ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Las Cruces Sun-News

Constitutional Amendment 3 could change judicial elections

This story was originally published by Source New Mexico. One of the constitutional amendments on the ballot this year concerns appointed judges. It’s asking voters if they think these judges should be spared election in their first year of appointment. Some of these appointments are done by the governor...
Daily Mail

'It's election DAY not election month': Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she could move to get rid of early voting and mail-in ballots in her state

Kari Lake said that she would push to change Arizona's early voting laws if she were voted governor in the midterms, suggesting elections should be contained to one day. The GOP gubernatorial candidate told ABC This Week host Jonathan Karl that she would accept the outcome of the midterm elections if they were held fairly – a departure from her previous refusal to say whether she would accept the results.
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 - live: Latest news, polls and analysis

The 2022 midterm season has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November.Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress. In Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Senate races between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed and the GOP is making a last-ditch effort to hold on to several...
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections

Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

‘Election deniers’ shake up sleepy secretary of state races this election cycle

More than a dozen "election deniers" have shaken up typically under-the-radar secretary of state races across the United States during the 2022 midterm elections. While secretary of state races typically garner little national media attention, the fact that there are 13 GOP, third-party, and independent candidates who have sowed doubt about the results of the 2020 presidential election has propelled Democrats to pour in at least $31 million combined in 27 states to support their candidates, according to campaign finance disclosures.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy