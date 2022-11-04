House Judiciary GOP reveals ‘road map’ for investigations into FBI

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Judiciary Committee Republicans will release a 1,000-page report on Friday that will serve as a “road map” for future investigations into the FBI and Justice Department if Republicans can take control of the House after the midterm elections.

The report details whistleblower allegations that accuse the FBI of being politically influenced under President Biden. Whistleblowers quoted in the report describe the FBI under Director Christopher Wray as being “rotted at its core,” maintaining a “systemic culture of unaccountability,” and full of “rampant corruption, manipulation, and abuse.”

“FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland have injected politics into the FBI, so much so that it is now fundamentally broken,” the report argues .

“Instead of serving justice and protecting the American public, FBI leadership has weaponized the agency’s law- enforcement capabilities against half the American public. There is no place for politics within the FBI and now is the time to fix the nation’s preeminent law-enforcement entity,” it adds.

House Judiciary Committee Republicans point to five key examples to support their claims of politicization inside the bureau under the Biden administration.

Those examples include the artificial inflation of statistics related to domestic violent extremism, the investigation of parents who spoke at school board meetings, the abuse of foreign intelligence authorities to spy on American citizens, such as members Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, the removal of employees who “dissent from its woke, leftist agenda,” and the prioritization of political cases over criminal ones, such as investigations into child sexual abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYq7V_0iyGL6d700
Rep. Jim Jordan will be leading the charge on the investigation into the FBI and DOJ.
Getty Images

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, stands to be elevated to chairman of the panel next year if Republicans take control of the lower chamber after the Nov. 8 elections.

Jordan has vowed to investigate the DOJ and FBI if the GOP takes the House. Jordan has warned about the rise of politicization within the department and the bureau for months.

“This report is a road map of where [Jordan] will go,” a Republican House Judiciary Committee staffer told Axios, which first obtained the report. “Lots of whistleblowers are coming out of the woodwork to complain about the FBI. Jordan is pursuing these vectors into the FBI.”

“This is just the information that Jordan accumulated while in the minority. Just wait until he has the full power [of the chairmanship] to gather real information,” the staffer added.

The final Yahoo News/YouGov poll before next Tuesday's midterms shows that Republicans have erased Democrats' long-standing lead in the battle for control of Congress, putting the GOP in position to make significant gains on Election Day. The survey of 1,641 U.S. adults, which was conducted from Oct. 27 to 31,...
