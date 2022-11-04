GREENWOOD, Miss (AP) — A financially-troubled Mississippi hospital announced Friday that negotiations with a medical campus planning to take over the hospital had collapsed. Just hours after revealing its plan to lay off up to 80 employees, the Greenwood Leflore Hospital said that the University of Mississippi Medical Center was no longer interested in completing a deal to take over the hospital. The breakdown in talks increases the risk of the hospital’s closure and threatens to decrease health care access in the state’s impoverished delta region. The hospital had been scrambling to cut costs in an effort to satisfy UMMC, a medical center located in Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson. “Although we certainly can understand and appreciate the challenge of providing healthcare services in the post-pandemic era, this decision was not expected based on the progress that had been made regarding a lease transaction,” reads a statement released by a hospital spokesperson. “The financial realities of providing healthcare services are impacting both organizations.”

GREENWOOD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO