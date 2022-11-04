Sheryl Lee Ralph knows how to belt out the hard-won truth.
The 65-year-old actress stopped the show at the Emmy Awards in September with her high-decibel victory song: “I am a woman, I am an artist. And I know where my voice belongs.”
...
SAN DIEGO — Hanging above University Avenue, the Hillcrest sign is a treasured symbol of a very vibrant, inclusive, and free-loving community. “I love Hillcrest. The city’s just so vibrant and fun,” said Maya Rivers. “I love the sign. I think it’s beautiful,” said Kathy Monteros. “I...
Comments / 0