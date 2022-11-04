ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes' five most outrageous plays for Chiefs vs. Titans on 'Sunday Night Football'

Put Patrick Mahomes under the bright lights of prime time, and he's almost always guaranteed to put on a show. The Chiefs quarterback was at it again Sunday, lighting up the Titans for 446 yards and a touchdown on 43-of-68 passing (he also threw an interception), while rushing six times for 63 yards and a touchdown. His pass attempts were tied for the third-most in an NFL regular-season contest, and he became just the fifth quarterback ever to tally a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, at least 400 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards in the same game, per Stathead.
Fantasy WR PPR Rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football

Our Week 10 fantasy WR PPR rankings are full of potential sleepers and waiver-wire streamers, which will likely come in handy considering several key wide receivers are out because of byes and even more are dealing with injuries. First, let's start with the potential streamers. Donovan Peoples-Jones (Dolphins), Wan'Dale Robinson...
How Tom Brady & the Buccaneers went 60 yards in 35 seconds to beat the Rams

Tom Brady has made a career of clutch play, and on Sunday, he reminded everyone of his fourth-quarter prowess. In a 16-13 home win over the Rams, the Buccaneers quarterback engineered the 43rd fourth-quarter comeback of his career. "That was awesome — that was f—ing awesome," Brady said following the...
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors tracker: Latest news, updates on Cowboys, Bills and other fits for 2022

Odell Beckham has a choice to make as he nears the end of his rehab from a torn ACL. It's one a good portion of the NFL will watch with great interest. The top receiver available on the free agent market will have his choice of signing with one of several teams in need of a quality depth piece (or, in some cases, a true top wideout). He made a similarly important decision in 2021, forcing the Browns to release him before signing on with the Rams for their Super Bowl run.
Who is Hendon Hooker? Meet Tennessee's QB1 and Heisman Trophy front-runner

The College Football Playoff conversation this year includes many of the usual suspects, but one team stands out: Tennessee. Less than two years after Josh Heupel took over a broken program that was staring at NCAA violations and coming off a stretch of seven losing seasons in 11 years, the Vols have arguably the nation's most prolific offense led by an unexpected star.
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 10

The Top 25 saw arguably its biggest shakeup of the season on Saturday, with several ranked teams falling — including three in top-10 matchups. The biggest game on paper was the "Game of the Century" between No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Tennessee in Athens. The Bulldogs methodically ended any chance the Volunteers had of winning, however, stymying Hendon Hooker and Co. in a grind-it-out 27-13 victory.
Alabama coach Nick Saban on loss to LSU: 'I'm responsible for all this stuff'

Alabama lost its second game of the season to No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The 32-31 overtime loss to Brian Kelly and Co. marks the first time since the 2010 season that Nick Saban's Crimson Tide team has lost multiple games before the Iron Bowl. The first of those losses came in Week 7 in a 52-49 defeat at No. 6 Tennessee.
Kansas fans topple goalposts after securing first bowl appearance since 2008

Go crazy, Jayhawk football fans. You've waited long enough. Kansas secured bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008 with a stunning 37-16 upset win over No. 18 Oklahoma State on Saturday. It sparked pandemonium in Lawrence, where thousands of fans stormed the field to celebrate the end of a 14-year long postseason drought.
