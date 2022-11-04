Read full article on original website
Central Community College celebrates Day of the Dead
GRAND ISALND, Neb. (KSNB) - A celebration of heritage took place on the campus of Central Community College. The school hosted its fifth annual Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead. The event is often misrepresented as Mexican Halloween; but it is a day to honor love one who have passed away. Attendees enjoyed activities like face painting, making T-shift, and a catrin/catrina contest.
Gothenburg faces Grand Island Cedar Catholic in the C1 State Championship
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes defeat North Bend Central in a thrilling five set match in the semi-finals round of the State Volleyball Tournament to advance to the Championship Game against the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders. The Crusaders come into the match with a 3-1 over the Minden Whippets.
Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
Grand Island football holds off Millard South to advance to Class A Semifinals
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Grand Island hosted 12-seed Millard South for their Class A Quarterfinal match Friday. The Islanders win it 28-10, setting themselves up for a grudge match against Omaha Westside. See embedded video for highlights.
Adams County uses federal COVID-relief money on road project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A well-traveled bridge in Adams County will be getting some work done thanks to money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Adams County Board of Supervisors approved more than $1 million to go toward repairing the bridge, located about seven miles south of Adams Central High School on Adams Central Road.
Hastings Veterans Parade
The Grand Island mayor race heating up ahead of election day. The Grand Island mayor race heating up ahead of election day. Chorus of the Plains concert coming up Nov. 5 in Hastings. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT. The Chorus of the Plains will be performing Saturday...
Grand Island man gets prison time for meth distribution charge
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison on a drug distribution charge. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard handed down a 45-month prison term to 43-year-old Guillermo Fraire. This comes after he was convicted for distribution of 5 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. After he completes his prison sentence, Fraire will also serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Grand Island mural could be just the beginning of art about town
GRAND ISLAND -- The weathered white wall along West South Front Street nary earned a second glance. Now it has people stopping just to see it. Passing by that drab 3,000 square foot border for the “umpteenth time,” Sharena Arriola Anson saw potential — a mural adding color, creativity and a greater sense of community to the parking lot scenery.
Excavation at Red Cloud school finds no human remains
School moves forward with Truth and Healing work to uncover truths about its boarding school past
GICC volleyball snags first in Top Five Plays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - GICC volleyball claims this weeks top spot in Local 4 Top Five Plays. 5. UNK volleyball’s Bailee Sterling records nine kills on the night in the Lopers sweep over Pittsburg State. 4. Gothenburg volleyball’s Aubrey O’Hare claims an ace, the Swedes would go on to...
Kearney road closure planned at 11th St., Ave. F
KEARNEY — The intersection of 11th Street and Avenue F will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Weather permitting, the intersection will be closed for street replacement and reconstruction, according to a press release from Nielsen Construction and the city of Kearney. With the closure of the Avenue...
Bridge to be repaired with COVID-relief money
York clinic warns of scammer posing as employee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York residents are reporting a new scam via phone. York Medical Clinic said someone is spoofing its phone number and pretending to be an employee named Kendall Mauer. If you receive a phone call purportedly from the clinic asking for any personal information, like your...
Skalberg hopes to continue CCC Foundation’s growth as Moors retires
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - There’s new leadership at the top of the Central Community College Foundation. Traci Skalberg takes over as executive director after spending nearly 20 years leading the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation. She says the new role fits her professional goal of shaping communities through education.
Amherst volleyball drops match against Bergan in C2 Semifinal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #6 Amherst went head-to-head with #2 Bergan in the C2 Semifinal match. The Broncos managed to steal one set from the Knights but it wouldn’t be enough. Amherst will play in the consolation match against Oakland-Craig. See embedded video for highlights.
GIPD not pursuing charges in deadly Highway 30 crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police said they won’t be pursuing charges in a deadly crash in Grand Island. According to GIPD, Noah Lau, 27, was killed on October 26, after his car crashed into a pick-up turning in front of him at the intersection of Highway 30 and Stuhr Road.
The Grand Island mayor race heating up ahead of election day
Red Cloud football falls in Class D6 Quarterfinal to end season
RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Red Cloud hosted fifth-seed Parkview Christian in the Class D6 Quarterfinal Friday. The Warriors were upset at home, losing 54-32. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Aurora football stays undefeated, advances to Class C1 Semifinal
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 9 Lincoln Christian was looking to spoil top-seed Aurora’s undefeated season on Friday in the Class C1 Quarterfinals. The Huskies refuse to be beaten, winning 48-28. See embedded video for highlights.
Broken Bow man arrested after two-county car chase
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Broken Bow man is in jail after a pursuit that covered two counties. Joshua Oels, 41, was arrested by Merrick County deputies for Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Driving Under Revocation. The Merrick County...
