Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks to Bet on During the Market's Uncertainty
It was a wild week for stocks, and investors still have plenty of data to weigh as they gauge which companies can emerge from the downturn as winners. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage point last week. Investors considered the central bank's next steps on its policy-tightening campaign, while also assessing a strong October jobs report.
Taxation Is a Blunt Instrument, IATA Chief Willie Walsh Says: ‘The Carrot Is Far More Effective Than the Stick'
"Quite honestly, all of the evidence that we have available shows that the carrot is far more effective than the stick," Willie Walsh tells CNBC. Despite being a crucial cog in the global economy, the environmental footprint of aviation is significant. Walsh strikes an optimistic tone about his sector's prospects...
Dow Futures Lower as Investors Await Midterm Elections and Inflation Report
U.S. stock futures slightly fell on Sunday as investors looked ahead to a week packed with the Congressional midterm elections, as well as the latest consumer inflation report. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 31 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures was 0.15% and 0.25% lower,...
European Stocks Head for Broadly Lower Open as Investors Gear Up for U.S. Midterms and Inflation Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to open in mixed territory on Monday ahead of a busy week in U.S. politics, with the Congressional midterm elections, as well as the latest consumer inflation report. The tepid open comes after a busy week for markets...
Apple Warns Covid Restrictions in China Are Hurting iPhone Production
IPhone 14 production has been temporarily reduced because of Covid-19 restrictions at its primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China. The factory, operated by Foxconn, is operating at "significantly reduced capacity," Apple said. Apple said in a statement on Sunday that it has...
This 40-Year-Old Cut His Hours From 100 to 35 a Week—and Grew His Business to Over $12 Million in Revenue
Barnaby Lashbrooke, 40, built his first business at 17. The Birmingham, England, native started a website hosting company that quickly grew to thousands of users, and with them, his need to put in more hours. "Sometimes I'd do 24, 36 hours straight," he says. This was the case even after he hired a small team.
Afraid to Cruise? Not at All, Say Fans Who Are Causing ‘an Explosion of Bookings'
Outbreaks, port refusals, travelers stuck onboard. Cruise ships dominated the news in early 2020 for all the wrong reasons. Some people predicted the industry would never recover. But cruising fans say: That's ancient history. "Given a choice, we would be living on the cruise ship for the remainder of our...
