Kyrie Irving will not be hitting the court with the Brooklyn Nets for the next couple of games, as the 30-year-old athlete was suspended Thursday (Nov. 3) for at least five games without pay after a social media post resulted in anti-semitic controversy, according to a statement obtained by ESPN. “We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the Nets said in...

2 DAYS AGO