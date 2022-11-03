Read full article on original website
12tomatoes.com
Big Mama’s Cinnamon Roll Cake
Easier than rolls, but just as tasty. If there’s one food that will please everyone it’s probably cinnamon rolls. Lay out some of these pillowy, sweet, cinnamon-y treats and they will disappear in no time. But, if you’ve ever made them from scratch you know they take a lot of work. The dough is a yeasted dough, which means it has to rise twice. Then there’s the rolling process and then the baking and then the icing. But, you can bypass all this and still get a cinnamon roll experience with this recipe for big mama’s cinnamon roll cake.
Epicurious
Easy Sugar Cookie Icing
Everyone’s suddenly an artist during the holiday season and the allure of decorating sugar cookies (or trying to, at least) never fades. Seasoned pros and stick-figure drawers alike will appreciate the ease and usability of this simple sugar cookie icing recipe. Unlike a rudimentary powdered sugar and liquid (whole...
12tomatoes.com
Homemade Christmas Candies You Need to Try This Year
There’s nothing quite like homemade treats at the holidays and usually there are no shortage of visitors and events during the festive season that require some merry sweets to add to the table. While we love the seasonal store bought candies that line the grocery shelves starting directly after Halloween each year (looking at you, chocolate oranges!) there’s something really special about making your own candies for Christmas. In the old days this was a way to use up what you had on hand, but it often saved money over expensive candies wrapped in foil. Today candy isn’t expensive, but these 6 candies are unlike anything you can buy at the supermarket – which makes them extra special if you ask me.
EatingWell
Jennifer Garner Made Mini Pumpkin Loaves That Are "Impossible to Mess Up"
We love Jennifer Garner's #PretendCookingShow series on Instagram, and the newest edition showcases an incredibly delicious dessert just in time for gift giving. In a new Instagram reel sponsored by KitchenAid, Garner shares her favorite recipe for pumpkin bread. She likes to give out gifts at the beginning of the holiday season, and these mini pumpkin loaves are perfect for just that. Garner says one of the "best things you can do is to bake people you love a little something."
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi's 27p chocolate dessert 'with barely any calories' that 'tastes like Dairy Milk'
A new Aldi 27p dessert is drawing rave reviews from shoppers who say it is a dieter's delight. The Brooklea Milk chocolate Light Choc Pots cost £1.09 for a pack of four. But despite the price tag they are said to taste every bit as good as other brands, according to a TikTok video. And the original poster even said they taste "just like Dairy Milk", according to MyLondon.
gordonramsayclub.com
Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake
This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
12tomatoes.com
Amish Peanut Butter Pie
Incredibly creamy and packed with flavor. Growing up in an area where there are Amish communities means growing up with a lot of yummy food! Amish communities are largely closed to outsiders, but their roadside produce stalls and baked goods businesses are well known to anyone within a certain radius.
Thanksgiving appetizer recipes to get the food festivities started
Check out these festive Thanksgiving appetizer recipes.
princesspinkygirl.com
Melted Snowman Oreo Balls
Melted Snowman Oreo Balls is a super easy way to build edible snowmen out of Oreo cookies, cream cheese, vanilla frosting, almond bark, and candy instead of snow. These no-bake Christmas Oreo truffles create the cutest cold weather figures that celebrate the holiday season and are perfect for your Christmas cookie exchange!
Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe
Classic holiday stuffing that is easy to dospendwithpennies.com. The Thanksgiving meal is usually the largest meal of the year for most families. Stuffing is one of the foods that so many look forward to eating because it usually is only seen once a year. Over time people have added all sorts of things to it to make it unique. On the site of how stuff works, they show some crazy things people say they put in their stuffing. Things like oysters, popcorn, twinkies, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, are just some of the things people say they add.
foodgressing.com
M&M’S and DOVE Holiday Flavor Offerings 2022
This season M&M’S and DOVE, proudly part of Mars, are adding new, limited-edition flavors to their seasonal lineups: M&M’S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies and DOVE PROMISES® Silky Smooth Holiday Brownie Batter. The new flavor offerings will roll out in early November to bring an extra boost of...
