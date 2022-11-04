Read full article on original website
Nadinej
3d ago
someone tried to do this to us thru marketplace in the bowling Green area MONTHS ago! and my gut told me something was off so I politely told him I wouldn't be needing his services! no license and no insurance stood out to me. then it just got weird with me asking more questions so I ghosted him in fear of him running with the money or even worse. he was just SHADY AF to me! be careful out there ppl
