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
WNYT
Albany man accused of calling in fake emergency to draw cops away from assault
An Albany man is accused of faking a shots fired incident to draw police away from the scene where he assaulted a woman. Bilal Turner grabbed a woman by the throat and choked her, say police. Turner was gone when officers arrived, but police say he then called police to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train
HYDE PARK – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a southbound Amtrak train at about 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, a railroad spokeswoman said. Amtrak train 238 was traveling from Albany to New York City when an individual was trespassing on the track and came in contact with the train south of Rhinebeck, the official told Mid-Hudson News.
Lenox police looking to identify suspect
Lenox Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man caught stealing alcohol in Pownal
POWNAL — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Pownal last month. On October 9, police say that three people stopped their vehicle in front of Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine at around 6:40 p.m. Police...
Crews respond to house fire in Waterford
WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews were on scene at a house fire overnight on Sunday. Waterford Fire Chief, Donald Baldwin, said the house is extremely damaged on the roof and second floor. Fire crews managed to maintain the fire to the house, which is located on the corner of 3rd and South Streets. Damage […]
