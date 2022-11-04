ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Big upgrades in store for the Hillcrest sign

SAN DIEGO — Hanging above University Avenue, the Hillcrest sign is a treasured symbol of a very vibrant, inclusive, and free-loving community. “I love Hillcrest. The city’s just so vibrant and fun,” said Maya Rivers. “I love the sign. I think it’s beautiful,” said Kathy Monteros. “I...
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy