Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving
Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Kevin Durant saving Nets with clutch dagger
LeBron James had to pick up his jaw off the floor as he watched Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-96 win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is known to watch big-time games on off days and he made sure not to miss the Nets’ showdown with Charlotte.
Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga
There’s been a whole lot of buzz surrounding Kyrie Irving and his most recent saga. This time around, the Brooklyn Nets superstar got himself in a whole lot of trouble after promoting an antisemitic movie on Twitter, which naturally, drew the ire of more than a few folks out there. Curiously enough, however, you don’t […] The post Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Nike is a disgrace!’: Enes Freedom mercilessly slams Nike over shocking suspension of Nets star Kyrie Irving
It wasn’t just the Brooklyn Nets who suspended Kyrie Irving over his antisemitic scandal. On Friday, Nike announced that it was cutting ties with the embattled point guard and that they will no longer release his upcoming Kyrie 8 sneaker. NBA big man Ener Freedom was all for it....
Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is learning firsthand that while he could freely say or put his name behind whatever cause aligns with his view of the world, he is not free from the consequences of his actions. The Nets suspended Irving for five games after his staunch refusal to give an apology for his […] The post Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral
The Golden State Warriors are currently in the process of imploding. They are now 3-6 on the season after losing 5 of their past 6 games. Much has been made about their defensive woes, but a recent offensive play is making the rounds on social media. Stephen Curry appeared to be frustrated after James Wiseman […] The post Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Ime Udoka hasn’t been named Nets coach yet
The controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving hasn’t just left the struggling Brooklyn Nets without their superstar point guard for at least the next five games. After Steve Nash’s departure earlier this week, the team’s subsequent attention on managing fallout from Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic film apparently put the brakes on Brooklyn naming its next head […] The post The reason Ime Udoka hasn’t been named Nets coach yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Did a fan just expose LeBron James capping on being early Migos fan?
With the tragic news of the passing of Takeoff, one of the three members of the hip hop group Migos, there’s been an outpouring of remembrance and support for their work of late. One vocal fan has been Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. After the Lakers’ latest loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, King James […] The post Did a fan just expose LeBron James capping on being early Migos fan? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaq drops hammer on Nets star Ben Simmons after Steve Nash firing
All of the brouhaha surrounding Kyrie Irving almost makes us forget that it wasn’t too long ago that the Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash. Kyrie’s antisemitic scandal and eventual suspension somewhat overshadowed the Nash dismissal, as well everything else that’s going on over there in Brooklyn. For his part, Hall of Fame big […] The post Shaq drops hammer on Nets star Ben Simmons after Steve Nash firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic Johnson reacts to adding another ring to his resume with MLS Cup win
Another year, another ring and another Hollywood ending for former NBA Hall-of-Famer Magic Johnson. The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard earned his 13th combined ring yesterday when the Los Angeles Football Club earned a stunning MLS Cup victory over the Philadelphia Union in a 3-0 penalty shootout yesterday. LAFC...
Nets’ Ben Simmons takes step toward returning from knee injury vs. Mavs
The shorthanded Brooklyn Nets may receive a significant reinforcement Monday. The Nets upgraded Ben Simmons to questionable for their upcoming road matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. Simmons missed Brooklyn’s last four games while dealing with swelling and soreness in his left knee. The three-time All-Star did not travel with the Nets for their back-to-back this […] The post Nets’ Ben Simmons takes step toward returning from knee injury vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat
When the Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5, a lot of people blamed Russell Westbrook. The explosive guard was used as a scapegoat, with many blaming his poor shooting from deep as the reason for their losses. However, based on the shooting stats so far, LeBron James may just be equally liable or even […] The post LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Talen Horton-Tucker has Marcus Morris, Clippers looking lost with nasty stepback jumper
One player that has generated considerable hype over the past few years without having done much on the court is Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker. Back when Horton-Tucker was with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 46th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft drew rave evaluations from scouts and fans alike for possessing immense ballhandling and defensive potential. Alas, Horton-Tucker failed to emerge as the piece the Lakers sorely needed last season, and the Lakers ended up shipping him in a package for Patrick Beverley only a year into the three-year, $30.8 million deal he signed.
Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has had a difficult path to achieving his dreams of becoming an NBA player. After plying his trade in Mexico, having played there professionally for a few years, JTA got his first break in the NBA fringes when he found a home in the Golden State Warriors’ G-League affiliate […] The post Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fred VanVleet joins extremely exclusive Toronto club with astonishing feat in Raptors’ win vs. Bulls
Toronto Raptors guard red VanVleet had quite a performance in his first game back after missing three contests due to a back issue. Against the Chicago Bulls at home Sunday night, the former Wichita State Shocker stuffed the stat sheets with 30 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds, while also hitting five 3-pointers in 39 minutes of action to lead the Raptors to a 113-104 victory.
‘I’m not going to lie’: Bulls star Zach LaVine drops Michael Jordan truth bomb on not being 100% back from injury
Zach LaVine is not yet 100 percent in full health after undergoing surgery in his left knee in the offseason. He admitted as much after the Chicago Bulls’ 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday. The game against the Celtics was actually LaVine’s fourth straight outing, which came...
RUMOR: Ime Udoka hiring is not final just yet amid major pushback within Nets
After the Brooklyn Nets decided to fire head coach Steve Nash, reports emerged claiming that they are leaning on hiring suspended Boston Celtics tactician Ime Udoka as his replacement. All indications point to Brooklyn pushing through with the decision, though there is apparently a strong pushback within Brooklyn. According to...
Is Zach LaVine playing vs. Raptors?
Zach LaVine has so far missed three games this season after having a successful left knee surgery in late May, again leaving this Chicago Bulls team scrambling for a potential second scorer to pair up with forward DeMar DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic. With Chicago holding a 5-5 record and about to start the first game of their back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors, fans likely want to know: Is Zach LaVine playing tonight vs. the Raptors?
Lonzo Ball gets huge injury update from Billy Donovan that will fire up Bulls fans
Billy Donovan recently shared a promising update on Lonzo Ball. Donovan said that the Chicago Bulls injured point guard is progressing well and that things are “very, very optimistic,” per K.C. Johnson. Johnson also reports that Ball has begun running in water, but there is no timetable set for his return. News on the Lonzo […] The post Lonzo Ball gets huge injury update from Billy Donovan that will fire up Bulls fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
