Photos of the Week: Bison Roundup, Camel Fair, Lego Lion

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva gives a press conference after presidential-election results were announced, on Avenida Paulista in São Paulo, Brazil, on October 31, 2022. Lula was elected president of the republic for the third time, beating the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in the second round.

Supporters of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate while listening to his speech on Paulista Avenue in São Paulo, Brazil, on October 30, 2022. # Carl De Souza / AFP / Getty

Thousands of lanterns burn at Mirogoj Cemetery on All Saints' Day in Zagreb, Croatia, on November 1, 2022. # Denis Lovrovic / AFP / Getty

A dog sleeps on the grave of its owner in a cemetery during the Night of the Dead, part of the Day of the Dead celebrations in the Purepecha Indigenous community of Cucuchucho, on the shores of Lake Patzcuaro, Michoacan state, Mexico, on November 2, 2022. People adorn the tombs of the dead and remain in the pantheon throughout the night waiting for their relatives.

A member of the Beltane Fire Society takes part in the Samhuinn Fire Festival at Holyrood Park in Edinburgh, Scotland, on October 31, 2022. # Lee Smith / Reuters

A climate activist with Italy's Ultima Generazione ("Last Generation") blocks a road during a demonstration to highlight the need to combat the climate crisis, in Rome, Italy, on October 31, 2022. # Yara Nardi / Reuters

On November 2, 2022, in Dorchester, England, the director of the Tutankhamun Exhibition in Dorchester examines the only forensically accurate organic replica of Tutankhamun’s mummy in the U.K. before it goes on display in a centenary exhibition commemorating the discovery of the pharaoh's tomb 100 years ago.

A giraffe stands in XII Misyatsiv Zoo in Demydiv, Ukraine, on November 3, 2022. The zoo's animals have been traumatized by shelling in the early days of the conflict, after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Now, as winter looms and business is worse than it was during the COVID pandemic, the zoo is relying on donations and improvised emergency heat generators to keep the animals warm.

A bison is locked in place while receiving vaccinations and health screenings during the bison annual roundup on Antelope Island, Utah, on November 1, 2022. This year, about 750 bison were pushed into corrals during the roundup. After receiving health checkups and vaccinations, the animals are released back on the island, or sold at a public auction to keep the herd at a manageable level of about 500.

A camel herder tries to control his camel at the Pushkar camel fair, held in the Indian state of Rajasthan on October 28, 2022. # Himanshu Sharma / AFP / Getty

A judge evaluates a cat during the annual "most beautiful cats in the world" contest, organized by the National Feline Federation in Machelen, near Brussels, Belgium, on October 30, 2022. # Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP / Getty

A photo taken on October 28, 2022, shows part of a giant Lego lion statue, a replica of one of the lion statues on the Chain Bridge in Budapest, Hungary. The 1-to-1 scale replica lion was completed using 850,000 Lego bricks over 560 hours by official Lego master builder and visual artist Balazs Doczy.

An 11-meter-tall effigy of former British Prime Minister Liz Truss is unveiled ahead of the Edenbridge Bonfire Celebrations in Edenbridge, England, on November 2, 2022. # Hannah McKay / Reuters

After winning a costume contest, Madeline Evans begins to cry at the Proctor Plaza Community Center in Houston, Texas, on October 31, 2022. # Brandon Bell / Getty

A pet owner dressed as the Mandalorian takes a picture with her dog in a Grogu "Baby Yoda" costume during a Halloween pet-costume competition in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on October 30, 2022. # Lisa Marie David / Reuters

A man wearing a costume of New York's Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Tower walks down West 86th Street in the Upper West Side neighborhood of Manhattan on Halloween in New York City, October 31, 2022. # Mike Segar / Reuters

A Long March-5B Y4 rocket carrying the lab module Mengtian, bound for China's Tiangong space station, blasts off from the Wencheng Spacecraft Launch Site in China's Hainan province, on October 31, 2022. # Yuan Chen / VCG / Getty

Rescuers in boats search the Machchu River next to a suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi, in the state of Gujarat, India, on October 31, 2022. The century-old bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging into the water, officials said. At least 135 people are known to have died in the incident.

The belongings of some of the victims of a deadly Halloween-celebration stampede are shown in a gym on November 1, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea. At least 151 people were killed and another 150 were injured on October 29 in Seoul's Itaewon district, after huge crowds of people gathered for Halloween parties, according to authorities.

A girl jumps across tombs in a flooded cemetery following Tropical Storm Nalgae, as Filipinos mark All Saints' Day on November 1, 2022, in Masantol, Pampanga province, Philippines. # Ezra Acayan / Getty

Two girls take pictures in Azadi Square in Tehran, Iran, on November 1, 2022. Nationwide protests began in Iran in September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country's controversial morality police. Amini was arrested for not wearing a hijab properly. Protests continue in Iran even as authorities warn protesters to leave the streets.

Yuliia Kasianenko of Team Ukraine competes during the women's qualifications on day two of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, on October 30, 2022. # Laurence Griffiths / Getty

Women carry baskets of saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province, Afghanistan, on October 31, 2022. # Mohsen Karimi / AFP / Getty

Devotees offer prayers to the sun god on the banks of the Brahmaputra river on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Chhath Puja in Guwahati, India, on October 30, 2022. # Biju Boro / AFP / Getty

A devotee offers prayers to the sun god at Marina Beach on Chhath Puja in Chennai, India, on October 30, 2022. # Arun Sankar / AFP / Getty

College students hold umbrellas to make a formation shaped like a huge pink ribbon during a breast-cancer-awareness campaign in Chennai, India, on October 31, 2022. # Arun Sankar / AFP / Getty

A-Jhay Celis wades through floodwater with his dog, Domeng, following heavy rains brought by tropical storm Nalgae, in Imus, Cavite province, Philippines, on October 30, 2022. # Eloisa Lopez / Reuters

A mannequin dressed in military fatigues is placed as a decoy in a trench in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on October 31, 2022, during Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. # Carl Court / Getty

This photograph taken on November 2, 2022, shows a part of the destroyed Orthodox Svyato-Heorhiyivs'kyy Skyt of the Sviatohirsk Cave Monastery in the village of Dolina in the Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. # Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP / Getty

A view of autumn-colored trees in New York City's Central Park, seen on October 30, 2022 # Lokman Vural Elibol / Anadolu Agency / Getty

A woman in a dress stands near autumn-colored trees in Central Park on November 3, 2022, in New York City. # Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty

The northern lights are seen over Tromsø, Norway, on November 2, 2022. # Rune Stoltz Bertinussen / NTB / AFP / Getty

A 1,910-meter-long train with 100 cars passes near Bergün, Switzerland, on October 29, 2022, during a record attempt by the Rhaetian Railway for the world's longest passenger train, to mark the Swiss railway operator's 175th anniversary. # Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty

A man takes photos along a street lined with trees with leaves turning yellow in Beijing, China, on October 29, 2022. # Mark Schiefelbein / AP

A mother and son walk along the sand at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, California, on November 2, 2022. # Mike Blake / Reuters

