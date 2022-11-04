Read full article on original website
Amory, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Itawamba High School basketball team will have a game with Amory High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:01.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State to honor deceased OL Sam Westmoreland with number painted on field
Mississippi State on Saturday will host Auburn, the Bulldogs’ first game since coming out of the bye week. It’s also the Bulldogs’ 1st game at Davis Wade Stadium since the death of freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland. Westmoreland was found dead in a Starkville church on Oct. 19. Since then, the team has played at Kentucky and Alabama and have worn helmet decals with his initials and jersey number, 78.
Starkville Daily News
Eagles handle Mustangs to open 2A playoffs
EUPORA – For an offensive coach that wants his unit in rhythm, that made for some frustration, but it was hard for the coach to be too upset about his team drubbing Walnut 43-14 in a quick night in Eupora. The Eagles scored on the first play offensively in...
Starkville Daily News
Survival: Bulldogs get walk-off win over Tigers in overtime
MSU built a 24-3 lead in the first half, but the Bulldog offense stalled for about two and a half quarters and Auburn had two different leads in the final 5 minutes. Ultimately, MSU sent the game to overtime on a Massimo Biscardi 44-yard field goal and a Jo’Quavious Marks touchdown run walked off the win 39-33.
Starkville Daily News
Lady Jackets surprise defending 6A champs in basketball
The Starkville Lady Yellow Jackets used the triple attack of Zariyah Edwards, Je’Niecia Hill and Jamaica Young to knock off the Lady Wildcats 66-58. Edwards, Hill and Young had a combined 58 of the 66 points to pace the Lady Jackets. For more on this story, read our news...
Starkville Daily News
Bulldogs begin a new era as Jans puts team on the basketball court
Before coach Sam Purcell and his women’s team opens the season on Wednesday, Chris Jans puts his Bulldogs on the court for the first time for regular season competition on Monday night. The MSU men's squad will take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Humphrey Coliseum with the tip set...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What interim HC Cadillac Williams said following Auburn's loss to Mississippi State
Cadillac Williams was this close to capturing his first win as a head coach. Auburn led with under a minute remaining, but ended up falling in overtime to Mississippi State, 39-33. He spoke postgame about how he felt about his team’s effort. He seemed most impressed by the fact...
SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend
Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
Commercial Dispatch
WCBI’s Self named Columbus Christmas Parade Grand Marshal
Main Street Columbus and Presenting Sponsor, Edward Jones Investments Josh Read, recently announced the 2022 Columbus Christmas Parade. With the parade announcement also came the announcement of the Grand Marshal, WCBI’s Aundrea Self. “We are extremely thrilled to announce that Aundrea Self, WCBI-TV Anchor and Host of Mid-Morning with...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus, Starkville to get fast electric vehicle charging stations
Columbus Light and Water and Starkville Utilities Department have received the last leg of funding they need to install new electric vehicle fast-charging stations. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday it was giving both CLW and SUD both $48,060 for the installation of two charging stations in their respective downtowns. The addition of the new chargers will bring Columbus to three total and Starkville to six.
Jackson Free Press
Twister: Scores of Dead Chickens on One Miss. Farm
NOXAPATER, Miss. (AP) — There's nothing left of the poultry farm owned by Charlie and Cindy Wilkes save for splintered wood, twisted metal and scores of dead chickens pungently rotting on the land. A large tornado that tore through the East Mississippi community of Noxapater (pronounced Nox-uh-PAY-ter) on Monday...
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Rated Most Likable Coach in College Football
Lane Kiffin has become one of the most likable coaches in the nation during his time at Ole Miss.
wcbi.com
Winona community breaks ground for historical clock tower on Mainstreet
WINONA, Miss. ( WCBI) – It’s a project that has been in the works for over a decade now. The city of Winona broke ground for its historic clock tower today. COVID-19 and cost increases stopped the clock on the $400,000 project but things are back on track.
Commercial Dispatch
Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD
The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
wtva.com
Local Tupelo churches give away 300+ Thanksgiving turkeys
TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- Local churches in Tupelo came together to spread love and turkey to those in need this holiday season. Hosted by Lawndale Presbyterian Church and partnered with People's Community Baptist Church and Lee Acres Church of Christ, volunteers came together in the rain to help their community.
Neshoba Democrat
3 arrested in string of ATV thefts
Three men have been arrested in connection with the theft of seven ATVs in Neshoba and adjoining counties, Sheriff Eric Clark said, and they are looking for three more stolen vehicles. The oldest incident was reported in December 2020. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said they know one ATV has...
vicksburgnews.com
Tree falls on car causing head-on collision
Just before 11:30 on Thursday night a tree fell on Highway 3 and hit a car. That car then hit another car head-on. A sedan was headed northeast on Hwy 3 when the tree fell on it. The impact caused the driver to swerve, according to witnesses, and finally come to a stop in the Southwest bound lane about 150 yards north of the fallen tree. Another sedan was unable to stop and made contact with the vehicle hit by the tree.
Negotiations collapse between Mississippi medical facilities
GREENWOOD, Miss (AP) — A financially-troubled Mississippi hospital announced Friday that negotiations with a medical campus planning to take over the hospital had collapsed. Just hours after revealing its plan to lay off up to 80 employees, the Greenwood Leflore Hospital said that the University of Mississippi Medical Center was no longer interested in completing a deal to take over the hospital. The breakdown in talks increases the risk of the hospital’s closure and threatens to decrease health care access in the state’s impoverished delta region. The hospital had been scrambling to cut costs in an effort to satisfy UMMC, a medical center located in Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson. “Although we certainly can understand and appreciate the challenge of providing healthcare services in the post-pandemic era, this decision was not expected based on the progress that had been made regarding a lease transaction,” reads a statement released by a hospital spokesperson. “The financial realities of providing healthcare services are impacting both organizations.”
Commercial Dispatch
Teen arrested for fatal weekend shooting
A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a weekend shooting on Northside. Tameron Ward was arrested Wednesday evening for the Sunday shooting death of Sammie Corder, 67, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. Ward is being charged as an adult due to the...
