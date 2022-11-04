Read full article on original website
Related
NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"
NBA fans had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving getting dropped by Nike.
Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
AOL Corp
ESPN's Jalen Rose apologizes after asking why Ime Udoka's accuser hasn't been publicly named
ESPN analyst Jalen Rose found himself quickly apologizing on the air Friday for an aside about suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Speaking during ESPN's "NBA Countdown" show before a game between the Celtics and Chicago Bulls, Rose questioned why the woman at the center of the sexual misconduct allegations against Udoka had not been publicly identified:
NBA’s Kyrie Irving Apologizes for Antisemitic Post After Brooklyn Nets Issue Suspension: Everything to Know
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has found himself at the center of another controversy after he shared a link to a documentary that espouses antisemitic views. The NBA star made headlines after he tweeted a link to the movie Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on October 27 without comment. The film, based […]
Kyrie Irving Suspended, Issues Apology Amid Anti-Semitic Controversy
Kyrie Irving will not be hitting the court with the Brooklyn Nets for the next couple of games, as the 30-year-old athlete was suspended Thursday (Nov. 3) for at least five games without pay after a social media post resulted in anti-semitic controversy, according to a statement obtained by ESPN. “We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the Nets said in...
Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball, And Nick Young Make Surprising Statements About Kyrie Irving Controversy
Multiple NBA players side with Kyrie Irving amid ongoing drama.
NBC Sports
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives
Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"
Jalen Rose apologized after asking for the name of the woman involved with Ime Udoka to be released.
AOL Corp
Brooklyn GM says Nets 'never considered releasing Kyrie,' Kevin Durant weighs in
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving on Thursday for “failure to disavow antisemitism,” but the organization “never considered releasing” the guard, general manager Sean Marks said Friday morning. Marks and Kevin Durant both addressed reporters during practice media availability. Marks added that while Irving’s apology was...
Report: Kyrie Irving not communicating directly with Nets
Kyrie Irving’s refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film has been a major problem for the Brooklyn Nets, albeit one they tried to fix before ultimately suspending him on Thursday. The problem for the Nets is that apparently, Irving himself was not returning their messages. In a lengthy...
AOL Corp
Kings-Magic gameday live: Murray vs. Banchero in marquee rookie matchup; Fox injury watch
Note: Come back to this story throughout the day for the latest news, notes and injury updates on today’s game. Two of the NBA’s top rookies will go head-to-head in their first showdown of the season when the Kings visit the Orlando Magic on Saturday at Amway Center.
Kevin Durant says he 'would love to' join ownership group to buy Commanders
Kevin Durant has been a lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders franchise and if the opportunity presented himself, he would join an ownership group to buy the team.
Look: Old Tony Kornheiser Video Going Viral After Kyrie Irving Controversy
As Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself embroiled in further controversy, fans dug up an old clip of ESPN's Tony Kornheiser from an episode of "Pardon the Interruption" in 2018. In the resurfaced "PTI" segment, Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon speak on Steph Curry, as well as Kyrie, when it...
Jalen Rose apologizes for comment about Ime Udoka affair
Jalen Rose delivered a forced apology on Friday night after asking a question regarding the Ime Udoka situation. Rose was speaking on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” show prior to the start of the Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics game. The hosts were talking about Udoka being a leading candidate to get the Brooklyn Nets head coach job despite his suspension from the Celtics for having an improper relationship with a woman within Boston’s organization.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Denounces Kanye West Shoutout
Stephen A. isn’t trying to be associated with Kanye right now. Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments have dominated headlines over the past few weeks. As it stands, Kanye has remained quiet for about a week, and it’s probably better for him to keep it that way over the coming weeks. People do not want to hear from him right now, and it seems like he knows that.
Comments / 0