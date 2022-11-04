Read full article on original website
Holo Shoes Gets $5M Investment to Further Spark Sales
Rommel Vega didn’t follow the traditional path when he launched his footwear brand, Holo. Vega, whose background includes 18 years designing shoes for Puma, Columbia, Merrell and Keene, was frustrated by the corporate world and decided to follow his dream, creating a line of sustainable shoes targeted to the outdoors that were affordable enough for everyone.
Samsung Electronics Begins Mass Production of 8th-Gen Vertical NAND with Industry’s Highest Bit Density
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, as promised at Flash Memory Summit 2022 and Samsung Memory Tech Day 2022, announced today that it has begun mass producing a 1-terabit (Tb) triple-level cell (TLC) eighth-generation Vertical NAND (V-NAND) with the industry’s highest bit density. At 1Tb, the new V-NAND also features the highest storage capacity to date, enabling larger storage space in next-generation enterprise server systems worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005529/en/ Samsung Electronics Begins Mass Production of 8th-Gen Vertical NAND with Industry’s Highest Bit Density (Graphic: Business Wire)
Kami Vision Unveils World's First Fall Detection & Assistance System with AI to Help 54 Million U.S. Seniors Age-In-Place
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- On the heels of its successful General Availability launch of KamiCare, an artificial intelligence (AI) fall management solution for senior living communities, Kami Vision has announced Fall Detect by KamiCare, the world’s first AI fall detection and assistance system available at home that does not require a wearable or pull alarm. Fall Detect by KamiCare, part of Kami Vision, the computer vision company that provides AI solutions to enterprise, SMB and consumers, helps detect and prevent senior fall risk by using affordable vision AI, two-way audio, private verification of incidents and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006302/en/ Fall Detect by KamiCare, helps detect and prevent senior fall risk by utilizing vision AI, private verification of incidents, two-way audio and more. The at-home system helps seniors remain in their homes for as long as possible and empowers caregivers to act quickly should an incident occur. (Photo: Business Wire)
QSM Diagnostics and Mella Pet Care Integrate Platforms for Infection Testing
(PRESS RELEASE) CHICAGO, IL — Mella Pet Care, an ecosystem of health monitoring solutions for veterinarians and pet parents, announced its integration with QSM Diagnostics, a medical device company that develops instruments and test kits for bacterial identification, resulting in faster recovery with targeted treatment. This collaboration will allow users to employ a singular platform to ease the adoption of new technologies into veterinary clinics.