‘The Great British Baking Show’ Destroys Another Fast Food Favorite: Spring Rolls
The Great British Baking Show seems to be awfully confused this season. Instead of asking the bakers to, you know, bake, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith keep tasking them with cooking dishes from around the world. We’ve watched them massacre pizza, destroy Mexican cuisine, and completely miss the point of s’mores. This week, the horror continues with Prue’s Spring Roll Technical Challenge. The bakers are asked to make the Asian treat using a method that nods to “Pastry Week” rather than the actual techniques favored by Vietnamese and Chinese cooks. The Great British Baking Show‘s Spring Roll Technical Challenge is...
princesspinkygirl.com
Mini Red Velvet Cheesecake
Mini Red Velvet Cheesecakes are filled with the same flavors as a full-sized cheesecake, but these bites have a moist, chewy brownie batter base that’s quickly baked with a creamy cheesecake mixture in the middle. It is easy to prepare a big batch of perfectly portioned desserts in mini...
EatingWell
ThePrep: Easy 25-Minute Dinners for the Fall
Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. My favorite way to end a busy weekday is either on the couch, watching a show with my husband, or on the phone catching up with my mom or an old friend. However, sometimes dirty dishes and pots get in the way of my post-dinner relaxation. To make sure I have some free time to enjoy these things after dinner, I'll intentionally stick to recipes using a minimal amount of kitchenware to keep cleanup easy.
rsvplive.ie
I'm a Celebrity's Sue Cleaver dropped three stone and four dress sizes by ditching three foods
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Sue Cleaver dropped an incredible three stone after she overhauled her diet. The Coronation Street actress, who plays the character Eileen Grimshaw on the soap opera, turned to the Mediterranean diet after she collapsed on the set of the ITV programme back in 2011.
I Tried Broma Bakery’s Copycat Starbucks Oat Fudge Bar Recipe and I May Never Buy Granola Bars Again
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I am a serious fan of chocolate. For many, many years, I wouldn’t even try a dessert if it didn’t involve chocolate. As I’ve gotten older, though, my pastry palate has expanded. Chocolate, however still remains my main thing — especially when it’s paired with a food or dessert I wouldn’t have tried otherwise. Case in point: oatmeal cookies. I was never a fan of them until I discovered oatmeal chocolate chip cookies — and then they quickly became a favorite.
HealthCentral.com
Italian Shrimp Pasta Salad
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package instructions, until al dente. Drain when done. While pasta cooks, cook the shrimp. In a medium-sized bowl toss the shrimp with garlic, 1 tsp. dried oregano, ⅛ tsp. black pepper, and ¼ tsp. smoked paprika. Heat ½ Tbsp. olive oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Cook the shrimp for 2-3 minutes on each side, until cooked through. Set aside.
Women's Health
Foodie gifts for Christmas: Coffee, cookbooks, hot sauce, gadgets and more
Christmas is coming, and with that comes a whirlwind of parties, new naff festive movies to watch on Netflix, and finding glitter over everything. So when the time comes for Christmas shopping, it's not uncommon to be stumped for budget friendly and thoughtful gift ideas. Fear not, as we have picked out some of the best gifts for foodies available to shop online and instore right now.
Allrecipes.com
Garlic Chicken Rigatoni
Bring a large pot with water and 1 tablespoon salt to a boil. Cook rigatoni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes. Drain and reserve pasta water. Meanwhile, combine tapioca starch, Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Add...
12tomatoes.com
Cranberry Brie Bombs
There are few combinations that I love more than cranberry and brie. See, brie pairs incredibly well with anything that’s a little tart and sweet so cranberry sauce is the perfect companion. And then go ahead and make it melty and ooey-gooey and pair it with some carby-comfort in the form of dough… Well, that basically sounds like heaven. These Cranberry Brie Bombs just might be, if heaven is a bite-sized handheld festive cheese appetizer. I’m not ruling it out.
