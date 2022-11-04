Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Kardinals Punch Ticket to 3A State Volleyball: Play For Conference Title Saturday
The Kenai volleyball team completed another sweep in Friday’s winner’s-bracket, semi-final and with the 3-0 victory over Houston, the Kardinals qualify to the ASAA 3A State Volleyball Championships and advance to the Southcentral Conference Volleyball title game on Saturday at KCHS. Kenai 3 – Houston 0. Kenai...
radiokenai.com
SoHi Volleyball Bumped At NLC Tournament
The Soldotna Stars closed-out Northern Lights Conference Volleyball Tournament play on Friday night with a loss to the host Wasilla Warriors 3-1 in the double-elimination volleyball bracket. The Stars after dropping game one 24-12, tied the match in game two 25-21. The Warriors held-off the Stars 25-20 and 25-19 to...
radiokenai.com
Stars Volleyball Splits Opening Day Play In NLC Tournament
The Northern Lights Conference Volleyball Tournament opened play at Wasilla High School with the Soldotna Stars recording a first round victory and a semi-final loss in the double-elimination, five-team tournament. SoHi 3 – Palmer 2 First Round. The Stars held-off Palmer 15-9 in the decisive fifth game of the...
kdll.org
Got a business idea? Pitch it to Soldotna’s own ‘Shark Tank’
Far from the “Shark Tank” studios in California, a different kind of business competition plays out every year on the central Kenai Peninsula. Like the TV show — which gives entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their million-dollar ideas to a panel of investors — Spark Soldotna has local entrepreneurs pitch their best business ideas to a slate of local judges, or “sharks.” The winner of the annual competition, now in its third year, gets $4,000 in starter funding to get their idea off the ground.
radiokenai.com
Thayer Optimistic On Kenai Peninsula’s Role In Alaska’s Energy
The Alaska Energy Authority Executive Director Curtis Thayer promoted the importance of the Kenai Peninsula to Alaska’s energy needs in a presentation to the joint Kenai and Soldotna Chambers on Wednesday at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center. Thayer on Kenai Peninsula’s abundance of energy sources....
alaskasnewssource.com
Soldotna man dies in Seward Highway rollover crash
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Soldotna man has died in a single-vehicle rollover on the Seward Highway Friday morning. According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 65-year-old David Blackley died when the Ford F-350 he was driving left the road at mile 47.5 near Summit Lake. Troopers wrote...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Man Dies Single Vehicle Rollover Near Summit Lake
Alaska State Troopers responded to a single vehicle rollover at mile 47.5 Seward Highway near Summit Lake on Friday November 4th at 9:55 a.m. Investigation revealed that David Blackley, age 65 of Soldotna, was northbound on the Seward Highway when the 2003 Ford F350 he was driving left the roadway on the right side of the highway and overturned. According to first responders on the scene, Blackley was wearing a seat belt.
kdll.org
Soldotna man dies in crash near Summit Lake
A Soldotna man died in a single vehicle rollover on the Seward Highway today, near Lower Summit Lake, amid dangerous winter driving conditions. Alaska State Troopers said 65-year-old David Blackley was northbound on the Seward Highway this morning in a 2003 Ford F350 when it “left the roadway on the right side of the highway and overturned,” according to a trooper dispatch, around mile 47.5 of the highway. Troopers said the road surface was slick and covered with snow.
radiokenai.com
Mystery Creek Road To Close
According to the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, Mystery Creek Road and the Pipeline Corridor will close to vehicle traffic at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022. This closure is part of the Refuges annual closure to winter conditions. Earlier this year, the location of the intersection of the Mystery...
alaskapublic.org
Ghouls and graphs: Soldotna house tallies 779 trick-or-treaters
On the first day of November, the entryway of Nikki Stein’s house in Soldotna was still something out of a Spirit Halloween store — from the bowl of chocolates and sour candy on a table right next to the door, to the cobweb-covered banister above a box of fake potions.
alaskareporter.com
Man wanted in Funny River shooting, fire remains at large
A man wanted in connection with a shooting and house fire in Funny River remains at large, the Alaska State Troopers said Monday, though a vehicle associated with him has been located. Ronald Beyering, 62, of Soldotna, was seen last month leaving the property of a residence fully engulfed in...
kdll.org
Cooper Landing crash lands six in hospital
Amid the first major snowfall of the season, a three-car accident in Cooper Landing Wednesday near Gwin’s Lodge sent six people to the hospital and temporarily closed the Sterling Highway in both directions. Cooper Landing Emergency Services, the local volunteer-based response organization, was on the scene, with help from Central Emergency Services out of Sterling, as well as Alaska State Troopers.
alaskabeacon.com
After sexual-harassment lawsuit, Alaska governor candidate says it is ‘honorable’ to finish campaign
Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce confirmed on Wednesday that he will continue his campaign despite a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a Kenai Peninsula Borough employee while he served as the borough’s mayor. “We’re in this race to the very end,” he said during a broadcast of KSRM-AM...
