AOL Corp

ESPN's Jalen Rose apologizes after asking why Ime Udoka's accuser hasn't been publicly named

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose found himself quickly apologizing on the air Friday for an aside about suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Speaking during ESPN's "NBA Countdown" show before a game between the Celtics and Chicago Bulls, Rose questioned why the woman at the center of the sexual misconduct allegations against Udoka had not been publicly identified:
BOSTON, MA
Vibe

Kyrie Irving Suspended, Issues Apology Amid Anti-Semitic Controversy

Kyrie Irving will not be hitting the court with the Brooklyn Nets for the next couple of games, as the 30-year-old athlete was suspended Thursday (Nov. 3) for at least five games without pay after a social media post resulted in anti-semitic controversy, according to a statement obtained by ESPN. “We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the Nets said in...
NBC Sports

NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives

Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

Brooklyn GM says Nets 'never considered releasing Kyrie,' Kevin Durant weighs in

The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving on Thursday for “failure to disavow antisemitism,” but the organization “never considered releasing” the guard, general manager Sean Marks said Friday morning. Marks and Kevin Durant both addressed reporters during practice media availability. Marks added that while Irving’s apology was...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving not communicating directly with Nets

Kyrie Irving’s refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film has been a major problem for the Brooklyn Nets, albeit one they tried to fix before ultimately suspending him on Thursday. The problem for the Nets is that apparently, Irving himself was not returning their messages. In a lengthy...
Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Rose apologizes for comment about Ime Udoka affair

Jalen Rose delivered a forced apology on Friday night after asking a question regarding the Ime Udoka situation. Rose was speaking on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” show prior to the start of the Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics game. The hosts were talking about Udoka being a leading candidate to get the Brooklyn Nets head coach job despite his suspension from the Celtics for having an improper relationship with a woman within Boston’s organization.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Denounces Kanye West Shoutout

Stephen A. isn’t trying to be associated with Kanye right now. Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments have dominated headlines over the past few weeks. As it stands, Kanye has remained quiet for about a week, and it’s probably better for him to keep it that way over the coming weeks. People do not want to hear from him right now, and it seems like he knows that.

