ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

Comments / 1

Nadinej
3d ago

someone tried to do this to us thru marketplace in the bowling Green area MONTHS ago! and my gut told me something was off so I politely told him I wouldn't be needing his services! no license and no insurance stood out to me. then it just got weird with me asking more questions so I ghosted him in fear of him running with the money or even worse. he was just SHADY AF to me! be careful out there ppl

Reply
2
Related
WBKO

Police charge man with murder in Sunday morning shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man initially arrested for assault in a Sunday morning shooting now faces a murder charge after the victim died. According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded to the 3000-block of Spring Hollow for a report of a shooting Sunday morning. The victim,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

HPD investigating theft of motorcycle

Hopkinsville police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from a home on South Main Street. The victim told officers his 1996 Harley Davidson FLS Series bike was stolen sometime between October 28 and Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of South Main, with no suspects named on the report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
k105.com

Elderly Grayson Co. couple injured in crash with dump truck

An elderly Grayson County couple has been injured after a truck crashed into the rear of a dump truck. Friday night at approximately 6:35, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Nick Pruitt and Erik Franklin, the Wax and Clarkson Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 12000 block of Grayson Springs Road.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Woman accused in father’s death charged with murder

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police say a woman accused of murdering her father is now behind bars. Police say Michael O. Logsdon, 75, was found dead on July 9 in Glasgow. Detectives investigating the case are calling Logsdon’s death suspicious. Authorities arrested Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, on Thursday,...
GLASGOW, KY
WEHT/WTVW

GPD asking for help finding missing man

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help locating a missing 63 year old man. Police say William Ray Pennington, 63, is possibly in the Greenville area. Officers say Pennington goes by Bill or Billy. If anyone knows Pennington’s location, please contact GPD at 270-338-3133 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.
GREENVILLE, KY
WKRN

Newsmaker: Real ID license deadline approaching

Amazon promised 5,000 jobs to Nashville in exchange for incentives. NTSB uses TN fatal crashes to push for seatbelt requirement. Search continues for young woman who vanished from …. "We just need her to come home," said one family member after 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef disappeared. Man dies after being...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Three facing drug charges after East 18th St. investigation

An investigation at a location on East 18th Street late Wednesday night led to drug charges against three suspects. Hopkinsville police officers were told there were individuals there who were sought on warrants and citations say a search warrant was obtained when the occupants of the home refused to come to the door.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Bond revoked for former Smith County coach

The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. Election leaders track down mismanaged voters. Election leaders track down...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Police: Woman, 23, shot twice on N. 7th Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting around midnight Friday on N. 7th Street. Metro Police say the suspect fired shots from the front passenger side of a silver sedan with tinted windows. The woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to...
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Glasgow Auto Auction theft

GLASGOW, Ky. – In Glasgow, just off Exit 8 across from Nutrien, 3 vehicles and a trailer disappear over the weekend, leaving one local family in a tough situation. Marc and Dalana Jones of Bowling Green own the Glasgow Auto Auction and have owned the site since 2019. Up until now, they’ve had minimal issues but now they are dealing with a case of theft.
GLASGOW, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy