Jeremy Peña makes World Series rookie history: How Astros shortstop has set himself apart against Phillies

The Astros return to Houston one game away from winning their second World Series in six years. The trip to Philadelphia initially looked like it could spell trouble for the Astros. The Phillies' bats roared to life in Game 3 and Houston went quiet in a 7-0 shutout defeat. But momentum took a drastic turn. Cristian Javier and the Houston bullpen pitched a combined no-hitter in Game 4 to even the series, and Justin Verlander picked up his first World Series victory as the Astros took Game 5 3-2 to collect their first lead of the series.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO