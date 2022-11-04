Read full article on original website
Forever Family: Audrey
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 15-year-old Audrey. She’s a teen full of personality and a compassionate heart. She wants to become a therapist and help people with disabilities. Audrey also loves art and reading books, especially mysteries, true crime, and romance novels. Her ideal forever family would provide plenty of individual attention, structure and encouragement […]
H-E-B hosts the 26th annual Feast of Sharing
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Your local grocery is looking to jump into the holiday season. H-E-B is hosting its 26th annual Feast of Sharing, allowing local residents to come together and share a festive meal. It is taking place today, Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Financial Pavillion. The […]
Concho Kennel dog show returns to San Angelo in 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas – After two years the Concho Kennel Club is excited to announce that their dog shows will be returning to San Angelo at the Foster Communications Coliseum and Gandy Ink Livestock Barn on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. Three types of free shows featuring 340 dogs will be taking place […]
Be A Detective With Murder at Fort Concho
Everybody has a little Sherlock Holmes inside itching to show their proficiency with observation & deduction to solve a mystery of some kind. A Murder at Fort Concho is giving you that chance. Modeled after the board game “Clue”, A Murder at Fort Concho gives you the opportunity to play...
Weekend events calendar for West Texas. Nov. 4-6
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10...
Get Rid Of Used Up Tires at “Tires To-Go”
Keep San Angelo Beautiful is having a special event called "TIRES TO-GO" on Sat, Nov 19th where they will gladly take those unwanted tires from you. Keep San Angelo Beautiful (KSAB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to enhance the quality of life in San Angelo. This is just one of the numerous projects they do annually to keep San Angelo Beautiful so San Angelo can do beautiful things!
Real estate: Affordable, Very Affordable.
SAN ANGELO, TX — Wonderful family home with spacious open living, kitchen, and dining areas. Very good floor plan that is flexible and functional. Very large pantry. Large master bedroom and closet. 4th bedroom would make a great mancave or office if not needed as bedroom. Huge covered patio that is perfect for family gatherings cookouts, and watching sports!
19th Annual Veterans Day Parade
Join Concho Valley Homepage for the 19th annual San Angelo Veterans Day Parade, streaming live.
LIVE! DAILY | BREAKING: Angelo State University Accused of Animal Abuse!
Today on LIVE!, Jenie Wilson and Morgan Chedwiggen return to LIVE!. Also, ASU has been accused of animal abuse, a San Angelo man has been arrested for possession of lewd images of children, nearly 2,000 illegal immigrants have entered the U.S., an Abilene man has been arrested on charged related to human trafficking, and we look ahead to the playoffs for a 3A District.
Experiments Killing Mice Brings Heat on Angelo State
SAN ANGELO, TX – A formal complaint from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine has been filed against Angelo State University for three recent studies that kill and torture mice. According to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, on Nov. 3, 2022, the group filed complaints on ASU and...
Mass Casualty Crash Kills Many Cows
SAN ANGELO, TX —A truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer full of live cattle overturned near an onramp to Loop 306 sending several cows to their death. According to police, the 18-wheeler was headed south on the US 67 service road that meets up with the east Loop 306 southbound. The driver almost missed his desired turn and slammed on the brakes and swerved to make it. Unfortunately, the high center of gravity of the semi and the shifting load sent the 18-wheeler out of control and it rolled over with the livestock trapped inside the livestock semi-trailer. Moans of cattle could be heard as…
H-E-B Feast of Sharing offers free food, live music and more
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the holiday season quickly approaching, generosity is often a key factor for businesses and local communities. Various H-E-B grocery stores across Texas are organizing the annual 'Feast of Sharing' event, offering free food, live music, activities and more. "There'll be live music...there'll be games,...
BOMBSHELL: PETA Slams San Angelo City Council for Animal Shelter Crisis Response
SAN ANGELO – A representative of the national People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has issued a scathing letter to San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and the San Angelo City Council for its response to the ongoing crisis at the city Animal Shelter. Following the release of leaked photos evidently revealing dogs caged in their own waste and a cockroach infestation in San Angelo’s animal shelter—and the city’s response of closing the shelter’s doors to lost and homeless animals—PETA sent a letter today to Mayor Brenda Gunter and the members of the San Angelo City Council, calling…
Mass Cattle Casualty Crash Closes Loop 306
SAN ANGELO, TX —A livestock trailer that appears to be hauling cattle has been involved in a horrific crash. Dead cattle are strewn all over the roadway and beside the roadway. Lone Star Beef is on the scene aiding in the recovery of the livestock. Outside you can hear the moans of cows as they are being carefully pulled from the wreckage.
Friday Night Football: Week 11 edition
SAN ANGELO, TX — In case you missed it, Week 11 of Friday Night Football, the final regular season edition of Friday Night Football before playoffs begin next week for 14 teams across the Concho Valley.
Windy afternoon ahead of severe storms tonight
KIAH (CW39) – This afternoon will be a windy one across the state all in preps of the cold front passing through SE Texas tonight. A wind advisory is issued for San Angelo, Midland/ Odessa as winds will be gusting up to 50-55 mph. There are also isolated High Wind Warning across the western part of the state meaning that gusts can reach 60-70 mph at times.
Top 10 Halloween Events This Weekend in San Angelo
If you like us, Halloween is one of our favorite times of the year. The thrills of being scared, the stories of San Angelo legends and, of course, the candy. A little sugar overload is never a bad thing. Here in the San Angelo area, there are still tons of...
National Weather Service San Angelo radar down until Friday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The US National Weather Service KSJT radar for Abilene and San Angelo will be down until Friday afternoon. The NWS informed the community through a Facebook post regarding the radar being down with possible weather on the way that the issue is currently being worked on and should be resolved by […]
The Arrests of Illegal Aliens Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 13 arrests including the following: Melzar Navas-Ortez was arrested…
