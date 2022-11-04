Jeremy Peña makes World Series rookie history: How Astros shortstop has set himself apart against Phillies

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Who won World Series MVP in 2022? How Jeremy Peña led Astros to a championship
Carlos Correa felt like the difference-maker for the Astros. When the 2012 first overall pick arrived in the majors in 2015, the team's fortunes seemed to change overnight. He soon was leading a standout group of up-and-coming stars to join Jose Altuve and the downtrodden Astros. In 2022, Correa was...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is the World Series tonight? TV schedule, channel to watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 6
The Astros return to Houston one game away from winning their second World Series in six years. The trip to Philadelphia initially looked like it could spell trouble for the Astros. The Phillies' bats roared to life in Game 3 and Houston went quiet in a 7-0 shutout defeat. But momentum took a drastic turn. Cristian Javier and the Houston bullpen pitched a combined no-hitter in Game 4 to even the series, and Justin Verlander picked up his first World Series victory as the Astros took Game 5 3-2 to collect their first lead of the series.
ng-sportingnews.com
How the Astros' Dusty Baker celebrated his first World Series title as a manager
Sometimes, the nice guy finishes first. The Astros captured the 2022 World Series in enthralling fashion Saturday night. Yordan Alvarez tore up Phillies starter Zack Wheeler's gem with a towering three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 6. When the final out fell into right fielder Kyle Tucker's...
ng-sportingnews.com
Astros World Series parade 2022 time, route and how to watch Houston's celebration
Dusty Baker finally gets his parade. After a 2021 World Series loss to the Braves, the Astros are back on top of the baseball world, winning the 2022 World Series in six games over the Phillies. This victory marks an end to Baker's quest to secure a ring as a...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Korey Lee? Astros rookie replaces injured Yuli Gurriel on World Series roster
Yuli Gurriel's World Series run has come to an end. The Astros first baseman was injured during Game 5 vs. the Phillies and replaced during the game by midseason trade acquisition Trey Mancini. After the game, manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel had injured his knee during a rundown play in the seventh inning.
ng-sportingnews.com
Mattress Mack's World Series bet, explained: How much money did Jim McIngvale win on the Astros?
When the Astros took the field for Game 6 of the World Series, they were greeted by a familiar face. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is a mogul, philanthropist and Houston sports super fan. He's also a betting man. And the Space City resident was slated to throw the ceremonial first pitch Saturday night.
ng-sportingnews.com
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber thought he had struck out to lead off Game 6, only to be saved by a brutal call
Batters will often turn and walk to first base to try to sell a potential Ball 4 call, but on Saturday in the World Series, Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber thought he had struck out, only to find out he still had life. Schwarber watched as a fastball from Astros starter...
ng-sportingnews.com
Astros fan who caught Yordan Alvarez's World Series HR has no plans to give it up
There will be plenty of memorabilia and equipment that make it to Cooperstown from the 2022 World Series. Yordan Alvarez's go-ahead home run ball in Game 6 does not appear to be one of them. Jim Rice, the Astros fan who caught the moonshot from Alvarez that put Houston ahead...
ng-sportingnews.com
Dusty Baker's reaction to final out of Astros' championship was the wholesome response of a baseball lifer
Dusty Baker waited nearly three decades to win the World Series as a manager, but when the moment finally came he didn't even watch. It wasn't because he was nervous. It wasn't because he was superstitious. It certainly wasn't because he was unaware. No, the reason he didn't watch the...
Comments / 0